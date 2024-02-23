Liz Truss: I would vote for Donald Trump

Liz Truss gives a speech during the Conservative Political Action Conference in the US - SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Liz Truss said she would vote for Donald Trump over Joe Biden if she were an American citizen, effectively endorsing the Republican frontrunner in his race to reclaim the White House in November.

Ms Truss attacked Mr Biden for projecting “weakness” on the global stage, telling The Telegraph the Republican Party was more “pro-Britain” and could deliver on Ronald Reagan’s philosophy of “peace through strength”.

The former prime minister was in the Washington suburbs to share a stage with Mr Trump at a major US conservative conference.

Speaking after her speech to grassroots activists, Ms Truss said raging global conflicts called for strong US leadership on the world stage.

She said: “I think that we need peace through strength. And I think that is what we would see if the Republicans were back in, and also I think the Republicans are more pro-Britain than the Democrats.”

‘Don’t abandon Ukraine’

Ms Truss declined to wade into the Republican primary race, in which Mr Trump holds a commanding lead over Nikki Haley, his former UN ambassador.

But she said that if Mr Trump wins his party’s primary, as expected, “I would rather have Trump than Biden.”

Liz Truss and Nigel Farage on a panel at the conference - Jose Luis Magana

Ms Truss is a staunch proponent of arming Ukraine against Russia’s aggression, and Mr Trump has been pressuring Republicans to withhold £75 million of funding for Ukraine and Israel.

Ms Truss expressed optimism that the Republican party would not abandon Kyiv, despite growing hostility to the financial burden on the US.

“That is not what I’ve heard,” Ms Truss said of discussions at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). “People were talking about peace through strength, showing strength to aggressors, not weakness.”

Trump supporters at the the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland - Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/Reuters

She added that Republicans she had spoken to at the event “absolutely see Russia as part of the axis of authoritarian states that are trying to take over our way of life”.

CPAC is the country’s largest annual gathering of grassroots conservatives, with a roster of speakers dominated by Mr Trump’s allies, including some of his potential running mates.

The former president will deliver the keynote address to the forum on Saturday.

Ms Truss’s speech on Thursday night was titled “Taking Back Our Parties”, and warned of the threat of Left-wing ideas to Western civilisation, which she warned was being “undermined”, with Anglo-US values being “questioned” and “challenged”.

“Meanwhile, we’ve seen President Biden asleep at the wheel in the White House,” she said.

Among those sharing a stage with Ms Truss at CPAC were media personalities and ultra-Right-wing politicians, some of whom have shared Mr Trump’s claim his 2020 defeat to Mr Biden was rigged.

Away from the main stage, conference vendors sold “Woke Tears” water bottles, and a pinball machine poked fun at the deadly Jan 6 Capitol riot, during which a pro-Trump mob attempted to halt the certification of the 2020 election.

Liz Truss warned that Left-wing ideas threaten Western civilisation - Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Ms Truss defended sharing a platform with election-deniers, saying: “Of course there are people with many different views at this conference. I don’t believe in only going to fora where I agree with absolutely everybody – otherwise I’d never enter the House of Commons.”

She later appeared alongside Steve Bannon, Mr Trump’s one-time chief White House strategist, who has also pushed election fraud claims, on his “War Room” show.

Asked if she was “tough enough” to tackle Britain’s problems, Ms Truss said: “I need a few more people to help me.”

She went on to tell him: “Once you’ve sorted out America, you come over to Britain and sort us out.”

Mr Bannon replied: “I think I would be banned there.”