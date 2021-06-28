Liz Weston: Financial vital signs to monitor right now

LIZ WESTON of NerdWallet
·4 min read

A midyear financial review is often a good idea. This year, it’s almost essential.

With people going back to offices, travel resuming and Congress making significant changes to various laws affecting your finances, consider taking some time to check in on your money. You might be able to make some smart moves to reflect the new realities.

BUDGETING

See where your money is going now. Using a budgeting app or taking a close look at recent bank and credit card statements can help. Then think about expenses you may face in the near future.

If you’re using your car more, for example, you might already be paying more for gas and insurance, but you also could face higher costs for maintenance or repairs. If you have kids, you might plan for back-to-school costs, sports equipment and activity fees. Vacations, travel, weddings and other celebrations may need to be budgeted for, as well.

It can make sense to trim some costs so you can afford these resurgent expenses. One possibility: Rotate your streaming services and other subscriptions. These may have sustained you during lockdowns, but you could put some on pause now to save money while you continue to enjoy others.

Perhaps you have more income: You’re back to work after being unemployed, or you’re a parent about to get the first of six monthly child tax credit checks from the IRS. (These payments will be up to $300 per eligible child starting July 15). Making a plan for this income can ensure it goes where you want, rather than dribbling away in unplanned purchases.

DEBT FORBEARANCE

Forbearance on federal student loans is scheduled to end this fall, with monthly payments resuming in October. If those payments would be a hardship, contact your lenders to see if income-driven repayment plans or other measures would help.

If you requested forbearance on your mortgage payment or other debt, that has an expiration date, as well. Debt that’s in forbearance isn’t forgiven, so you’ll typically need to plan to make up the payments you missed. Check with your lender about your options.

FLEXIBLE SAVINGS ACCOUNTS

Congress more than doubled how much employees can contribute to flexible spending accounts for child care in 2021. Workers can put in a maximum of $10,500, up from $5,000 in 2020. The limit for health care FSAs remains $2,750.

This year, you’re also allowed to make midyear changes to your contributions to either account, something that normally requires a change in life circumstances such as marriage or having a child.

Your employer must opt in to these changes, but if it has and you can increase your contributions, you could save significantly on taxes.

FREQUENT TRAVELER PROGRAMS

Last year airline, hotel and rental car companies softened the rules for their loyalty programs to reflect pandemic travel restrictions. Many extended the expiration deadlines for points, miles and free hotel night certificates. But the pause on expirations won’t last forever. Check your rewards programs and make plans to use your rewards before they disappear.

Similarly, you may have credits from canceled travel that also will expire if you don’t use them. If you can’t use those in time, request an extension.

HEALTH INSURANCE

If you buy your own insurance, you may get a better deal on the Affordable Care Act exchanges now that Congress has expanded the subsidies, reducing costs for most people. If you don’t already have ACA coverage, there’s currently a special enrollment period that ends Aug. 15. If you get unemployment benefits at any point during 2021, you can qualify for a zero-premium comprehensive policy. COBRA coverage to extend an employer health insurance plan is also free from April to September.

RETIREMENT PLANNING

Companies with 401(k)s are now required to let part-time workers contribute if they have worked more than 1,000 hours in one year or 500 hours over three consecutive years. Contact your employer for details.

Congress eliminated the age limit for making contributions to IRAs, so you can contribute past age 70 ½ as long as you have earned income such as wages, salary, commissions or self-employment income. Also, the age that typically triggers required minimum distributions from retirement accounts has been moved from 70 ½ to 72 for people born after June 30, 1949.

If you’re feeling generous, though, the age at which you can start making qualified charitable distributions from an IRA remains 70 ½. These withdrawals won’t be added to your income if the distribution is made directly to a qualified charity.

_____________________________

This column was provided to The Associated Press by the personal finance website NerdWallet. Liz Weston is a columnist at NerdWallet, a certified financial planner and author of “Your Credit Score.” Email: lweston@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @lizweston.

RELATED LINK:

NerdWallet: Child Tax Credit 2021: Advance Payments FAQs & Calculator https://bit.ly/NerdWallet-child-tax-credit

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

    We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and dings...

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Can Rip Higher

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring in the high returns, can sometimes be challenging. A smart investor will apply a few basic, common-sense rules – and stick to them. One of the basic rules of investing is “buy low, sell high." This will naturally bring us to the low-cost, small-cap side of the stock market. While big names get the headlines, the small-cap stocks offer the highest returns.

  • This Firm’s $489 Million Purchase Says a Lot About the Future of Bitcoin

    Earlier this week, Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) fell below $30,000 for the first time since January. Source: Shutterstock It actually traded below $29,000 and fell into negative territory for the year. If you haven’t been following the world’s first and largest cryptocurrency, that’s a big drop of more than 50% in a little over two months.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips The dip under $30K was brief, and the world’s largest cryptocurrency bounced back above in a matter of

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heartland Express Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Vanguard Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Learn about three Vanguard funds that have a five-star rating from Morningstar that specialize in investing in specific niches of the securities market.

  • Chinese flock to home-grown brands in golden opportunity for investors

    BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -He Shuang, a student at a U.S. university stranded in her home city of Chongqing in southwest China during the pandemic, has added more than 300 domestic brands to her list of favourites on Alibaba's Taobao online mall. A surge in online shopping after people were forced indoors due to COVID-19 last year, a recovery in the market since then, and infrastructure that allows vendors to scale up swiftly have also propelled demand for local brands. "Once you try, you find the quality of local products is as good as foreign products," said the 19-year old He, who favours home-grown labels from Carslan eye shadows and Feiyue sneakers to Bestore Co snacks and Miniso homeware.

  • The Child Tax Credit Might Have to Be Paid Back – Unless You Take These Steps

    The enhanced child tax credit is designed to give parents financial relief to help deal with fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, but many might not know that the credits don't represent free money,...

  • Peru’s Castillo to Reappoint Velarde as Central Bank Head

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru’s leftist presidential candidate Pedro Castillo said he is willing to reappoint the head of the country’s central bank, his most market-friendly move yet as he tries to emerge as the winner of the contested June 6 elections.“Our commitment is to maintain fiscal balance and improve the quality of public spending, promote investments and respect the independence and autonomy of the BCRP,” Castillo said in a tweet late on Saturday. “Therefore, our willingness to ratify Dr. Julio

  • We Asked 1,000 Investors What’s the Best Way To Invest $1,000: Here’s What They Said

    So you have an extra $1,000 you want to invest. What should you do with it? GOBankingRates posed that question to 1,000 Americans 18 and older from across the country who already have money invested...

  • 10 Stocks to Buy to Profit from Post-COVID Economic Recovery

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy to profit from post-COVID economic recovery. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy to Profit from Post-COVID Economic Recovery. Inflation fears and a cryptocurrency slump in recent weeks have hit some of the […]

  • 19 Things You’ll Need To Sacrifice Now for a Healthy Retirement

    If you want to retire comfortably, you are going to have to give up a few things. Take a look at which items you should give up to gain more.

  • Apple Stock Continues to Pivot from Growth Story to Defensive Play

    Much like its FAANG peers, Apple (AAPL) stock saw a tremendous and unexpected boost in 2020, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. As the stock is trading sideways so far in 2021, what’s next for the technology giant’s shares? First off, we cannot count on a repeat of last year’s stunning stock market performance. Future returns from here are more than likely to be modest. Given its massive size, both in terms of market capitalization ($2.22 trillion) and annual revenue ($325.4 billion), it’s going to b

  • America's housing market is racist. Congress could easily help fix it if they wanted to.

    Structural inequality is keeping Black and Latino Americans poorer than white Americans. Congress can help fix that.

  • The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About

    If you haven’t properly prepared for leaving the working world and living without a paycheck, you’ll have to face the ugly truths about retirement.

  • 7 ways to save money you've probably never tried

    Let this be the year you go beyond basic budgeting tips.

  • A $27 Billion Pile of Debt Looms Over India’s New Bad Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- A bad bank in India that’s expected to launch this month may help reduce one of the world’s worst bad-loan piles but market participants say it’s a long path ahead.The new institution, which is set to start operations by the end of June, is likely to handle stressed debt worth 2 trillion rupees ($27 billion) over time, according to a BloombergQuint report. That would be about a quarter of the nation’s non-performing debt load. By housing bad loans of many lenders under one roof, t

  • Philippines' Voyager raises $167 million from KKR, Tencent

    Philippine digital and financial services firm Voyager Innovations has raised $167 million for its expansion programme, including a venture into digital banking, its listed and largest shareholder said on Monday. Shareholders PLDT Inc, private equity firm KKR & Co Inc and Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd participated in the funding round, PLDT said in a disclosure.

  • IRS Announces it Will Automatically Correct Tax Returns for Unemployment Tax Breaks

    The IRS recently announced that it will start to automatically correct tax returns for those that filed for unemployment in 2020 and also qualify for the $10,200 tax break, Forbes reported. See: IRS...

  • Warren Buffett's top 8 lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic

    The legendary investor says these are the key takeaways for investors and consumers.

  • SoFi: Load up Shares on Any Lock-Up Expiry Weakness, Says Analyst

    Lock-up expirations are traditionally bad news for investors. This is the moment when the early comers, generally large shareholders, are finally allowed to offload shares on the market. The fear is the market will be saturated with an over overflow of shares which will drive the price down. Considering the case for the lock-up expiration of SoFi Technologies (SOFI) shares today (Monday 6/28), Rosenblatt Securities’ Sean Horgan has a clear idea what investors should do. “We see a unique buying o