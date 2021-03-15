Liz Weston: Start early to get your house retirement-ready

FILE - This undated file photo provided by NerdWallet shows Liz Weston, a columnist for personal finance website NerdWallet.com. (NerdWallet via AP, File)
LIZ WESTON of NerdWallet
·4 min read

Many people want to remain in their homes after they retire rather than move to a senior living facility or community. Unfortunately, most homes aren’t set up to help us age safely and affordably.

If your goal is to “age in place,” some advance preparation could help make that possible -- or point to better alternatives.

“Somewhere in your 50s, hopefully, you’re starting to think seriously about are you going to be able to stay in the house you’re in? Or are you going to need to make changes?” says DeDe Jones , a certified financial planne r in Denver.

CONSIDER WHAT YOU NEED TO CHANGE

Start by thinking about how you would live in your home if you had less mobility, less energy and potentially less money.

Unexpected expenses for major home repairs or upgrades were the most commonly reported financial shocks experienced by retirees, according to a 2015 study by the Society of Actuaries. Those big-ticket costs can be devastating on a fixed income. The society recommends a home inspection before retirement so you can identify and budget for those costs. But you also could schedule some of the expensive stuff -- replacing a roof, for instance, or upgrading the heat and air conditioning system -- while you’re still working.

Likewise, investments in energy efficiency could help you avoid big bills when you’re less able to afford them. Adding insulation, installing a smart thermostat and choosing energy-efficient appliances can help. In sunnier climates, solar panels can dramatically reduce your energy costs.

Consider upkeep, as well. You might want to replace a labor-intensive grass yard and planting beds with lower-maintenance landscaping. You could swap out siding that needs to be painted every few years with a more durable option, such as vinyl, fiber cement or modified wood. Decluttering can make your place easier to navigate and to clean.

BUILD YOUR EQUITY

You may still face big bills or have trouble making ends meet in retirement. In that case, your home’s equity could be helpful. You could access your home’s value by selling it, using a reverse mortgage or getting a home equity line of credit.

But you can’t tap equity you don’t have. In 2016, 46% of homeowners age 65 to 79 still had mortgage debt, according to Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies. The median balance owed was $77,000.

A mortgage in retirement isn’t ideal for many people, financial planners say. Few people get much if any tax benefit from their mortgages, and having to make the payments can cause people to deplete their retirement savings more rapidly.

Planners say you shouldn’t prioritize paying off your mortgage over saving for retirement and for emergencies. And you probably shouldn’t take money from retirement funds to pay off a mortgage. But once you’re on track with your savings goals, you could make extra principal payments to pay down the loan more rapidly. You also can avoid having a mortgage in retirement by opting for shorter loans when you refinance. If you’re 50, for example, you might choose a 15-year loan over one that lasts 30 years.

ASSESS ACCESSIBILITY

Consider incorporating accessibility features into any planned renovations. Grab bars in bathrooms, lever-style handles on doors and faucets, and rocker-style light switches (preferably accessible from a wheelchair) are relatively low-cost upgrades, for example. Costlier changes include widening doorways and hallways, adding a curbless shower, installing non-slip flooring and creating a zero-step entry.

Ideally, your home would have just one level, but a home with stairs can work if it has a bedroom and full bath on the entry level. If that’s your situation, you could focus your renovations on making those spaces accessible rather than trying to remake your whole house.

Sometimes there’s simply too much that needs to be done or your home has features you can’t affordably modify. Even if you think you can manage a bunch of stairs or a home that’s far from your neighbors, your living situation could worry your loved ones, Jones notes.

“Moving might give you the chance to live closer to your support system,” she says. “Makes it easier on them, makes it easier on you.”

Certified financial planner Melissa Brennan of Plano, Texas, says she and her husband are at least a decade away from retirement and still have two teenagers at home. But they recently traded a two-story, four-bedroom, four-bath home on an oversized lot for a smaller, one-story house with tiled floors and a wheelchair-accessible bathroom.

Brennan said they were mindful of the problems their parents had navigating their houses as they aged, and the bigger house was already seeming like more of a burden than a blessing.

“We don’t want to spend the rest of our lives maintaining this ginormous house that we don’t need,” Brennan says.

___________________________

This column was provided to The Associated Press by the personal finance website NerdWallet. Liz Weston is a columnist at NerdWallet, a certified financial planner and author of “Your Credit Score.” Email: lweston@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @lizweston.

RELATED LINK:

NerdWallet: Should You Pay Off Your Mortgage Before You Retire? http://bit.ly/nerdwallet-mortgage-pay-off

Recommended Stories

  • Most Young Retirement Savers Make This Investing Mistake

    Granted, there are good reasons why you might prefer to be conservative with your retirement account holdings. Or perhaps you're still getting comfortable with the risk of loss that comes with stock market investing. You have more than 30 years to weather any kind of market storm, and that's significant because the U.S. stock market has never recorded a loss over a 30-year, or even 20-year, timeframe.

  • No 401(k) Match? 4 Alternate Ways to Save for Retirement

    Employer-matching contributions are the standout feature of many 401(k) retirement plans. If your 401(k) offers match, you max it out -- even if that same plan has high fees and poor investment choices. Here are four approaches you can take to build a comfortable retirement anyway.

  • Report: Weston Richburg is likely to retire, restructured contract to help 49ers

    San Francisco center Weston Richburg didn’t play at all in 2020 because of knee and shoulder injuries, and he recently had surgery on his hip. So it wouldn’t be surprising if he never plays again. In fact, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, that is the likely scenario: Richburg is likely to end up [more]

  • VW to cut up to 4,000 jobs via early retirement, sources say

    Carmaker Volkswagen plans to cut up to 4,000 jobs at its plants in Germany by offering early or partial retirement to older employees in a move that could cost several hundred million euros, company sources said on Sunday. Volkwagen said in a statement it had agreed a plan with the works council to open partial retirement to those born in 1964, while offering early retirement to those born from 1956 to 1960. Volkswagen said it expected up to 900 workers to opt for early retirement, while a low number in the thousands would choose partial retirement, without giving a precise figure.

  • Didn't Save Enough for Retirement? 4 Ways to Work Around It

    Ideally, you should enter retirement with about 10 times your final annual salary socked away in your investment portfolio. You'll need those assets to supplement your Social Security benefits, which only pay the average senior today about $18,000 a year. Furthermore, anyone can boost their monthly benefit by delaying the date when they file for Social Security past their full retirement age -- the age at which the government says you're entitled to receive what it calculates as your "full" monthly benefit.

  • The Roblox final fantasy

    If you're inundated with NFT talk just take one quick look at this story I wrote this week about the $69 million sale of Beeple's photo collage. The gaming industry has seen plenty of Goliath's in its day, but for every major MMO to strike it rich, it's still just another winner in a field of disparate hits with no connective tissue.

  • There's a Surefire Way to Pay Off Your Mortgage Early -- but It's Not for Everyone

    Paying off a mortgage ahead of schedule can result in substantial interest savings. It can also enable you to eliminate one of your biggest monthly payments. If you want to pay your mortgage off early, one of your best options may involve refinancing to a new loan with a shorter payoff time than the years remaining on your current loan.

  • Exclusive: U.S. Congress launches probe into multibillion-dollar 'clean coal' tax credit

    The U.S. Congress is investigating a multibillion-dollar subsidy for chemically treated coal that is meant to reduce smokestack pollution, after evidence emerged that power plants using the fuel produced more smog not less. The Government Accountability Office, the investigative arm of Congress, is examining the refined coal tax credit program which generates at least $1 billion a year for U.S. corporations, according to GAO analysts that contacted Reuters requesting information. Three U.S. Democratic senators called for the investigation after a Reuters Special Report series in December 2018 revealed that many power plants burning the fuel, which supporters call "clean coal", pumped out more pollution than previously.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – March 15th, 2021

    It’s a bullish start to the day for the majors. A move through the day’s pivot levels would bring resistance levels into play.

  • First-Gen Z/28 Camaro Is The Most Depressing Car On The Internet

    Rescued from its shallow grave, this 1968 Camaro is too rare to overlook.

  • Strong winter storm wallops Rockies, Great Plains

    A powerful late winter snowstorm intensified over the central Rocky Mountains on Sunday with heavy snow and wind leading to airport and road closures, power outages and avalanche warnings in parts of Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska.

  • The 30 Healthiest Cereals You Can Buy at the Grocery Store

    We’ll never grow out of our favorite childhood cereals (looking at you, Reese’s Puffs). But starting the day with a bowl full of sugar isn’t as satisfying as it...

  • John Oliver reluctantly decodes Tucker Carlson's 'well-laundered' white supremacist talking points

    "Our main story tonight concerns, I'm sorry to say, Tucker Carlson," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. "This week — as he now seems to every week — Tucker set off a bit of a firestorm," this time around women serving in the military. "This comments sparked an all-too-familiar cycle of condemnation, defensiveness, and hype," he said, "and look, I would like nothing more than to not play into his wildly offensive schtick," but Carlson already gets lots of attention — from, for example, more than 3 million Fox News viewers on an average night, even young people. And if Carlson's expanding role at Fox "wasn't enough, Tucker's also being floated as a potential future presidential candidate, which would be seriously alarming, because of all the things that Tucker is — a conspiracy theorist, a misogynist, Islamophobe, a troll — one of the most dangerous is that he is the most prominent vessel in America for white supremacist talking points," Oliver said. "Tucker — conveniently for him — doesn't fit neatly into a lot of people's perception of white supremacist," but "given that Tucker has the admiration of white supremacists and the ears of millions of your relatives, coworkers, and elected officials, we thought tonight it would be worth talking about him: where he came from, what his tactics are, and why what he represents is so dangerous." Carlson frequently, ingenuously asks what white supremacy or white nationalism even means, but when you look at his long public record of commentary, Oliver said, it's essentially the sum of his message: "He is scared of a country that looks nothing like the one he grew up in, because diversity isn't our strength; immigrants make our country poorer, dirtier, and more divided; and any attempt to change that culture is an attack on Western Civilization." And Carlson is so dangerous, he said, because his "well-laundered version" of white supremacy reaches millions of people who wouldn't be receptive to the unlaundered version. You can watch Oliver call Carlson a "performatively outraged wedge salad," a "relentlessly indignant picket fence," and a "walking yacht club scrunching his face up for an hour every night," usually "making the befuddled face of a 13th century farmer learning about bitcoin." But be aware there is also NSFW language. The Daily Show recently had a broader, lighter, more safe-for-work recap of Carlson's career and messaging, and you can watch that below. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Andrew Cuomo's political perilEddie Murphy reveals that working on 'sh---y' movies made him so depressed that he stopped acting for 8 yearsAmerica needs a remote workers law

  • EXPLAINER: Myanmar using martial law to 'legitimize' tactics

    Myanmar’s ruling junta on Monday imposed martial law in parts of the country’s biggest city, a day after at least 38 people were killed in the bloodiest crackdown yet on resistance to last month's military coup. After the Feb. 1 coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government, the military declared a nationwide state of emergency and gave itself broad powers. It also put in place similar but milder restrictions to martial law in dozens of townships across the country.

  • How China’s Devastating Microsoft Hack Puts Us All at Risk

    Michael Borgers/GettyBy Matthew BrazilDuring World War II, the Chinese communists cultivated opium in their base area and trafficked it into Japanese-occupied cities. Mao Zedong’s man in charge was one of the biggest master spies of the period, Li Kenong. Though Mao later regretted cultivating the “special product,” which he called “that certain thing,” the drug caused disruption in the enemy rear and benefited the Red-area economy.Now it seems to be applying the same strategy in the West’s rear area, causing disruptions to online systems and simultaneously benefiting the Chinese economy with viruses and worms used to steal information from computer systems worldwide. The latest simultaneous exploit against thousands of organizations, disclosed on March 2, was dubbed the Microsoft Exchange hack, exploiting servers that manage email systems. The hack allows perpetrators to read messages of selected targets and then venture deeper into infected networks.Over 60,000 organizations in the U.S. and at least 280,000 users worldwide using Microsoft Exchange for their email were hacked between Feb. 26 and March 3, according to Chris Krebs, the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. The organizations include defense contractors, universities, state and local governments, policy think tanks, infectious disease researchers, and businesses: anyone that chose to use Microsoft Exchange for their email service.This is the real deal. If your organization runs an OWA server exposed to the internet, assume compromise between 02/26-03/03. Check for 8 character aspx files in C:\\inetpub\wwwroot\aspnet_client\system_web\. If you get a hit on that search, you’re now in incident response mode. https://t.co/865Q8cc1Rm— Chris Krebs (@C_C_Krebs) March 5, 2021 The unidentified organization behind the hack, assessed by Microsoft to be a Chinese state-sponsored entity, is known by the code name HAFNIUM. The hack has enabled unauthorized access to entire email systems and follow-on access to connected databases that store classified information, trade secrets, the wide range of other proprietary information, and personally identifiable information such as names, addresses, Social Security numbers, and so on that is useful for identity theft.Named after a chemical element discovered in 1923, HAFNIUM is a new activity and not yet clearly identified to the point where it would receive a cryptonym such as “TURBINE PANDA”—the name given to the cyber espionage activities at the infamous Jiangsu State Security Bureau.TURBINE PANDA is linked to the 2014 OPM hack, another massive data breach, and to the case of Yanjun Xu, the State Security officer extradited to the U.S. from Belgium for attempted theft of GE advanced jet engine technology.Bad actors in China and beyond, whether working on behalf of intelligence services or criminal organizations, are expected to rapidly develop HAFNIUM “proof of concept exploits,” i.e. to show that they can use the vulnerability to burrow into a target system by performing benign tasks like opening up the calculator, or moving the cursor. From there, it is a short step to weaponizing the exploit with malware.According to an industry source, several other Chinese hacking groups may have used the same zero-day vulnerabilities as did HAFNIUM. Criminal organizations outside China have already employed ransomware using the vulnerability a mere nine days after it was discovered, faster than in previous cases.That will further challenge cybersecurity detectives in their attempts to attribute the attacks to specific entities.The situation is so toxic that the Biden administration issued a public warning on March 12 that organizations “have hours, not days” to update exposed servers with software patches already issued by Microsoft. Ordinary users may have noticed two long updates from Microsoft in the past week that are intended to eliminate vulnerabilities.That Microsoft has identified HAFNIUM as a Chinese state-sponsored actor indicates that Beijing’s security services, likely the Ministry of State Security (MSS), continue to pursue the massive harvesting of data such as the 2017 APT 3 exploit, attributed to the Guangdong State Security Bureau.It is no surprise that the multi-stage, malicious HAFNIUM operation from China against Microsoft Exchange servers bears some operational resemblance to the SolarWinds attack from Russia. Both rely on widespread use of a targeted system, i.e. Solar Winds and Microsoft Exchange, as the vector to reach the real objective: the tens of thousands of users who possess sensitive information like U.S. defense production data, weapons systems designs, trade secrets useful to China’s latest Five-Year Plan, and the emails of Beijing’s perceived political enemies.These intelligence objectives are reminiscent of the targets of Russian and Chinese communist intelligence agencies over the past century. From the late 1920s until the late 1950s, the spy services of Russia and communist China shared selected information about their common enemies: Japan and Germany in World War II, the U.S. and its allies early in the Cold War.It remains to be seen if evidence emerges of modern-day cooperation between Moscow and Beijing, whose relations have steadily improved since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, to research and carry out cyber attacks. Although it is a tenuous link, evidence emerged on March 8 that hackers from China targeted SolarWinds customers in an operation that was distinct from the related Russian attacks.These exploits underline how large scale computer network exploitation in the 21st century has reshaped technical intelligence collection, and not just among the superpowers. During the Cold War, useful signal intelligence operations required the resources of an advanced industrial state. Now the advantage in conducting massive, devastating hacks belongs to whatever player, large or small, has the best software developers.The new battlefield, with its potential for attacks on power grids, hospitals, and sensitive facilities like nuclear power plants, puts entire populations in significant danger.Although individual users may feel helpless in this Black Mirror-type scenario, they have within their grasp several easy fixes that anyone, technical or not, can employ.The first step is to enable two-factor authentication in application launches whenever possible. This makes it difficult for a third party to intrude into your account if they have managed to steal your password.Second, and the most common and yet commonly ignored advisory: Don’t ever click on links in emails unless you are certain that they are legitimate. That’s how adversaries have gained entrance to Pentagon computers again and again.Just. Don’t. Click. Unless you want to end up like Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta, with your emails hacked and shared with the world.Third, users exchanging sensitive information especially should employ a virtual private network (VPN) to hide their traffic. In this day and age, why not obscure every keystroke and web search from prying eyes?Fourth, never put off software updates. There is a big market internationally not only for zero-day vulnerabilities, but also for one-day (publicly known and patched) vulnerabilities. Why? A high percentage of users skip updates, leaving themselves open to well-known exploits already publicly shared worldwide on Github, the open, cloud-based software sharing service,Once an exploit is posted on Github, anyone can use it. Criminals then go after low hanging fruit, including the vast number of people who don’t bother with software updates and patches. That especially includes those using pirated software. Previously a cheap alternative, pirated software has become the Typhoid Mary of the digital space.Need some motivation to do the right things? Take a look at This Is How They Tell Me the World Ends, a scary exposé of the worldwide cyber weapons market that is partly fueled by American taxpayer dollars. China is certainly watching.Co-published with SpyTalk, where Jeff Stein leads an all-star team of veteran investigative reporters, writers, and subject-matter experts who will take you behind the scenes of the national security state. Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Coronavirus latest news: People urged to get vaccine as Dutch latest to suspend AstraZeneca jab

    PM accepts he made a mistake in delaying first lockdown Lockdown one year on: Ten reasons why so many Britons have died Why did Boris Johnson take so long to tell us to stay at home? Turkey plans to be first to accept UK holidaymakers without Covid checks Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial People across the UK have been urged to get their coronavirus vaccine, despite a growing list of countries temporarily suspending use of the AstraZeneca jab amid concern around blood clots. The vaccine's manufacturer has insisted it is safe, saying a review of available data in more than 17 million people who have been vaccinated across the UK and EU has shown no evidence of an increased risk. After Ireland announced on Sunday that it was suspending use of the jabs as a "precautionary step", the UK's medicines regulator said the available evidence "does not suggest the vaccine is the cause" of clots. Dr Phil Bryan, vaccines safety lead at the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), said people "should still go and get their Covid-19 vaccine when asked to do so". Denmark, Norway and Bulgaria suspended the rollout of the jabs after reports of blood clots developing in patients who had received the shot. The Netherlands also said on Sunday that it was suspending use of the vaccinations as a precaution for two weeks. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Myanmar protests: Demonstrators killed in bloody Yangon crackdown

    Protests that have gripped the country since a military coup show no sign of ending.

  • Woman arrested at bank in Galveston for refusing to wear a mask

    A woman in Galveston, Texas was arrested at a bank on Thursday for refusing to wear a mask — one day after Gov. Greg Abbott lifted the statewide mandate which was imposed eight months ago to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. “Removing statewide mandates does not end personal responsibility,” said Abbott earlier this month. 65-year-old Terry Wright entered a Bank of America and refused to wear a face covering.

  • ITV forced to edit Oprah Winfrey's interview with Harry and Meghan after including 'misleading' headlines

    ITV has been forced to edit part of Oprah Winfrey's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after it was revealed that it included misleading and distorted headlines which portrayed British press coverage of the couple as racist. Headlines that were flashed on the screen during the controversial interview with the US chat show host were manipulated to back up the couple's assertion that they were the victims of bigoted coverage. Associated Newspapers, the publisher of The Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail and MailOnline, complained to Viacom CBS – the US TV giant which aired last week's two-hour programme – about “the deliberate distortion and doctoring of newspaper headlines”. It also demanded that ITV remove the “misleading and inaccurate headlines” from the programme, which remains available on its ITV Hub catch-up service, according to MailOnline. The interview was watched by 11.1 million viewers in the UK and 17.1 million in the US. In a complaint to CBS, Liz Hartley, editorial legal director at Associated Newspapers, said: “Many of the headlines have been either taken out of context or deliberately edited and displayed as supporting evidence for the programme's claim that the Duchess of Sussex was subjected to racist coverage by the British press.” She added: "This editing was not made apparent to viewers and, as a result, this section of the programme is both seriously inaccurate and misleading". The programme showed a headline from The Daily Telegraph that read: 'The real problem with Meghan Markle: she just doesn't speak our language.' However, the second line of the headline, which was not shown, made clear the article was not mocking the Duchess’s ethnicity, but her habit of using “hippie corporate management speak”. Another example, from January 2018, involved a story in The Mail on Sunday which revealed how the girlfriend of the then Ukip leader Henry Bolton had made racist remarks about Meghan. Producers chose not to show the newspaper's headline about the 'Vile Racist Attack' but instead used a small part of a MailOnline headline which quoted one of the woman's vile messages – but omitted the rest of the headline. An ITV spokesman said it would remove three manipulated Daily Mail, MailOnline and Mail on Sunday headlines, plus a headline wrongly attributed to the Guardian. However, the out-of-context Daily Telegraph headline will remain. Conservative MP Giles Watling, a member of the Commons Media Select Committee, said: “Any future broadcasts of this interview should come with a health warning for viewers. “People need to know that what they are watching is not necessarily the truth and, in the use of newspaper headlines, a complete distortion of the facts.” Ms Winfrey's company, Harpo Productions, said: “We stand by the broadcast in its entirety”. CBS did not respond to MailOnline’s request for comment.

  • Powerful winter storm sweeps western US with millions under weather warnings

    ‘This is a very wet system. We could experience some tree damage and power outages so people need to be prepared’