Liz Truss urges Government to withdraw from Stonewall diversity scheme

Tony Diver
·2 min read
Liz Truss - Geoff Pugh

The UK’s equalities minister is pushing for Government departments to withdraw from the Stonewall diversity scheme amid concerns it may not provide value for money.

Liz Truss, the women and equalities Minister, has told officials she does not think that Whitehall departments should be signed up to the programme, which costs around £2,500 a year and gives employers access to resources to make them more "inclusive".

Membership of the Stonewall "diversity champions" scheme gives companies training about pronouns and gender-neutral spaces and helps to qualify for the LGBTQ charity’s workplace equality index.

Described as "the definitive benchmarking tool for employers to measure their progress on lesbian, gay, bi and trans inclusion in the workplace," Stonewall claims its index makes companies more attractive to prospective employees.

Members also get access to an "LGBTQ-inclusive jobs board" for diverse employers.

The Times reported Ms Truss was concerned that the civil service already has an in-house diversity and equality scheme, and believes the additional cost of the Stonewall membership cannot be justified.

Any decision on Government departments’ membership of the scheme will ultimately be made by the Cabinet Office, not by Ms Truss.

Her concerns come after the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and the employment dispute service Acas withdrew for "cost reasons".

An EHRC spokesman said the body had "extensive expertise in this area" and had concluded that the diversity champions programme "did not constitute best value for money".

Figures show that Stonewall earned £3.27m in 2019 from the diversity scheme and other related programmes directed at schools and multinational companies.

According to the charity, its flagship diversity champions scheme has 850 members, including 250 Government departments and public bodies, including police forces, local councils and NHS trusts.

Last year’s winner of the Stonewall Top Employer award was Newcastle City Council. The council’s deputy leader said the gong rewarded "everybody in our city who shows us every day that we are all equal and that our great city accepts everyone".

In a statement released after previous reports about its diversity champions scheme, Stonewall said it had been the victim of a "sustained attack" of "misinformation" and denied claims that its work stifled free speech in the workplace.

"We believe these attacks are threadbare and deliberately organised and coordinated to undermine support for our work to ensure every LGBTQ+ employee can thrive at work," it said.

It added that it was "up to individual employers how they meet their statutory requirements" to support diversity and equality.

