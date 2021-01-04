Liz Weston: Start 2021 off strong with these money moves

FILE - This undated file photo provided by NerdWallet shows Liz Weston, a columnist for personal finance website NerdWallet.com. (NerdWallet via AP, File)
FILE - This undated file photo provided by NerdWallet shows Liz Weston, a columnist for personal finance website NerdWallet.com. (NerdWallet via AP, File)
LIZ WESTON of NerdWallet

After the train wreck that was 2020, you may well question whether it’s worth trying to plan anything. But knocking off a few financial tasks early in the year can better prepare you for whatever 2021 has in store.

FILE YOUR TAX RETURN ASAP

Filing your tax return early typically means getting your refund sooner. Not only that, it could thwart refund-stealing identity thieves. Also, If you were owed a stimulus check in 2020 but didn’t get one, or should have gotten more, you can claim the missing money on your return.

If you owe the IRS, it’s better to know sooner rather than later. You’ll have more time to find the money or arrange a payment plan.

Also, unemployment checks are generally taxable. Many people who received last year’s extended jobless benefits may face a larger-than-expected tax bill this year, tax experts say.

CHECK YOUR WITHHOLDING

Once your 2020 tax return is prepared, you can use that and your first pay stub from 2021 to see if you’re on track with tax withholding. A good tax withholding calculator can help you determine how to adjust the amounts taken from each paycheck. Then, contact your employer if you need to make changes.

If you’re self-employed, you may need to make estimated quarterly payments. You could consult a tax professional to find out how much those should be.

ADJUST YOUR RETIREMENT SAVINGS

Consider increasing and diversifying your retirement contributions. After you take full advantage of any available company match in a 401(k) or 403(b), look into funding a Roth IRA. Financial planners often recommend having at least some money in a Roth so you can better control your tax bill in retirement. If your income is too high to make a direct Roth contribution — the ability to contribute starts to phase out at modified adjusted gross income of $140,000 for singles and $208,000 for married filing jointly — you could consider converting a portion of an existing traditional IRA.

CHECK YOUR SPENDING

Budgeting apps and personal finance websites can help you see where your money went in 2020 and help you make a plan for 2021. You can also look back over bank or credit card statements. But even if you can’t get the full year’s worth of transactions, reviewing just a few months can show you some patterns and help you identify spending you want to change.

SET UP YOUR SAVINGS ‘BUCKETS’

Preparing for irregular but predictable expenses can help you feel less panicked when those bills arrive. These expenses can include insurance premiums, property taxes, car and home repairs, vacations, back-to-school shopping and holidays. Check your spending in each of these areas for the past few years to ballpark how much to save this year.

Once you have your savings goals for each category, consider setting up separate savings accounts at an online bank that doesn’t charge monthly fees. You can divide the amounts by the number of paychecks you’ll get before the money is needed, and set up automatic transfers from your checking account to the appropriate savings account after each payday.

PUT CHARITABLE CONTRIBUTIONS ON AUTOMATIC

Most charities prefer getting regular contributions throughout the year, since the steady income helps them plan. You may discover you can give more if you’re not trying to squeeze your contributions in with other year-end spending. You can use your bank’s bill pay system to send monthly checks or arrange with the charity to charge a credit card.

SPEND YOUR MEDICAL FSA

Flexible spending accounts are employer-provided benefits that allow you to put aside tax-free money for medical or child care expenses.

If you signed up for your employer’s medical FSA, try to spend that money as early in the year as possible. You don’t have to wait until the money is taken from your paycheck to use it for eligible health care expenses. (That’s different from child care FSAs, which don’t allow you to spend money before you contribute it.)

Spending early has a few advantages. You don’t risk leaving money in the account and potentially losing it. (Many employers extend the deadline for using the money past Dec. 31, but at some point unspent money is forfeited.)

Incurring medical expenses early in the year can help you meet insurance deductibles, too, so the rest of your health care can cost less. Also, if you leave your job during the year, you don’t have to finish making FSA contributions. In other words, you can spend the full amount you had planned to contribute, up to $2,750, without actually having to contribute the full amount.

__________________________________

This column was provided to The Associated Press by the personal finance website NerdWallet. Liz Weston is a columnist at NerdWallet, a certified financial planner and author of “Your Credit Score.” Email: lweston@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @lizweston.

RELATED LINKS:

IRS: Economic Impact Payments https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments

NerdWallet: How to Save for Retirement http://bit.ly/nerdwallet-saving-for-retirement

Latest Stories

  • Meet the 1st Black woman to lead a White House press briefing

    The first time a Black woman served as the main voice of the presidency came in 1991, when Judy Smith stepped behind the podium as a deputy press secretary for President George H.W. Bush.

  • IS gunmen kill 11 minority Shiite coal miners in SW Pakistan

    Gunmen opened fire on a group of minority Shiite Hazara coal miners after abducting them, killing 11 in southwestern Baluchistan province early Sunday, a Pakistani official said. The Islamic State group later claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on its website. The Sunni militant group has repeatedly targeted Pakistan’s minority Shiites in recent years.

  • Indigenous Venezuelan man accused of raiding military post dies in jail -rights group

    Salvador Franco died just weeks after family members and activists reported he was suffering from health problems. A court in November had ordered his transfer to a medical facility, but authorities did not comply, according to Penal Forum attorney Olnar Ortiz. Critics of President Nicolas Maduro's government call him a dictator who has systematically jailed opponents and denied them rights to due process.

  • Skeptical Lindsey Graham suggests GOP Electoral College challenge is 'a political dodge'

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was one of the more notable names, along with Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), who were absent from the list of GOP senators planning to object to the Electoral College certification next week. On Sunday, Graham addressed his colleagues' decision and didn't seem convinced it was the right move.While not as forceful in his criticism as Sens. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), and Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), Graham said it appears the call for an investigation into unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud is "more of a political dodge than an effective remedy" to the situation, especially at such a late stage.The senator said he looks forward to hearing the arguments from his colleagues, including Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), among others, adding that he'll "listen closely," but "they have a high bar to clear." For Graham to be convinced it's worth challenging President-elect Joe Biden's victory, Republican lawmakers will need to provide evidence of their charges of voter fraud, as well as proof that state and federal courts should have acted on election fraud claims and that those actions could have changed the outcome of the presidential election in certain states. > They will also need to show that the failure to take corrective action in addressing election fraud changed the outcome of these states' votes and ultimately the outcome of the election.> > -- Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 3, 2021More stories from theweek.com Trump's official schedule says he will 'make many calls and have many meetings' Monday Fears rise over Indonesia's Jurassic Park Nashville bomber mailed out packets that 'espoused his viewpoints,' FBI says

  • ‘He works for me’: Trump jealously hits out at favourable media coverage of Fauci

    Dr Fauci has already been included by President-elect Joe Biden in his health team

  • South African Covid variant could be resistant to vaccine, expert warns

    The coronavirus variant circulating in South Africa could be resistant to the vaccine, a leading expert has suggested but stressed that it could take just six weeks to develop a new jab if one was needed. Sir John Bell, regius professor of Medicine at the University of Oxford, said his "gut feeling" was that the vaccines already on stream would be effective against the new UK strain, which was first identified in Kent. But he added: "I don't know about the South African strain – I think that's a big question mark." South Africa was put into lockdown last week after President Cyril Ramaphosa said the new variant, 501.V2, appeared to be "more contagious" than the virus that circulated in the first wave. Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, said on December 23 that two cases of the South African strain had been identified in the UK. The cases and their contacts were quarantined, and the Government placed strict restrictions on travel from South Africa.

  • Lagging its neighbours, France tries to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations

    PARIS (Reuters) -French officials urged a faster rate of COVID-19 inoculations on Monday after an initial roll-out slowed by bureaucracy and what some see as excessive government precautions in one of the most vaccine-sceptical countries in the world. The country began vaccinating medical staff over the age of 50 after delivering just 516 COVID-19 shots developed by Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech during the first week of a campaign that focused on the elderly in nursing homes. President Emmanuel Macron will meet later with his prime minister and health minister to "put pressure on the system" and quicken the vaccine's deployment, an Elysee official said.

  • Here we go again: What to expect as Georgia counts votes

    With control of the U.S. Senate at stake, all eyes are on a runoff election that has Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler facing Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. Perdue got about 88,000 more votes than Ossoff in the general election, but a Libertarian candidate’s 115,000 votes kept him from topping 50%, which is required to win. Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Loeffler to the Senate in December 2019 after Sen. Johnny Isakson stepped down.

  • Coronavirus: India approves vaccines from Bharat Biotech and Oxford/AstraZeneca

    It aims to inoculate some 300m people this year in one of the world's largest vaccination campaigns.

  • Malaysian coroner rules Nora Quoirin's death was 'misadventure'

    A Malaysian coroner decided on Monday that the death of French-Irish teenager Nora Quoirin was most likely a “misadventure” that was not caused by a third party, ruling against the claims of her family that she must have been abducted. Coroner Maimoonah Aid told a Malaysian court that “there was no one involved” in Nora’s death at a resort outside the capital, Kuala Lumpur, in August 2019. The 15-year-old, who lived in London, went missing in dense rainforest while she and her family recovered from jet lag after arriving at the Dusun resort near the foothills of a mountain range. The local police insisted there was no foul play when her unclothed body was found ten days later, after a search involving hundreds of people, helicopters and sniffer dogs. An autopsy found Nora likely starved and died of internal bleeding. But the parents of the teenager, who was born with holoprosencephaly, a disorder which affects brain development and causes learning disabilities and balance problems, maintained that she would never have climbed out of the window of their holiday chalet in the middle of the night and wandered off.

  • U.S. may cut some Moderna vaccine doses in half to speed rollout, official says

    The U.S. government is considering giving some people half the dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in order to speed vaccinations, a federal official said on Sunday. Moncef Slaoui, head of Operation Warp Speed, the federal vaccine program, said on CBS' "Face the Nation" that officials were in talks with Moderna and the Food and Drug Administration about the idea.

  • Former Pentagon chiefs speak out, send extraordinary warning to Trump

    All 10 living former secretaries of defense have sent a warning to President Trump, cautioning against any move to involve the military in pursuing claims of election fraud, arguing that it would take the country into “dangerous, unlawful and unconstitutional territory.”

  • Extraordinary warning to Trump by 10 former Pentagon chiefs

    In an extraordinary rebuke of President Donald Trump, all 10 living former secretaries of defense cautioned Sunday against any move to involve the military in pursuing claims of election fraud, arguing that it would take the country into “dangerous, unlawful and unconstitutional territory.” The 10 men, both Democrats and Republicans, signed on to an opinion article published in The Washington Post that implicitly questioned Trump's willingness to follow his Constitutional duty to peacefully relinquish power on Jan. 20. Following the Nov. 3 election and subsequent recounts in some states, as well as unsuccessful court challenges, the outcome is clear, they wrote, while not specifying Trump in the article.

  • Thousands of National Guard troops set to descend on Washington DC to support Biden inauguration

    More than 4,000 troops from nearly 30 states expected to take part in event

  • Experts urge patience with vaccine strategy, expect rollout to gain steam soon

    The United States' coronavirus vaccine rollout failed to meet the goal of inoculating 20 million people against COVID-19 by the end of 2020. Instead, more than four million have reportedly been vaccinated so far. That's sparked significant criticism about the pacing of the strategy while the coronavirus continues to surge across the country.There have indeed been distribution and administration hiccups at the federal, state, and local levels for a variety of reasons like weather or the holiday season, as well as some unforeseen events, like a pharmacist deliberately removing hundreds of doses from storage, spoiling them in the process. Despite the bumpy road, however, experts are urging patience. Nancy Messionier, the director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, believes vaccination numbers are going to pick up steam as soon as next week. Zoe McLaren, a professor at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, School of Public Policy concurred, likening the plan to the "soft opening" of a restaurant.> Almost every public health program starts slow by design and accelerates quickly as the kinks get worked out.> > It's the "soft open" restaurant model rather than Broadway's "opening night". Give it time. https://t.co/vfVch8NPiq> > -- Zoe McLaren, PhD (@ZoeMcLaren) January 3, 2021Juliette Kayyem, a professor at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government, said "the anger and frustration" about the slower-than-expected start is "fair," but she also agrees with Messionier and McLaren and warned against people tinkering with the plans too soon, especially if that means resorting to "wild proposals" to get more people vaccinated. > So I urge patience before we tinker with science or medicine or allocation decisions. From my perch, money and personnel and maybe some distribution of locales (everyone thinks big vaccination sites, but small and more also works) This is great analogy from @ZoeMcLaren 3/3 pic.twitter.com/NptsrTBTfB> > -- Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) January 3, 2021More stories from theweek.com Trump's official schedule says he will 'make many calls and have many meetings' Monday Fears rise over Indonesia's Jurassic Park Nashville bomber mailed out packets that 'espoused his viewpoints,' FBI says

  • Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna vaccine production -paper

    Swiss regulators have allowed contract manufacturer Lonza Group to start producing Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine at a plant in Switzerland, the SonntagsZeitung newspaper reported. "Important preparatory work is under way at the moment with the view to ramp up the production lines," it quoted a spokesman for Lonza's plant in Visp as saying. The United States authorised Moderna's vaccine on Dec. 19, Canada did so on Dec. 23 and the EU's watchdog is expected to approve it this week.

  • Businessman and family die when plane hits Michigan house

    A small plane flying from Georgia crashed into a house in southeastern Michigan, killing the pilot and two family members. The victims were David S. Compo, the former president of the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan, his wife Michele and their son Dawson, the association said in a news release. The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Piper PA-24 Comanche crashed in a residential area at 3:47 p.m. Saturday, roughly half a mile from Oakland Southwest Airport, according to preliminary information.

  • A photo op, World War III, and bleach injections: The wildest political moments in the US in 2020

    So much has happened in 2020 that people often forget Donald Trump was impeached

  • Covaxin: Concern over 'rushed' approval for India Covid jab

    The locally-produced Covaxin jab was approved on Sunday before completion of third stage trials.

  • South Korean-flagged tanker seized by Iran, media reports

    LONDON/DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps seized a South Korean-flagged tanker in Gulf waters, Iranian media said on Monday, at a time of tension between Tehran and Seoul over Iranian funds frozen at South Korean banks due to U.S. sanctions. Several Iranian media outlets said the Guards navy captured the vessel for polluting the Gulf with chemicals. The semi-official Tasnim news agency published pictures showing what it identified as Guards speed boats escorting the tanker HANKUK CHEMI, which it said was carrying 7,200 tonnes of ethanol.