Liz Truss vows ‘never again’ on exorbitant energy bills

Britons must never again be forced to pay exorbitant energy bills, Liz Truss will declare on Thursday as she promises more North Sea drilling and ditches the fracking ban.

Annual energy bills will be frozen at around £2,500 for the average household both this winter and next, and green levies will be scrapped.

Businesses will get protection from energy price rises in a pandemic-style government intervention that could end up costing more than £150 billion.

But on Wednesday, the pound plummeted to its weakest level since 1985 on the new Prime Minister’s first full day in office as markets appeared to baulk at the scale of the move to tackle bills, underscoring the financial challenges ahead.

Ms Truss will say: “I know families and businesses across the country are worried about how they are going to make ends meet this autumn and winter.

“Putin’s war in Ukraine and weaponisation of gas supply in Europe is causing global prices to rise – and this has only made clearer that we must boost our long-term energy security and supply.

“We will take action immediately to help people and businesses with bills but also take decisive action to tackle the root cause of these problems so that we are not in this position again.”

A Number 10 source said Ms Truss wanted to “revolutionise energy supply” in Britain so the soaring bills being seen would never be repeated. She is understood to think the UK’s energy policy has been too short-termist and not focused enough on producing energy domestically.

The announcements will boost supply and make the UK more energy independent and resilient, the source said.

The energy price cap was meant to rise from £1,971 to £3,549 next month, but that will be cancelled. Instead, the annual amount the average household pays on energy will be set at around £2,500. All 28 million households will keep the £400 annual discount announced earlier in the year, pushing bills down further.

The scrapping of green levies on energy bills – a Tory leadership campaign pledge from Ms Truss – is expected to be confirmed on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister also indicated that she wants to help households that rely on heating oil for fuel.

Meanwhile, ministers are drawing up plans with energy companies on a public information campaign this winter to encourage people to reduce energy use, such as by switching off appliances and turning down thermostats.

The Telegraph has learned new details of Ms Truss’s plans to increase the UK’s energy supply in the medium term.

The moratorium on fracking, in place since 2019, will be scrapped on Thursday, giving the green light for companies to seek planning permission to drill for shale gas in the UK.

Implementing the change can be done with a written ministerial statement to Parliament rather than full legislation, meaning the removal of the ban will rapidly take effect.

On Wednesday night, a fracking industry source predicted that planning permission requests for new drilling would be submitted within weeks of the ban lifting.

Although Ms Truss has said local communities will need to back such schemes, fracking companies will offer 25 per cent reductions to their energy bills as an incentive. The impact on energy supplies could be improved if rules on planning regulation, environmental permits and seismic activity are loosened.

The Prime Minister will also declare support for more oil and gas drilling in the North Sea, with changes to regulations possible to speed up the process.

She told an SNP MP in the Commons on Wednesday: “I want to see us using more of our UK energy supply, including more oil and gas from the North sea and nuclear power in Scotland. I hope I can count on the SNP’s support for that.”

Ms Truss said she would “make sure that people are able to afford their energy bills, at the same time as dealing with the long-term supply issues to ensure that we are resilient in energy and never get into this position again”.

Environmental campaigners are sure to question whether more North Sea drilling and fracking will help the target of making the UK a Net Zero carbon emitter by 2050.

Ms Truss’s team believe the steps are needed in the medium term to help make the country energy independent, and rules seen as holding back the construction of offshore wind farms could also be torn up as her government targets expansion.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, on Wednesday criticised Ms Truss for funding her energy plan with borrowing rather than a higher windfall tax on energy companies’ profits.

He said: “The Prime Minister knows that every single pound in excess profits that she chooses not to tax is an extra pound on borrowing that working people will be forced to pay back for decades to come. More borrowing than is needed – that is the true cost of her choice to protect oil and gas profits, isn’t it?

Ms Truss responded: “The reality is that this country will not be able to tax its way to growth. The way we will grow our economy is by attracting investment, keeping taxes low, and delivering the reforms to build projects quicker – that is the way that we will create jobs and opportunities across our country.”