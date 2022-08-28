Liz Truss weighs up cuts to income tax and VAT

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charles Hymas
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Liz Truss
    Liz Truss
    British politician (born 1975)
  • Rishi Sunak
    Rishi Sunak
    British politician (born 1980)
Liz Truss - John Sibley/Reuters
Liz Truss - John Sibley/Reuters

Liz Truss is considering cutting income tax and VAT, with the plans labelled “regressive” by Rishi Sunak’s campaign.

The Foreign Secretary – the favourite in the Tory leadership race – could raise the personal allowance, the point at which people begin paying income tax, from its current £12,570 level up to four years ahead of schedule.

She is also considering a potential five per cent cut in VAT cut across the board as part of a suite of options to tackle the cost living crisis and offset rising energy bills.

A significant increase in Universal Credit from October is also being considered for the 8.5 million most vulnerable families as a way of targeting aid and avoiding blanket “handouts” to all households.

It is thought MPs within her camp favour cuts to VAT charges on goods, but one senior supporter said: “It could easily be both.”

On Friday, the regulator Ofgem warned the Government that it must act urgently to “match the scale of the crisis we have before us” as Britain faced the news that the average household’s yearly bill will rise from £1,971 to £3,549.

The Treasury has been working up options, but Ms Truss’s aides stressed on Sunday that no decisions had been made apart from the public commitments to reverse the rise in National Insurance, cancel the planned corporation tax increases and impose a temporary moratorium on the green levy.

Mr Sunak’s team warned that cutting VAT by up to five per cent – from 20 per cent to 15 per cent – across the board would be “regressive” and cost tens of billions of pounds.

A campaign source for the former chancellor said the plan was flawed because VAT is not paid on basic items such as food therefore would do nothing to help families pay supermarket bills.

“It’s also regressive. Cutting VAT will benefit higher income households more, leaving very little to no benefit for lower income households who will need the most help this winter,” said the source.

The source also warned the annual cost of £37 billion for the five per cent VAT reduction would take the necessary funds for Ms Truss’s tax-cutting plans to £100 billion.

Her plans were, however, backed by Patrick Minford, the Thatcherite economist, who said rising inflation was costing households around £50 billion a year because they were being dragged into higher tax brackets that not been index linked.

“So what a cut in VAT or income tax would do is reverse that in this financial year. It makes no sense at this point to throw extra taxes on people when they’ve got these costs,” he said.

“It’s perfectly logical to offset that and reverse it, and actually the quickest way to do that this year is through a cut in VAT which can be done immediately.

“This is not inflationary – it actually interacts well with monetary policy to keep interest rates under better control. It makes sense to cut VAT and income tax, but you can cut VAT quicker, which is the right thing to do and it indexes this fiscal drag.”

Mr Truss, who has cited Prof Minford as an economist who backs her tax-cutting strategy, is also considering a temporary reduction in VAT rates on energy for businesses that would bring the tax from 20 per cent to five per cent in line with households.

Steve Baker, who heads the relaunched Conservative Way Forward group, said: “We need to be much more Conservative. Part of that is going to look after people through universal credit and cutting taxes but also maximising production of reliable energy.

“The most regressive tax is VAT, so cutting VAT has its attractions.”

Recommended Stories

  • Here are all the best foam rollers for less than $15

    Relieve yourself from terrible muscle pain and soreness without going to a physical therapist thanks to these foam rollers for under $15 each.

  • Cost of living crisis: Liz Truss 'rules out' more direct financial help for all households

    There will be no further schemes like the £400 rebate under a Truss administration, according to the BBC.

  • Naomi Judd’s Autopsy Reveals Details About Country Superstar’s Death – Update

    UPDATED: An autopsy report obtained by the Associated Press today regarding country music superstar Naomi Judd’s death earlier this year confirmed Ashley Judd’s assertion that her mother died after she shot herself with a gun. The report also indicated the presence of prescription drugs in the Judd matriarch’s system. Those medications are used to address […]

  • Bitcoin Has Stumbled. That’s Not a Good Sign for Stocks.

    Interest rates have risen in the past few weeks as markets worry that the Federal Reserve would keep lifting rates to combat high inflation. Risk assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies had rallied in the summer precisely because Wall Street had hoped that the Fed would slow down its rate hikes as inflation cooled. When risk-free assets like government bonds offer a higher rate of return, it makes buying riskier assets less appealing.

  • Woman denied abortion wants Louisiana ban clearer

    A pregnant Louisiana woman, who was denied an abortion despite her fetus having a rare and fatal condition, demanded on Friday that Gov. John Bel Edwards and the legislature call a special session to rewrite and clarify the state's abortion laws. (Aug. 26)

  • Judge announces 'preliminary intent' to appoint special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents

    Judge announces 'preliminary intent' to appoint special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents

  • South Korea, Poland sign $5.8 billion tank, howitzer contract

    Two South Korean companies have signed a $5.76 billion contract with Poland to export tanks and howitzers, Seoul's arms procurement agency said on Saturday, after Warsaw agreed to ramp up arms imports amid tensions with Russia. The contract, signed in Poland on Friday, is part of South Korea's biggest ever arms deal, clinched last month with Poland, which has been seeking to beef up its military in the face of Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine. Hyundai Rotem Co. will ship K2 Black Panther tanks, and Hanwha Defense, the defence unit of Hanwha Corp, will send K9 self-propelled howitzers to Poland, said the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces bust and eliminate Russian reconnaissance group General Staff report

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 27 AUGUST 2022, 07:19 A Russian reconnaissance group attempted to conduct reconnaissance in the vicinity of Potomkine on the Pivdennyi Buh front, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed it and put it out of action.

  • Groups most affected by Monkeypox outbreak least likely to be vaccinated, data shows

    While there’s now enough of the monkeypox vaccine to go around, officials say the shots aren’t getting to the groups who need them most.

  • Central banks will fail to tame inflation without better fiscal policy, study says

    Central banks will fail to control inflation and could even push price growth higher unless governments start playing their part with more prudent budget policies, according to a study presented to policymakers at the Jackson Hole conference in the United States. Governments around the world opened their coffers during the COVID-19 pandemic to prop up economies, but those efforts have helped push inflation rates to their highest levels in nearly half a century, raising the risk that rapid price growth will become entrenched. Central banks are now raising interest rates, but the new study, presented on Saturday at the Kansas City Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole Economic Symposium argued that a central bank's inflation-fighting reputation is not decisive in such a scenario.

  • Tell Us About Your Favorite Part-Time Job Or Side Hustle In College

    We wanna know the best ways to make extra cash in college.View Entire Post ›

  • Fed chief Powell ‘did what he needed to do’ in Jackson Hole, Larry Summers says

    Former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers handed out some rare praise for the Federal Reserve on Friday, saying Chair Jerome Powell’s latest pledge to restrain inflation was a “statement of being resolute.”

  • Florida federal judge to appoint special master in Trump records case

    U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon stated that she was inclined to grant the request from Donald Trump’s lawyers, who asked for the appointment of an independent special master to oversee the review the records taken from Mar-a-Lago.

  • Boris Johnson: Don’t give up on green energy

    Boris Johnson will this week say Britain must not give up on investing in green energy in favour of short-term fixes for the cost of living crisis.

  • Ukraine, Russia trade more blame on threats to nuclear plant

    Fears about the potential for a radiation leak at Europe's largest nuclear power plant persisted Saturday as both sides traded blame for nearby shelling. Ukraine said Russian forces fired on areas just across the river from the plant and Russia claimed Ukrainian shells hit a building where nuclear fuel is stored. Authorities were distributing iodine tablets to residents who live near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in case of radiation exposure, which can cause health problems.

  • Jets' Flacco, starting O struggle; Giants' Taylor injured

    Joe Flacco and the New York Jets' starting offense were far from sharp against the New York Giants. Flacco threw a pick-6 and the Jets' offensive starters mostly struggled while playing into the second quarter against mainly Giants defensive backups in a 31-27 victory in the teams' preseason finale Sunday. “You could see this was a necessary evil to get these guys out on the football field so they could play together,” coach Robert Saleh said.

  • Former White House press secretary says Trump's changing of his messaging of his Mar-a-Lago raid shows that he's nervous: 'It's very telling'

    "This isn't like him to change his message so often. He's much better at PR than that," Stephanie Grisham said.

  • It’s Over: Trump Will Be Indicted

    Brandon Bell/Getty ImagesI have finally seen enough. Donald Trump will be indicted by a federal grand jury.You heard me right: I believe Trump will actually be indicted for a criminal offense. Even with all its redactions, the probable cause affidavit published today by the magistrate judge in Florida makes clear to me three essential points:(1) Trump was in unauthorized possession of national defense information, namely properly marked classified documents.(2) He was put on notice by the U.S. G

  • GOP lawmaker in defense of Trump says the 'good thing about the boxes' of classified documents he kept at Mar-a-Lago is that 'they're not connected to the Internet'

    Rep. Warren Davidson drew a comparison between Trump keeping classified records and the FBI probe into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email for government matters.

  • In Finland, a Partying Prime Minister Draws Tuts, and Cheers

    HELSINKI, Finland — Last fall, Prime Minister Sanna Marin of Finland, a 36-year-old leather-jacket-wearing regular at rock festivals, vowed that she wanted to “live like a person my age” and “shake up” the highest office in the government. A year later, she has done just that. Marin guided her country through the pandemic with one of Europe’s lowest death rates, then traveled to Sweden in her trademark leather jacket to win support for a momentous bid to join NATO in the face of Russian aggressi