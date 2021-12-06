Liz Weston: 8 rules for saving, borrowing and spending money

FILE - This undated file photo provided by NerdWallet shows Liz Weston, a columnist for personal finance website NerdWallet.com. A personalized financial blueprint from a qualified planner should offer smart ways to manage your money both now and in the future. Plus, the plan should be tailored to your priorities and resources. But you don’t need a formal program or a professional to get started. (NerdWallet via AP, File)
LIZ WESTON of NerdWallet
·4 min read

The best personal finance advice is tailored to your individual situation. That said, a few rules of thumb can cut through the confusion that often surrounds money decisions and help you build a solid financial foundation.

The following guidelines for saving, borrowing, spending and protecting your money are culled from nearly three decades of writing about personal finance.

1. PRIORITIZE SAVING FOR RETIREMENT

In an ideal world, you’d start saving with your first paycheck and keep going until you’re ready to retire. You also wouldn’t touch that money until retirement. Even if you can’t save 15% of your pre-tax income for retirement, as recommended by Fidelity and other financial services firms, anything you put aside can help give you a more comfortable future. Aim to take full advantage of any company match you get from a 401(k) at work — that’s free money — and borrow against or cash out retirement funds only as a last resort.

2. SAVE FOR A RAINY DAY

You may have read that you need an emergency fund equal to three to six months of expenses, but it can take years to save that much. That’s too long to put off other priorities, like saving for retirement. A starter emergency fund of $500 can be your first goal, and then you can build it up. While you’re saving, try to create other sources of emergency cash, such as a Roth IRA (you can pull out your contributions at any time without taxes or penalties), space on your credit cards or an unused home equity line of credit.

3. SAVE FOR COLLEGE

Got kids? Open a 529 college savings plan and contribute at least the minimum, which is typically $15 to $25 a month. Retirement savings comes first, but anything you can save will reduce how much your child may need to borrow. Also, research shows the simple act of saving for college increases the chances that a child from a low- to moderate-income family will go to college.

4. BORROW SMART FOR COLLEGE

A college degree can pay off in higher earnings, but lenders may allow you to borrow far more than you can comfortably repay. If you’re borrowing for your own education, consider limiting your total debt to what you expect to make your first year out of school. If you’re a parent borrowing for a child’s education, aim for payments that are no more than 10% of your after-tax income and that still allow you to save for retirement. If your payments are higher than 10% of your after-tax income, investigate income-driven repayment plans that could bring down your costs.

5. USE CREDIT CARDS AS A CONVENIENCE

Credit cards offer convenience and can protect you from fraud and disputes with merchants. But credit card interest tends to be high, so don’t carry credit card balances if you can avoid it. If you routinely pay your balances in full, look for a rewards card with a sign-up bonus that returns at least 1.5% of what you spend.

6. FINANCE YOUR HOME SMARTLY

If you want to be a homeowner, the best time to buy your first home is when you’re financially ready and in a position to stay put for a few years. Opt for a mortgage rate that’s fixed for as long as you plan to remain in the home, and don’t make extra payments against the principal until you’ve paid off all other debt and are on track for retirement.

7. BUY USED VEHICLES AND DRIVE THEM FOR YEARS

Buying a car right now isn’t a great idea; supply-chain kinks and other pandemic-related issues have inflated the cost of both new and used cars. In general, though, buying a used car can save you a ton of money over your driving lifetime, as can driving your car for many years before replacing it. These days, a well-maintained car can last 200,000 miles without major issues, according to J.D. Power. This means you can get roughly 13 years of service out of your car if you drive it 15,000 miles a year. Ideally, you would pay cash for cars. If you need to borrow, try to limit the term of your loan to a maximum of five years.

8. INSURE AGAINST CATASTROPHIC EXPENSES

Use insurance to protect yourself against catastrophic expenses rather than smaller costs that you can easily pay out of pocket. If you have sufficient savings, consider raising the deductibles on your policies to save money on premiums. Be careful about high-deductible health insurance policies, though. Having a high deductible could cause you to put off medical care, and it’s better to err on the side of safety when it comes to health.

____________________________

This column was provided to The Associated Press by the personal finance site NerdWallet. The content is for educational and informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. Liz Weston is a columnist at NerdWallet, a certified financial planner and author of “Your Credit Score.” Email: lweston@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @lizweston.

RELATED LINK:

NerdWallet: Personal finance defined: The guide to maximizing your money https://bit.ly/nerdwallet-personal-finance-defined

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Electric car prices could go up before they come down

    The secret to affordable electric vehicles is cheaper batteries. But after years of falling prices, battery costs are now headed in the wrong direction.Why it matters: Costlier batteries could drive up the price of electric vehicles — threatening the auto industry's transition away from fossil fuels, and, in turn, society's fight against climate change. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Soaring costs for minerals

  • Apple MacBook Air 13

    Apple Macbook Air is a super great computer to have if you do not want to spend loads of money for the Pro version laptop, or their iMac computer from apple. I have a few macs from apple including the mac mini that is just like the iMac computer except you have your own mouse, keyboard and display. Before using apple computers, I used to use an hp computer and all I can say is that I am happy I have changed to Mac OSX. I would no't go back to Windows again! Having the Macbook Air is another great edition to have for those who do not want to spend extra money for features that you just don't need https://marisreviewchannel.com/apple-macbook-air-13-inch-computer/ Purchase Online: https://amzn.to/3rumwFQ Purchase Case: https://amzn.to/3rxsfdP #MarisReviewChannel #Apple #MacBookAir #Unboxing #Review

  • Inflation busters: 10 reliable ways to stretch your money and fight soaring prices

    Battle the rising cost of living with these strategies to save and make more money.

  • 4 Ways You’re Wasting Money Without Realizing It — And How To Stop

    Although America's love affair with spending is put on display most prominently during the holidays, chances are good you're wasting money all year round. If you feel like most of your money is...

  • Neal: More perplexing football means Vikings closer to facing ugly reality

    DETROIT — Mike Zimmer understands the urgency of his Vikings' situation. "Our backs are against the wall," Zimmer said after a disastrous 29-27 loss to a previously winless Detroit team on the final play of the game. "But our backs have been against the wall for a while." And that's a problem. In a season in which the Vikings appeared to be equipped to at least make things interesting in the ...

  • 3 Signs You're Ready for Your First Social Security Check in 2022

    The decision to file for Social Security is a big one. That's because your filing age will help determine what your monthly benefits look like. If you're thinking of retiring in 2022, you may also be gearing up to claim Social Security.

  • Three money situations you should never DIY

    There are times to do things yourself, or use software, and there are times to get help from a real professional. These are those times.

  • China’s Streetwear Whisperer: Peter Zhong

    The co-founder of Nowre, one of the country's most influential streetwear platforms, talks about what makes China's youth tick.

  • Everyone On TikTok Is Using Masque Bar Half-Face Sheet Masks to Combat Maskne

    A dermatologist weighs in on the multimask trend.

  • This is Warren Buffett’s ‘first rule’ about investing. Here’s what to do if your financial adviser breaks that rule

    Of course, your financial adviser isn’t always going to be able to follow that rule — the markets do go down, and nobody beats the market every time, even Buffett himself — but when they do lose you money, how do you know when to pull the plug? “Some brokerage firms may include a target portfolio as part of their statement or a financial adviser can likely include it in a client’s portfolio review,” says Lam-Balfour. Additionally, you can use a benchmark like the S&P 500 but you will likely need to do a weighted average of one or more indices because a diversified portfolio will not be 100% invested in the S&P 500.

  • Billionaire investor Chris Sacca says day traders are begging him for bailouts — and reveals he bought the dip

    Sacca, who warned rookie traders not to buy stocks and crypto using borrowed money, is now fielding requests for help from people in margin debt.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy With a $30 Trillion Metaverse Market on the Way

    Fortunes will likely be made with the metaverse. Investing in these stocks is a great way to get started.

  • 9 financial gift ideas for kids and grandkids

    No worries about supply-chain disruptions or late deliveries with these gifts. Here are some great ways to help kids learn more about money.

  • 3 Must-Own Dividend Stocks in This Chaotic Market

    U.S. equities have reversed course this month because of inflationary pressures, the omicron variant, and year-end tax-loss harvesting. Dividend stocks are always worth owning as part of a well-rounded portfolio. Equities that dole out regular dividends to shareholders, after all, can smooth out the rough patches during volatile periods in the market.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Christopher Hillary’s Roubaix Capital

    In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 stocks to sell now according to Christopher Hillary’s Roubaix Capital. You can skip our detailed analysis of Christopher Hillary’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Christopher Hillary’s Roubaix Capital. Roubaix Capital […]

  • ‘A perfect storm’ as bitcoin stages weekend crash that puts it on verge of ‘breakdown.’ Here’s what crypto bulls are saying.

    A downturn in global stocks appears to be spilling over into the nascent crypto market. Here's what experts say is happening.

  • 9 tax breaks and deductions that are easy to overlook — start thinking about them now

    Arm yourself with a little knowledge so you don't leave cash on the table.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    It goes without saying that last week was pretty brutal for most growth investors. My three stocks to avoid last week were on the move -- down 23%, down 6%, and down 9% -- averaging out to an 12.7% decline. The S&P 500 slipped 1.2% for the week, so I was the relative winner with my bearish calls for the seventh week in a row.

  • Made a Lot of Money in the Stock Market This Year? Here's How to Lower Your Capital Gains Taxes.

    Whenever you sell investments at a profit, you're required to pay capital gains taxes, the amount of which will hinge on how long you hold those stocks prior to unloading them. If you keep your stocks for a year or less before selling them, you'll be subject to short-term capital gains, which are taxed the same way as ordinary income. If you hold your stocks for at least a year and a day before selling, you'll be bumped into the more favorable long-term capital gains category.

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Metaverse Stock, This Would Be It

    It's the premier "picks-and-shovels" supplier for the technologies shaping our future.