Liz Truss targets 20 per cent cut in crime by 2024

Liz Truss on Tuesday night unveiled a target to cut crime by 20 per cent in the next two and a half years if she becomes prime minister.

The Tory leadership frontrunner would demand that a police officer visits the scene of every burglary following concerns that forces are not doing enough to focus on crimes that affect ordinary people.

In an attempt to crack down on the “woke” agenda, Ms Truss would ban police training that focuses on identity politics and reduce the amount of time officers spend investigating comments made on Twitter.

The Foreign Secretary said she would publish league tables on whether forces were meeting targets in a bid to hold chief constables’ “feet to the fire”.

Unveiling the policy, she said it was time for police to get “back to basics”, adding: “People across our country want criminals locked up and crime prevented so they feel safe on their streets.

“We and our fantastic Conservative police and crime commissioners have made good progress since the 2019 election, with over 13,000 new police officers on the streets and the increase in powers and resources having a real impact in communities around the country – but we now need to go further and faster.

“It’s time for the police to get back to basics and spend their time investigating real crimes, not Twitter rows and hurt feelings. People can trust me to deliver and these league tables will help hold the police to account, making our streets safer and our country more prosperous.”

Ms Truss said a government led by her would expect police forces to cut homicide, serious violence and neighbourhood crime including burglary by 20 per cent by the end of the current Parliament in 2024.

Her administration would publish tables showing how each force was performing against the national trend. These statistics are already collected by the Government, but would be published to provide transparency and encourage forces to improve their performance.

Ms Truss said the chief constables of underperforming forces would have to attend a special meeting of the National Policing Board, where they would be required to explain their plans to turn around the statistics to ministers and other policing leaders.

These plans would then be made available for residents to scrutinise and hold police leaders to account.

Ms Truss said she would “encourage” forces to ensure that an officer attends the scene of every domestic burglary in person, adding that the move would help with crime prevention, detection and public confidence.

A Truss administration would also give police and crime commissioners greater powers to audit spending and veto training focused on identity politics. She wants learning and development for officers to focus on issues such as domestic abuse and violence against women and girls.

As prime minister, Ms Truss said she would ensure the forthcoming code of practice, which governs “non-crime hate incidents”, was sufficiently robust in defending free speech and ensured that officers were policing streets, not Twitter debates.

She promised to deliver the Tory manifesto commitment of 20,000 new police officers and said she would encourage chief constables to ensure these officers were on the streets.

A campaign source said: “Burglars, thugs, and murderers should expect to be taken off our streets and thrown behind bars, but it’s unfortunate that some chief constables are not cracking down as hard as they should be. Liz will hold their feet to the fire, and these newly published statistics will help the public do the same.”

A record number of criminal offences were reported last year, according to the Office for National Statistics, at the same time as the rate of those being charged fell to a new low.

The total 6.3 million crimes recorded in the year to this March was four per cent above the previous high of 6.1 million in 2019-20. The trend was driven by a sharp rise in offences including fraud, rape and violent attacks, the ONS said.

However, the proportion of crimes resulting in a charge within a year fell to 5.6 per cent — down 7.1 per cent on the previous year and continuing a downward trend since 2015, when 15.5 per cent of crimes led to a suspect being charged within a year.

Rishi Sunak, Ms Truss's leadership rival, last week said police should tackle street crime, not Twitter jokes, as he put a crackdown on sexual exploitation at the centre of his law and order approach. The former chancellor promised to create a new criminal offence for belonging to or facilitating grooming gangs, leading to tougher sentences.

On Tuesday night, Mr Sunak’s team criticised the Foreign Secretary’s crime plan. A spokesman called it “a lightweight plan based on publishing data the Government already does and a power grab away from police and crime commissioners, including many excellent Conservative PCCs driving down crime in their area”.

The spokesman said: “The real way to get crime down is more police on the streets, which is why Rishi Sunak has prioritised funding to get these 20,000 new officers by the next general election.”