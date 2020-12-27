Was Lizzie Borden a notorious killer or wrongly accused?

Erin Moriarty

[This story first aired on March 28, 2020.]

It was an unspeakable crime. A double homicide that captured the attention of the entire nation.

"48 Hours" and correspondent Erin Moriarty are taking a fresh look at a cold case … a very cold case. It happened in 1892 and we're presenting it to a new jury to see if they can separate fact from fable.

The defendant was the 32-year-old daughter of the victims. Her name: Lizzie Borden.

Cara Robertson: The crimes were so violent … that many thought that Jack the Ripper had come to America.

Los Angeles author Cara Robertson has been living with Lizzie Borden for a long time.

Cara Robertson: I began to study Lizzie Borden when I was an undergraduate. I was interested in trying to find a topic for my college thesis.

Lizzie Borden / Credit: Fall River Historical Society
Lizzie Borden / Credit: Fall River Historical Society

Thirty years later, her thesis became a remarkably detailed look at the accusations against Lizzie Borden and her high-profile trial. "The Trial of of Lizzie Borden," was published by Simon and Schuster, a division of Viacom/CBS.

Cara Robertson: Fundamentally, the case was about whether or not someone like Lizzie Borden could have committed these brutal crimes.

And in 1893, a jury of 12 men agreed she couldn't, returning a unanimous verdict of not guilty.

Cara Robertson: This was the kind of crime that just could not have been committed by a woman.

But despite being acquitted, time and popular culture have forever cast Lizzie as one of America's most notorious killers. So, did she do it or not?

To help get to the bottom of this mystery, "48 Hours" brought together a team of paid consultants.

Two extremely experienced lawyers.

Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi: My name is Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi. I was a prosecutor for 21 years at the Brooklyn D.A.'s Office.

Matt Troiano: My name is Matthew Troiano. I'm a criminal defense attorney in New Jersey.

And two equally seasoned investigators.

Erin Rubas: My name is Erin Rubas and I am a crime scene investigator and a former homicide detective.

Andrew Schweighardt: I'm Andrew Schweighardt. I'm a Criminalist at the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi: I was sucked right in. I was sucked in from the perspective that this happened over 100 years ago.

Matthew Troiano: I think it's relevant now the same way it was relevant then. And it's just a fascinating story.

That story begins in Fall River, Massachusetts in1892.

Andrew and Abby Borden / Credit: Fall River Historical Society
Andrew and Abby Borden / Credit: Fall River Historical Society

Prominent local businessman Andrew Borden was wealthy, but also frugal, choosing to live there with his second wife Abby Borden, just a block from the center of town. The house is modest, even by 1890s standards, with almost no indoor plumbing or gas lighting.

Erin Moriarty: He was cheap …

Cara Robertson: He was known to be at the extreme end of Yankee frugality.

You can't analyze the crime without seeing where it all took place. So "48 Hours" brought crime scene investigator Erin Rubas to the Borden house.

Crime scene investigator Erin Rubas and
Crime scene investigator Erin Rubas and

Erin Moriarty [outside Borden house]: What is important? What do you really wanna see for yourself?

Erin Rubas: I wanna be able to take myself back into the crime scene, based on what I've read. I want to be able to kind of put those pieces together that are missing.

And she is able to do that because the house, oddly enough, is now a bed and breakfast, and restored in the style of the time, complete with actual crime scene photos and displays.

Erin Moriarty [inside dining room]: To your left is a replica of Andrew Borden's skull. And to your right is Abby Borden.

Erin Rubas: I would definitely say that whoever did this, this was personal, this was a lot of anger, and a lot of rage.

Cara Robertson: Lizzie Borden is a fairly unremarkable woman. … She was unmarried. … She was active … in her local church. … Emma Borden is Lizzie's Borden's older sister. And always played a bit of a maternal role with respect to Lizzie.

Emma, at the time of the murders, had been out of town for two weeks visiting friends.

Erin Moriarty: And Abby Borden? How would you describe Abby Borden?

Cara Robertson: Abby Borden, she's often cast in the story as the, you know, the evil stepmother. But in fact, she may well have been the nicest person in the house.

Which brings us to the late morning of August 4, 1892. Lizzie, standing at the side door of the house, tells her next-door neighbor Adelaide Churchill that her father has been killed.

Erin Moriarty: And does the neighbor see any blood on Lizzie?

Cara Robertson: The neighbor comes over directly and sees absolutely no blood.

Erin Moriarty: Nothing on her face, her hands, her clothing?

Cara Robertson: Nothing. She seems — perfectly presented.

Andrew J. Borden was found lying on the couch in the Borden house on August 4, 1892, &#xa0;His daughter, Lizzie Borden, said she was outside in the barn when Andrew was killed.&#xa0; / Credit: Fall River Historical Society
Andrew J. Borden was found lying on the couch in the Borden house on August 4, 1892, His daughter, Lizzie Borden, said she was outside in the barn when Andrew was killed. / Credit: Fall River Historical Society

Police found Lizzie's father stretched out on the couch in the sitting room bludgeoned to death.

Erin Rubas: [in the house looking at a photo] It's pretty brutal. It's definitely — I mean, his entire face is brutally bashed in.

But what of Andrew's wife Abby? Lizzie, sitting in the kitchen with that neighbor Adelaide Churchill, offers an answer.

Cara Robertson: She remarks that she thinks perhaps she heard her stepmother come in. At which point, Bridget Sullivan [the maid] and Adelaide Churchill, the next-door neighbor, go upstairs and find the body of Abby Borden.

Erin Moriarty: [in the guestroom]: This right over here is where Abby Borden is found dead, face down.

Cara Robertson: That scene is, if anything, more horrible. … Abby suffered 19 blows. … She's face down and much of her the back of her head has been hacked.

The skull of Abby Borden. She suffered 19 blows to the head. / Credit: Fall River Historical Society
The skull of Abby Borden. She suffered 19 blows to the head. / Credit: Fall River Historical Society

Cara Robertson: You can imagine the pressure that was on the police to come upon a scene like that. … The assumption at first was that it must have been a deranged outsider because the crimes were so shocking. But when it became clear that no one had been spotted in the vicinity … then suspicion turned to the people in the house.

Erin Rubas: The house was triple locked in the front door, and the back door was locked. And the only door that could have been unlocked was the side door.

Cara Robertson: They had to find a suspect. And they fastened upon Lizzie Borden as an obvious choice.

Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi: She is the only one that could've committed these crimes.

WHERE'S THE BLOOD?

On Saturday August 6, while Andrew and Abby Borden were being laid to rest, news of their murder was spreading far and fast.

Cara Robertson | Author: The brutality of the murders alone was enough to make this front-page news across the country.

At the same time, the Fall River Police Department was beginning its investigation.

Erin Moriarty: How would you describe the state of forensics in 1892?

Andrew Schweighardt | Criminologist: It was very primitive. … I think in many ways it was the perfect time for somebody to potentially get away with a crime like this.

Besides police, the Borden house was crowded with doctors, reporters, neighbors, and even several passersby.

Andrew Schweighardt: So, anything really that was discovered at that crime scene was seriously compromised because we don't know when or by whom it was deposited.

Cara Robertson: They take up pieces of carpet. They … count blood stains. … They search for evidence … of blood on any clothing.

What they find, though, are more questions than answers. One fact is clear: Abby was killed before Andrew.

Andrew Schweighardt: His death was so recent that his injuries were noted to have been oozing wet, liquid blood. He was also warm to the touch. On the other hand, Abby, who was upstairs, had matted, coagulated blood, dark blood on her injuries. She was also cold to the touch.

Abby Borden was found face down on the floor in the second floor guest room of the Borden house on August 4, 1892. She is believed to have been killed first. / Credit: Fall River Historical Society
Abby Borden was found face down on the floor in the second floor guest room of the Borden house on August 4, 1892. She is believed to have been killed first. / Credit: Fall River Historical Society

Five days later, during a police inquest, Lizzie gives her version of what happened that morning.

Cara Robertson: Five people wake up in the Borden house. … Andrew and Abby Borden, Lizzie Borden, the housemaid, Bridget Sullivan, and Lizzie's uncle, John Morse.

Andrew's brother-in-law, John Morse, visiting from out of town, was staying in the guest room.

Erin Moriarty [in the Borden guest room] This is where John Morse had stayed the night before.

Cara Robertson: We know that John Morse left in the morning to go visit other relatives in a different part of town. … And Andrew Borden … walked into the center of town to visit some of the buildings that he owned. Abby Borden went upstairs to clean up the guest room.

Lizzie says that she was in the dining room ironing. And Bridget Sullivan was outside washing windows when, about 9:30 in the morning, police believe Abby Borden fell to the floor, murdered.

Cara Robertson: Abby Borden was … a short woman. But she weighed about 200 lbs.

Erin Moriarty: And did Lizzie hear anything at all?

Cara Robertson: She claims not to have heard anything.

According to Lizzie's testimony, Andrew returned home at 10:45 a.m., greeting both the housekeeper and Lizzie, and then retired to that sitting room to take a nap on the couch. According to the medical examiner, 45 minutes later, Andrew Borden was also dead.

Erin Rubas: [in Borden house looking at couch]: That was the opportunity right there. … He's on that couch, and he's sleeping … and there was your opportunity.

Police were sure they had the "when," but there was still the question of "why." What was the motive? Lizzie may have given police that answer during the inquest.

Erin Rubas: Lizzie and her sister, Emma, both really desired to live a way better life, and they really resented their father for not providing that for them.

Cara Robertson: Andrew decided, essentially, to bail out his wife's half sibling by buying a house and putting it in Abby's name. … And thereafter, you find — that the house is a scene of a cold war.

Erin Rubas: Clearly Lizzie was not happy that that house was going to go her stepmother's sister.

Erin Moriarty: But enough to provide a motive for that kind of vicious killing?

Erin Rubas: They were brutal.

Certainly brutal enough to mark the perpetrator with evidence.

Erin Rubas [in sitting room]: I would think there would definitely be blood on her.

And yet…

Cara Robertson: One of the most fascinating parts of this case is that … except for around the bodies, there's no blood found anywhere.

Was Lizzie Borden responsible for the brutal murders? / Credit: Fall River Historical Society
Was Lizzie Borden responsible for the brutal murders? / Credit: Fall River Historical Society

If, in fact, Lizzie Borden is the killer, how did she not have any blood spatter on her? Her neighbor said she was spotless. So, where was the blood? Police searched the house and only found two instances of blood evidence: a minute spot on one of Lizzie's undergarments and a bucket of bloody cloths in the cellar washroom. Lizzie gave them a very personal explanation for both. She was menstruating.

Erin Rubas: I think that back then it was such a personal issue that, let's face it, who's going to challenge that?

Andrew Schweighardt: If we were to have that today, could we show, OK, is this Lizzie's blood? Or is it Andrew and Abby's blood?

Also puzzling and very suspicious: Lizzie's choice to burn a dress in the kitchen stove the day after her father's funeral.

Cara Robertson: Lizzie and Emma claimed that the dress had been stained with paint and … needed to be burned. And they thought that was as a good a time as any.

Andrew Schweigardt: For me the most valuable piece of evidence … is the dress that Lizzie burned. If she's responsible for this, it would have blood from the victims on it. And that would be very difficult for Lizzie to explain.

And with no dress, there was nothing to explain. It seemed the more they looked the less investigators found. Until down in the cellar …

Erin Moriarty [in the basement]: It says here that the hatchet was found …

Cara Robertson A particular hatchet head was found in a box of abandoned tools.

It became known as the "handleless hatchet" and would be a subject of debate for years to come.

Cara Robertson: It only had a piece of a handle. And according to the police, it was a fresh break.

Andrew Schweighardt: This particular hatchet head almost looked like it had been deliberately covered with a layer of ash.

Cara Robertson: It's about 3-and-a-half inches of a cutting blade. And that seemed consistent with the wounds on Andrew and Abby's body.

Andrew Schweighardt: She could've … quickly rinsed off that hatchet head, thrown it in a pile of ash to obliterate any … lingering blood, and then just tossed it in the cellar to make it look like an old piece of junk.

Erin Rubas [in Borden house]: There are endless places in this house to hide stuff …

If it was the murder weapon, police later discovered it might not have been Lizzie's first weapon of choice.

Cara Robertson: Someone who was identified as Lizzie Borden tried to buy prussic acid the day before the murders.

In 1892, prussic acid, a lethal poison, was only available with a doctor's prescription.

Cara Robertson: The woman … said that she needed it to put an edge on a seal-skin cape. And we know that Lizzie Borden did, in fact, have seal-skin capes.

But the pharmacist said he never heard of it used that way and refused to sell it to her.

Cara Robertson: And then because she was unable to get the poison, she turned instead to a readily available household implement.

Erin Moriarty: The hatchet?

Cara Robertson: That's right [chuckles].

It would seem the police came to the same conclusion and at the close of the inquest, the chief of police placed Lizzie Borden under arrest for murder.

THE TRIAL OF THE 19TH CENTURY

On June 5,1893, 10 months after her arrest, Lizzie Borden sat in the superior court in New Bedford, Massachusetts on trial for murder.

The courtroom in New Bedford, Massachusetts, where Lizzie Borden went on trial for the murder of her father and stepmother. / Credit: Fall River Historical Society
The courtroom in New Bedford, Massachusetts, where Lizzie Borden went on trial for the murder of her father and stepmother. / Credit: Fall River Historical Society

Cara Robertson: The first day of Lizzie Borden's trial – attracted – a massive crowd, reporters were detailed from around the country. …People waited for hours in line.

It was called the trial of the century … the nineteenth century.

Cara Robertson: What I think is striking … is that many of the people most interested in the case were women.

Erin Moriarty: Why? Why are these women willing to put aside their lives to attend the trial?

Cara Robertson: This was the trial of a woman who seemed to have transcended the limits of her sex in such a violent way. The women, I think, were curious to see…the monster."

While they were welcome to watch, at the time, women were not allowed to sit on the jury.

Cara Robertson: There won't be, in fact, women jurors until 1951 in Massachusetts.

Despite the rigid standards of the times, the proceedings of the trial were surprisingly familiar to our consulting attorneys.

Matthew Troiano | Defense attorney: From what I've read, you could take this trial transcript … and put it into 2020 and it would basically be the same.

Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi | Prosecutor: Both the prosecutors and the defense attorneys came in with a lot of the same arguments that I would imagine today.

In front of a panel of three judges and a jury of 12 men, the prosecutor began his opening statement with a simple premise.

Cara Robertson: … that Lizzie Borden is the only person with the opportunity and the motive to have committed the crimes.

But it was how he wrapped up his open that stunned the courtroom.

Cara Robertson: He alludes to the fact that he has the skulls of the victims.

The skulls of Andrew and Abby Borden were brought into the courtroom and used to show that the suspected murder weapon fit the injuries. / Credit: Boston Globe
The skulls of Andrew and Abby Borden were brought into the courtroom and used to show that the suspected murder weapon fit the injuries. / Credit: Boston Globe

Erin Moriarty: So, the prosecutor has the actual heads of the victims in the courtroom?

Cara Robertson: Yes. … And Lizzie Borden responds by fainting.

Over the next week, the jury hears from a parade of prosecution witnesses.

Cara Robertson: The prosecution works very methodically and lays out the evidence.

Evidence of who was killed first …

Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi: If Andrew had been killed first, then automatically Abby's family will get part of the money … where if she's killed first, everything is just for the girls.

Evidence matching the skulls to the suspected murder weapon …

Andrew Schweighardt: …to show that the dimensions of the injuries on the skull … aligned with the dimensions of the most probable murder weapon which was the hatchet.

And testimony of Lizzie's ability to wield that hatchet.

Cara Robertson: The medical experts all said that a woman of ordinary build and ordinary strength could have committed the murders.

But there is one thing the judges don't allow the jury to hear.

Cara Robertson: Some of the prosecution's best evidence is kept from the jury. Most notably … her … alleged attempts to buy prussic acid before the murders.

Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi: If she's out there getting poison, that is absolutely something the jury should consider when two people in her home were found dead the next day.

Erin Moriarty: Was it right to keep that out?

Matthew Troiano: As a defense attorney, sure, right? Hugely prejudicial, not really relevant.

After nine days, the prosecution rests and Lizzie's defense team goes to work.

Cara Robertson: The defense is much more interested in telling a story… that she's just an ordinary person caught in this unbelievably horrible situation.

Matt Troiano: Clearly, there's a lack of evidence. And then there's a second part of, "Hey, we just don't think that she did this."

The defense needed only two days of witness testimony to make its case, and it's a case for reasonable doubt.

Matthew Troiano: You cannot answer the questions that have to be answered here, and that's reasonable doubt.

Erin Moriarty: What was … the most powerful defense?

Cara Robertson: The most powerful witness in her defense was her sister Emma. Emma testified that it was her idea, rather than Lizzie's to burn the dress. Which makes it seems like it was a much more innocent thing to do.

Sisters Emma, right, and Lizzie Borden / Credit: Fall River Historical Society
Sisters Emma, right, and Lizzie Borden / Credit: Fall River Historical Society

Lizzie Borden never testified and after 3 weeks, the trial ended with closing arguments. But before the jury was charged, Lizzie did have the last word.

Cara Robertson: And she says, "I am innocent. I leave it to my counsel to speak for me."

And with that, the case went to the jury.

Cara Robertson: The courtroom is packed. People are also standing … out in the corridors and around the front of the building waiting for some kind of word.

They didn't have to wait long. The jury took less than two hours to reach a verdict.

Matthew Troiano: The foreman, it's reported, almost can't contain his excitement …

Cara Robertson: "… and just says, "Not guilty."

Erin Moriarty: Just blurts it out?

Cara Robertson: Blurts it out, yeah.

Cara Robertson: At that point, Lizzie Borden falls into her chair as if shot, and puts her head on the rail. … Meanwhile, the courtroom erupts into cheers. And there are cheers outside that could be heard a mile away.

Lizzie Borden rests her head on a rail in the courtroom as the foreman blurted out
Lizzie Borden rests her head on a rail in the courtroom as the foreman blurted out

Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi: Maybe this is the prosecutor in me, but I was shocked she was acquitted. … It is so clear to me, as much as it can be, that she is guilty.

Matthew Troiano: Now, whether or not they thought it was "not guilty" or "innocent," who knows? But they certainly didn't think she was guilty.

Andrew Schweighardt: And I think at the end of the day they just didn't wanna believe that such a terrible, horrific crime could've been done by somebody like Lizzie Borden.

But now in 2020, would a jury of men and women come to the same conclusion?

DID LIZZIE DO IT?

In 1893, Lizzie Borden was found not guilty by a jury of 12 men who couldn't believe a woman was capable of such acts of extreme violence. But how would a jury of men and women vote in 2020?

To try and answer that question, "48 Hours" hired a jury recruiting firm to find us a panel of men and women who had never heard of Lizzie Borden and then paid them to decide the case. This is not a retrial, but a presentation, argued by our consulting attorneys, in their own words, without any guidance from "48 Hours."

Erin Moriarty [to jurors]: This is the case of Lizzie Borden.

The rules were simple. Only evidence presented in the original trial could be presented here, and all facts should be presumed to be true

Prosecutor Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi and defense attorney Matthew Troiano delivered their opening statements:

ANNA-SIGGA NICOLAZZI: This case is about bitterness, resentment and fear. … Greed was what drove Lizzie Borden to do what she did. … Just one night before these two innocents are bludgeoned in their own home, the defendant goes to see a friend. … She, out of nowhere volunteered she'd been feeling depressed and so worried about many nameless, faceless enemies that her father had. … And she left with this: "I'm afraid something's going to happen." … Lizzie Borden is guilty of her parents – her father and her stepmother's murder. And the evidence by the end will prove that to you beyond any reasonable doubt. Thank you.

MATTHEW TROIANO: This is a woman of 32 years old who is accused of the most vicious and heinous murder that one could imagine. … What would you expect to see all around the person and on the person that did this? Blood? A lot of blood, right? … There's no blood on her at all…. There's no blood on her hands. There's no blood on her face. … There's no blood anywhere on her. … The reality here, ladies and gentlemen, is the evidence is lacking. The story is good, but the evidence is lacking. And if you are going to come back and convict somebody of this crime … you better get a little bit more than a story. … Thank you.

The panel of eight jurors listen as prosecutor Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi makes her case.&#xa0; / Credit: CBS News
The panel of eight jurors listen as prosecutor Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi makes her case. / Credit: CBS News

Next, prosecutor Nicolazzi calls on her experts to explain the evidence: the locked doors, the hatchet, the pail of bloody rags and that burned dress. But it's the blood evidence, or rather the lack of it, that is her biggest challenge:

ERIN RUBAS | Crime scene investigator: It is my belief that this was done from someone facing him and directly almost over top of him.

ANNA-SIGGA NICOLAZZI: And it's fair to say that even with that number of wounds, there was not … a whole lot of blood.

ERIN RUBAS: That's correct.

ANNA-SIGGA NICOLAZZI: With Abby Borden, how many wounds were observed on her body?

ANDREW SCHWEIGHADRT | Criminologist: There were 19 wounds observed on Mrs. Borden, 18 to the back of her head on the right side and one at the base of her neck.

ANNA-SIGGA NICOLAZZI: Possible to commit those murders and not get a lot of blood on you, based on the type of wounds that we had?

ERIN RUBAS Absolutely.

ANNA-SIGGA NICOLAZZI: Did he have any defensive wounds?

ERIN RUBAS: None that were observed.

And why wouldn't the victims fight back?

ANNA-SIGGA NICOLAZZI: If someone sees someone who is familiar … could that contribute to a lack of initial defensive wounds?

ANDREW SCHWEIGART: Possibly.

ANNA-SIGGA NICOLAZZI: Did they recover anything in terms of any possible weapon?

ERIN RUBAS: A hatchet head.

ANNA-SIGGA NICOLAZZI: Is there anything about the size of the actual hatchet that was recovered that would preclude a woman from using it?

ERIN RUBAS: No.

ANNA-SIGGA NICOLAZZI: No matter the size?

ERIN RUBAS: No matter the size.

ANNA-SIGGA NICOLAZZI: I have nothing further.

The defense's cross-examination, Troiano again focuses on the lack of blood:

MATT TROIANO: You would agree that at the point that obviously the object hits that source of blood, there's going to be blood that comes out from it? Is that correct?

ERIN RUBAS Yes. I think that does depend on the specifics. But yes.

MATT TROIANO: But certainly, as far as you know, there was no dress that was found that would have had blood spatter on it. Is that correct?

ERIN RUBAS: Correct.

MATT TROIANO: The only blood that is on an article of clothing … was a 1/16 inch-size pinhead spot of blood on an underdress underneath an outer dress.

ANDREW SCHWEIGARDT: That's correct. That was the only piece of blood that was detected.

MATT TROIANO: Any blood on that hatchet?

ERIN RUBAS: Not that was observed.

And in 1892, with no scientific testing available, observation was the best and only tool at hand.

MATT TROIANO: No other apparent blood anywhere else … in the house. Is that correct?

ANDREW SCHWEIGARDT: Other than blood in the immediate two areas of the two homicides and potential blood in the pail in the cellar, there was no mention of blood elsewhere in the case record.

MATT TROIANO: I think that's all I have. Thank you.

What would the panel of jurors decide about the case? / Credit: CBS News
What would the panel of jurors decide about the case? / Credit: CBS News

And then both lawyers make their final arguments to the jury:

MATT TROIANO: I think what you've heard over the course of the last couple hours are questions … but not proof and not proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

ANNA-SIGGA NICOLAZZI: This case is very much like a jigsaw puzzle. But I suggest that when you look at all those pieces, it's not one that is overly tough to solve.

MATT TROIANO: You are not here to find a solution to the puzzle.

ANNA-SIGGA NICOLAZZI: You are here to decide if a crime was committed and if this person, the defendant, Lizzie Borden, committed it. And all the pieces of evidence say yes.

MATT TROIANO: There is no direct evidence here, right? And the circumstantial evidence is so very weak that it can't be enough. … So, think those things through. I know you will. … Thank you very much.

ANNA-SIGGA NICOLAZZI: The evidence is all there. When you use all of it and use your common sense … it is proof of one thing: Lizzie Borden, the defendant, bludgeoned her stepmother and her father to death. … And for that, you should find her guilty. Thank you.

And with that, once again, Lizzie's fate is in the hands of a jury.

What's different this time is these lawyers get to hear the jury deliberate.

THE SURPRISING VERDICT

More than a century after Lizzie Borden went on trial for murder, a jury of eight people have been asked to wrestle with many of the same questions.

It's an unheard opportunity to be in the room for an actual deliberation. It quickly becomes clear that there are no easy answers for our jurors: Frank, James, Michele, Aimee, Michael, Jarrell, Larysa, and Jennifer.

Erin Moriarty: What are the big concerns here?

Aimee: The prosecutor said resentment, bitterness and greed. … But it just seems like overkill if she wasn't going to lose everything. … Either she's a sociopath or possibly not guilty. And that's my only question.

Michael: I feel like to go for first-degree murder of both victims, there has to be malice and forethought, and I don't believe that was proven.

Erin Moriarty: Well, you know these are two different counts. So, if you wanted to, you could decide that she's guilty of one and not guilty of the other.

Jarrell: Abigail was struck 19 times. Like you said, that is overkill. But there's still a lot of, like I said, unknowns in terms of how do they clean that that up?

Jennifer: I can't figure out how she could've done it and been standing there with nothing - like nothing on her, like house and everything normal.

Michael: I feel like it hast to be It has to be someone familiar with the house.

Michele: Also familiar with the victims, because … they are clearly familiar with the attacker.

Laryza: I'm not convinced beyond reasonable doubt that she's guilty. … I don't buy it.

Aimee: But I don't think the standard is "completely convinced." It's beyond a reasonable doubt. But that doesn't mean completely.

Unlike the original jury, this panel has no trouble believing a woman could kill. The question is: was it this woman?

Michael: If she does know how to kill a pig or livestock, then she knows how to do it right.

They believe she had the motive.

Jennifer: She hated her stepmother.

But there were still questions.

Jarrell: Why leave Bridget alive?

Michael: Why leave the bloody rags just hanging out?

Frank: Listen, let's forget about accomplices or her motivation. The question is, did she do it?

Erin Moriarty: So, do you want to, you know, take a vote from everybody on two different counts?

After an hour of deliberations, the jury was ready to vote on the two counts against Lizzie Borden. / Credit: CBS News
After an hour of deliberations, the jury was ready to vote on the two counts against Lizzie Borden. / Credit: CBS News

After almost an hour of deliberation, the jurors took a vote.

Erin Moriarty: On the charge of first degree with the death of Abby Borden?

Frank: Guilty.

Aimee: Guilty.

Michael: Guilty.

James: Guilty.

Michele: Guilty.

Jennifer: Guilty.

Laryza: I keep going back to she looks guilty, but I'm not convinced, so I'm back to not guilty.

Erin Moriarty: You're the last one Jarrell.

Jarrell: Guilty. Yeah. Guilty.

Erin Moriarty: You're sure?

Jarrell: Yes. Positive on that one.

Erin Moriarty: On the charge of first degree with Andrew Borden?

Frank: Guilty.

Aimee: Guilty.

Michael: Guilty.

James: Guilty

Michele: Guilty.

Jennifer: Guilty.

Laryza: Not guilty.

Jarrell: Not guilty.

While Jarrell was confident Lizzie had planned to kill Abby, he believed the murder of her father was purely spontaneous.

Jarrell. I just – I don't know if that premeditation factored in with dad.

And with that, the foreman published the jury's verdict

Jennifer: On the charge of first-degree murder of Abby Borden, we are a hung jury. And on the charge of first-degree murder for Andrew Jackson Borden, we are also a hung jury. Thank you.

Cara Robertson: There's still something profoundly unsettling about the idea that – a woman who seems normal – committing a crime like this.

Erin Moriarty: We heard most of these jurors vote to convict her. But you heard a lot of doubt there.

Matt Troiano: There was a lot. There were a number of them that were expressing doubt. And, you know, you wonder, is that a misunderstanding of the standard? … Or is it just they're making a call, right? … It was fascinating. But at the same time, troubling at times as well.

Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi: I think if you really broke it down, those that voted for guilty at the end really did express that they did think it was her and that the evidence had proven it, while they may not have expressed it that clearly in that one thought.

Erin Moriarty: So, is it fair to say that we've not solved the mystery of Lizzie Borden and it will be argued for another 120-something years?

Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi: I feel like we've solved the mystery of Lizzie Borden. We just haven't solved whether she should have been found guilty or not. Because it's a very different question.

Matt Troiano: I think that that's the best way to say it. And maybe that's the beauty of the system and maybe it's not.

Clearly, Lizzie Borden didn't care what people thought of her. After her acquittal, she wasted little time getting on with her life. She stayed in Fall River, just not in the home where the murders happened.

Cara Robertson: She and her sister Emma – promptly vacate the cramped family house that was a source of some dissatisfaction.

Lizzie Borden remained in Fall River after her acquittal. She and her sister Emma bought this house in the wealthier Hill District, where Lizzie had always wanted to live. / Credit: Fall River Historical Society
Lizzie Borden remained in Fall River after her acquittal. She and her sister Emma bought this house in the wealthier Hill District, where Lizzie had always wanted to live. / Credit: Fall River Historical Society

Inheriting almost $350,000 from their father's estate, which would be $10 million in today's money, Lizzie and Emma bought the house they always wanted at the top of the hill in the wealthy part of town.

Cara Robertson: She changed her name from Lizzie to Lisbeth. And she named her house, Maple Croft.

It seemed, well, unseemly to many in the community.

Cara Robertson: Very soon there are people who start to wonder, "If it wasn't Lizzie Borden, then who was it?" … Lizzie Borden finds herself unwelcome at the church where — she had spent so much of her time — and which had provided the foundation of her support during the trial.

Twelve years later, even Lizzie's sister Emma turns her back on her.

Cara Robertson: Emma was deeply troubled by something that was going on in the house such that she felt it was necessary to sever all ties with her sister.

Lizzie, who never married, finished out her life as a recluse, alone in her home with her dogs, until her death in June of 1927.

Although acquitted of the charges against her, the question of whether Lizzie Borden committed the murders remains to this day. / Credit: Fall River Historical Society
Although acquitted of the charges against her, the question of whether Lizzie Borden committed the murders remains to this day. / Credit: Fall River Historical Society

Erin Moriarty: Did Lizzie ever talk to the press? Did she ever give her side of the story?

Cara Robertson: No. Lizzie Borden remained silent.

Coincidently, Emma, living in New Hampshire, died just nine days later. They were both laid to rest alongside their father and stepmother.

Today, Fall River, Massachusetts, embraces the woman who brought so much notoriety to the town.

Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi: Lizzie Borden took an axe …

Matthew Troiano: … and gave her mother 40 whacks.

Erin Rubas: … When she saw what she had done …

Andrew Schweighardt: … she gave her father 41.

MY LIFE OF CRIME PODCAST

Could you spend the night at the scene of a crime? Listen to Erin Moriarty's "My Life of Crime" podcast to hear about her stay at the Borden home.

Produced by Josh Gelman. Hannah Vair is the associate producer. George Baluzy, Greg McLaughlin and Mike Vele are the editors. Patti Aronofsky is the senior producer.

Hospitals nationwide worry about post-Christmas COVID-19 surge

Unemployment benefits set to expire as fate of COVID economic relief package unclear

Nashville police hailed for prompt evacuation of nearby residents before explosion

Latest Stories

  • Man wearing Trump mask, Santa Claus hat shoots brother-in-law, police say

    The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, authorities in California said.

  • 4 arrested in Mexico crash that killed current, ex-governor

    Four people have been arrested in connection with the 2018 crash of a helicopter that killed a central Mexican governor and her husband — who had preceded her as governor — authorities said Friday. The Agusta 109 helicopter crashed in flames 10 minutes after takeoff on Dec. 24 that year while carrying newly installed Puebla Gov. Martha Erika Alonso and her husband, former Gov. Rafael Moreno Valle, as well as three other people. The Puebla state prosecutor's office said the four suspects worked for a Rotor Flight Services, a company “related to the functioning of the aircraft,” It said the suspects were accused of culpable homicide, damage to another's property and false testimony.

  • Ten climbers killed in Iran, ship crew missing after snowfall and storms

    DUBAI (Reuters) -At least 10 climbers have died and several more are missing in mountains north of Iran's capital Tehran after heavy snowfall, state media reported on Saturday, and the seven crew members of a ship are also missing after storms in the Gulf. Heavy snow and winds in several parts of Iran in the past few days have closed many roads and disrupted transport. Several climbers remain unaccounted for since Friday when two deaths were reported, while the number reported as missing has increased as concerned families contact the authorities, state television said.

  • Israel 'launches attack in Syria' after low-flying planes terrify Beirut residents

    Israel was reported to have launched air strikes against military targets in Syria last night, after war planes flew low over Lebanon, terrifying local residents. The state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) quoted a military source blaming Israeli “aggression” for launching a “barrage of missiles” from the north of the Lebanese city of Tripoli towards Masyaf, in Syria’s Hama province. The source claimed that most of the missiles were intercepted by Syrian air defences, but the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, said that a warehouse and missile factories had been destroyed, with “at least” six casualties. Explosions were reported after midnight in the area around Masyaf, north-west of Homs, which is a significant military area for President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, containing a military academy and scientific research centre believed to have been used to create chemical weapons. The Israeli military said it would not comment on reports in foreign media, but it has allegedly launched dozens of attacks against Iranian militias and other targets in Syria in recent years, with jets regularly crossing over Lebanese air space. Witnesses said that the Christmas Eve flights were louder than usual, however, frightening residents of Beirut who are still traumatised by the August 4 explosion at the city’s port that killed more than 200 people. The catastrophic blast, which destroyed large areas of the city, was caused after a huge store of ammonium nitrate was ignited by a fire. Tamara Qiblawi, a CNN producer based in the Lebanese capital, shared a video apparently showing “illegal overflights” of four Israeli jets. “You very often hear them here but very rarely do you see them,” she added. “These were exceptionally low altitude. Houses shook. Cats freaked out. Chills down people’s spines.” Quoting “reliable sources”, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that the “Israeli strikes targeted military posts of regime forces and Iranian militias”. Syrian activists observed ambulances rushing to the scene of the explosions and the dead were all foreign paramilitaries loyal to President Assad, it added. One attack also targeted the research centre, where ground-attack missiles are developed and stored, and which has been hit several times by Israeli strikes in recent years, the Observatory said. The most recent attack in June, killed nine people, including four Syrians. The United States military has previously claimed that sarin gas, a deadly nerve agent, was being developed at the centre, which the Syrian authorities have denied. According to the SANA report, air defences hit “most” missiles before they reached their target. “Our air defences intercepted an Israeli attack on the Masyaf area,” it said.

  • Human remains found at blast site of bomb-rigged vehicle playing message that it was about to explode

    Police believe the act was intentional

  • Hit-and-run driver strikes stroller; baby dies on Christmas

    A hit-and-run driver struck a woman pushing her 1-year-old grandchild in a stroller, putting the grandmother in critical condition and causing the baby to die Christmas morning, authorities said. The child, Amara White, was being pushed on Londondale Parkway in Newark, Ohio, just before 3 p.m. Wednesday when both were struck by a vehicle. The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and died just after 10 a.m. Friday.

  • Boston doctor has severe allergic reaction to Moderna COVID vaccine -NYT

    A doctor in Boston with a shellfish allergy developed a severe allergic reaction after receiving Moderna's coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing the doctor. Dr. Hossein Sadrzadeh, a geriatric oncology fellow at Boston Medical Center, said he had a severe reaction almost immediately after being vaccinated, feeling dizzy and with a racing heart, the NYT reported. It is the first severe reaction publicly linked to Moderna's vaccine, which is in its first week of a nationwide rollout.

  • Americans’ acceptance of Trump’s behavior will be his vilest legacy

    Trump has brought impunity to the highest office in the land, wielding a wrecking ball to American democracyMost of the 74,222,957 Americans who voted to re-elect Donald Trump – 46.8%of the votes cast in the 2020 presidential election – don’t hold Trump accountable for what he’s done to America.Their acceptance of Trump’s behavior will be his vilest legacy.Nearly forty years ago, political scientist James Q Wilson and criminologist George Kelling observed that a broken window left unattended in a community signals that no one cares if windows are broken there. The broken window is thereby an invitation to throw more stones and break more windows.The message: do whatever you want here because others have done it and got away with it.The broken window theory has led to picayune and arbitrary law enforcement in poor communities. But America’s most privileged and powerful have been breaking big windows with impunity.In 2008, Wall Street nearly destroyed the economy. The Street got bailed out while millions of Americans lost their jobs, savings, and homes. Yet not no major Wall Street executive ever went to jail.In more recent years, top executives of Purdue Pharmaceuticals, along with the Sackler family, knew the dangers of OxyContin but did nothing. Executives at Wells Fargo Bank pushed bank employees to defraud customers. Executives at Boeing hid the results of tests showing its 737 Max Jetliner was unsafe. Police chiefs across America looked the other way as police under their command repeatedly killed innocent Black Americans.Here, too, they’ve got away with it. These windows remain broken.> Trump has brought impunity to the highest office in the land, wielding a wrecking ball to the most precious windowpane of all – American democracy.Trump has brought impunity to the highest office in the land, wielding a wrecking ball to the most precious windowpane of all – American democracy.The message? A president can obstruct special counsels’ investigations of his wrongdoing, push foreign officials to dig up dirt on political rivals, fire inspectors general who find corruption, order the entire executive branch to refuse congressional subpoenas, flood the Internet with fake information about his opponents, refuse to release his tax returns, accuse the press of being “fake media” and “enemies of the people”, and make money off his presidency.And he can get away with it. Almost half of the electorate will even vote for his reelection.A president can also lie about the results of an election without a shred of evidence – and yet, according to polls, be believed by the vast majority of those who voted for him.Trump’s recent pardons have broken double-pane windows.Not only has he shattered the norm for presidential pardons – usually granted because of a petitioner’s good conduct after conviction and service of sentence – but he’s pardoned people who themselves shattered windows. By pardoning them, he has rendered them unaccountable for their acts.They include aides convicted of lying to the FBI and threatening potential witnesses in order to protect him; his son-in-law’s father, who pleaded guilty to tax evasion, witness tampering, illegal campaign contributions, and lying to the Federal Election Commission; Blackwater security guards convicted of murdering Iraqi civilians, including women and children; Border Patrol agents convicted of assaulting or shooting unarmed suspects; and Republican lawmakers and their aides found guilty of fraud, obstruction of justice and campaign finance violations.It’s not simply the size of the broken window that undermines standards, according to Wilson and Kelling. It’s the willingness of society to look the other way. If no one is held accountable, norms collapse.Trump may face a barrage of lawsuits when he leaves office, possibly including criminal charges. But it’s unlikely he’ll go to jail. Presidential immunity or a self-pardon will protect him. Prosecutorial discretion would almost certainly argue against indictment, in any event. No former president has ever been convicted of a crime. The mere possibility of a criminal trial for Trump would ignite a partisan brawl across the nation.Congress may try to limit the power of future presidents – strengthening congressional oversight, fortifying the independence of inspectors general, demanding more financial disclosure, increasing penalties on presidential aides who break laws, restricting the pardon process, and so on.But Congress – a co-equal branch of government under the Constitution – cannot rein in rogue presidents. And the courts don’t want to weigh in on political questions.The appalling reality is that Trump may get away with it. And in getting away with it he will have changed and degraded the norms governing American presidents. The giant windows he’s broken are invitations to a future president to break even more.Nothing will correct this unless or until an overwhelming majority of Americans recognize and condemn what has occurred.

  • GOP blocks $2,000 checks as Trump leaves virus aid in chaos

    President Trump’s demand for $2,000 checks for most Americans was rejected by House Republicans as his disorganized actions have thrown the COVID-19 relief and government funding bill into chaos.

  • Royal Caribbean tries to block families suing over fatal tour to island of live volcano

    Royal Caribbean, the world's largest cruise company, is trying to prevent victims of the 2019 New Zealand volcanic eruption from suing in the US. Passengers from the Royal Caribbean ship Ovation of the Seas took a trip to White Island, a popular tourist site, last December, when a volcano suddenly erupted, killing 27 visitors and injuring 25 more. Ivy and Paul Reed, from the US state of Maryland, who suffered burns as a result of the eruption, and Australians Marie and Stephanie Browitt, who lost family members because of the eruption, filed separate lawsuits against Royal Caribbean claiming that the cruise line did not properly explain the dangers of visiting White Island. Peter Gordon, a lawyer for the Browitt family, told the Australian Broadcasting Company that Royal Caribbean should have known that the volcano could erupt before allowing its passengers to visit White Island.

  • China's pace to overtake U.S. as world's largest economy accelarates by 5 years, report predicts

    China is on course to overtake the United States as the world's biggest economy by 2028, the Center for Economics and Business Research predicted in a report released Saturday. The two countries have long been expected to swap places, but CEBR anticipates the pace has accelerated thanks to China recovering more quickly from the COVID-19 pandemic.A year ago, the CEBR pegged 2033 as the transition year, but China's economy is expected to grow by 2 percent in 2020, the lone major global economy to expand, while the U.S. economy is expected to contract by 5 percent. The report also anticipates China will become a "high-income economy" by 2023, though living standards are expected to remain much lower than in the U.S.China is not an outlier in its region when it comes to future economic growth. "Other Asian economies are also shooting up the table," said Douglas McWilliams, the CEBR's deputy chair. "One lesson for western policymakers, who have performed relatively badly during the pandemic, is that they need to pay much more attention to what is happening in Asia rather than simply looking at each other." Read more at The Guardian and Bloomberg.More stories from theweek.com Joe Biden's anti-revolution takes shape 7 scathing cartoons about Russia's massive cyberattack Wonder Woman 1984 is shockingly regressive

  • Explosion hits gas pipeline in Egypt's Sinai, no casualties

    EL-ARISH, Egypt (AP) — An explosion at a key natural gas pipeline in Egypt's restive northern Sinai Peninsula caused a fire but no human casualties, a senior official said. The group offered no proof for its claim.

  • How the Nazis co-opted Christmas

    In 1921, in a Munich beer hall, newly appointed Nazi party leader Adolf Hitler gave a Christmas speech to an excited crowd. According to undercover police observers, 4,000 supporters cheered when Hitler condemned “the cowardly Jews for breaking the world-liberator on the cross” and swore “not to rest until the Jews…lay shattered on the ground.” Later, the crowd sang holiday carols and nationalist hymns around a Christmas tree. Working-class attendees received charitable gifts. For Germans in the 1920s and 1930s, this combination of familiar holiday observance, nationalist propaganda and anti-Semitism was hardly unusual. As the Nazi party grew in size and scope – and eventually took power in 1933 – committed propagandists worked to further “Nazify” Christmas. Redefining familiar traditions and designing new symbols and rituals, they hoped to channel the main tenets of National Socialism through the popular holiday.Given state control of public life, it’s not surprising that Nazi officials were successful in promoting and propagating their version of Christmas through repeated radio broadcasts and news articles.But under any totalitarian regime, there can be a wide disparity between public and private life, between the rituals of the city square and those of the home. In my research, I was interested in how Nazi symbols and rituals penetrated private, family festivities – away from the gaze of party leaders.While some Germans did resist the heavy-handed, politicized appropriation of Germany’s favorite holiday, many actually embraced a Nazified holiday that evoked the family’s place in the “racial state,” free of Jews and other outsiders. Redefining ChristmasOne of the most striking features of private celebration in the Nazi period was the redefinition of Christmas as a neo-pagan, Nordic celebration. Rather on focus on the holiday’s religious origins, the Nazi version celebrated the supposed heritage of the Aryan race, the label Nazis gave to “racially acceptable” members of the German racial state.According to Nazi intellectuals, cherished holiday traditions drew on winter solstice rituals practiced by “Germanic” tribes before the arrival of Christianity. Lighting candles on the Christmas tree, for example, recalled pagan desires for the “return of light” after the shortest day of the year.Scholars have called attention to the manipulative function of these and other invented traditions. But that’s no reason to assume they were unpopular. Since the 1860s, German historians, theologians and popular writers had argued that German holiday observances were holdovers from pre-Christian pagan rituals and popular folk superstitions. So because these ideas and traditions had a lengthy history, Nazi propagandists were able to easily cast Christmas as a celebration of pagan German nationalism. A vast state apparatus (centered in the Nazi Ministry for Propaganda and Enlightenment) ensured that a Nazified holiday dominated public space and celebration in the Third Reich.But two aspects of the Nazi version of Christmas were relatively new. First, because Nazi ideologues saw organized religion as an enemy of the totalitarian state, propagandists sought to deemphasize – or eliminate altogether – the Christian aspects of the holiday. Official celebrations might mention a supreme being, but they more prominently featured solstice and “light” rituals that supposedly captured the holiday’s pagan origins. Second, as Hitler’s 1921 speech suggests, Nazi celebration evoked racial purity and anti-Semitism. Before the Nazis took power in 1933, ugly and open attacks on German Jews typified holiday propaganda. Blatant anti-Semitism more or less disappeared after 1933, as the regime sought to stabilize its control over a population tired of political strife, though Nazi celebrations still excluded those deemed “unfit” by the regime. Countless media images of invariably blond-haired, blue-eyed German families gathered around the Christmas tree helped normalize ideologies of racial purity. Open anti-Semitism nonetheless cropped up at Christmastime. Many would boycott Jewish-owned department stores. And the front cover of a 1935 mail order Christmas catalog, which pictured a fair-haired mother wrapping Christmas presents, included a sticker assuring customers that “the department store has been taken over by an Aryan!” It’s a small, almost banal example. But it speaks volumes. In Nazi Germany, even shopping for a gift could naturalize anti-Semitism and reinforce the “social death” of Jews in the Third Reich.The message was clear: only “Aryans” could participate in the celebration. Taking the ‘Christ’ out of ChristmasAccording to National Socialist theorists, women – particularly mothers – were crucial for strengthening the bonds between private life and the “new spirit” of the German racial state.Everyday acts of celebration – wrapping presents, decorating the home, cooking “German” holiday foods and organizing family celebrations – were linked to a cult of sentimental “Nordic” nationalism.Propagandists proclaimed that as “priestess” and “protector of house and hearth,” the German mother could use Christmas to “bring the spirit of the German home back to life.” The holiday issues of women’s magazines, Nazified Christmas books and Nazi carols tinged conventional family customs with the ideology of the regime.This sort of ideological manipulation took everyday forms. Mothers and children were encouraged to make homemade decorations shaped like “Odin’s Sun Wheel” and bake holiday cookies shaped like a loop (a fertility symbol). The ritual of lighting candles on the Christmas tree was said to create an atmosphere of “pagan demon magic” that would subsume the Star of Bethlehem and the birth of Jesus in feelings of “Germanness.” Family singing epitomized the porous boundaries between private and official forms of celebration. Propagandists tirelessly promoted numerous Nazified Christmas songs, which replaced Christian themes with the regime’s racial ideologies. Exalted Night of the Clear Stars, the most famous Nazi carol, was reprinted in Nazi songbooks, broadcast in radio programs, performed at countless public celebrations – and sung at home. Indeed, Exalted Night became so familiar that it could still be sung in the 1950s as part of an ordinary family holiday (and, apparently, as part of some public performances today!). While the song’s melody mimics a traditional carol, the lyrics deny the Christian origins of the holiday. Verses of stars, light and an eternal mother suggest a world redeemed through faith in National Socialism – not Jesus. Conflict or consensus among the German public?We’ll never know exactly how many German families sang Exalted Night or baked Christmas cookies shaped like a Germanic sun wheel. But we do have some records of the popular response to the Nazi holiday, mostly from official sources. For example, the “activity reports” of the National Socialist Women’s League (NSF) show that the redefinition of Christmas created some disagreement among members. NSF files note that tensions flared when propagandists pressed too hard to sideline religious observance, leading to “much doubt and discontent.” Religious traditions often clashed with ideological goals: was it acceptable for “convinced National Socialists” to celebrate Christmas with Christian carols and nativity plays? How could Nazi believers observe a Nazi holiday when stores mostly sold conventional holiday goods and rarely stocked Nazi Christmas books?Meanwhile, German clergymen openly resisted Nazi attempts to take Christ out of Christmas. In Düsseldorf, clergymen used Christmas to encourage women to join their respective women’s clubs. Catholic clergy threatened to excommunicate women who joined the NSF. Elsewhere, women of faith boycotted NSF Christmas parties and charity drives. Still, such dissent never really challenged the main tenets of the Nazi holiday. Reports on public opinion compiled by the Nazi secret police often commented on the popularity of Nazi Christmas festivities. Well into the Second World War, when looming defeat increasingly discredited the Nazi holiday, the secret police reported that complaints about official policies dissolved in an overall “Christmas mood.”Despite conflicts over Christianity, many Germans accepted the Nazification of Christmas. The return to colorful and enjoyable pagan “Germanic” traditions promised to revitalize family celebration. Not least, observing a Nazified holiday symbolized racial purity and national belonging. “Aryans” could celebrate German Christmas. Jews could not.The Nazification of family celebration thus revealed the paradoxical and contested terrain of private life in the Third Reich. The apparently banal, everyday decision to sing a particular Christmas carol, or bake a holiday cookie, became either an act of political dissent or an expression of support for national socialism.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more: * Hitler at home: How the Nazi PR machine remade the Führer’s domestic image and duped the world * How Charles Dickens redeemed the spirit of Christmas * Can astronomy explain the biblical Star of Bethlehem?Joe Perry has received funding from the German Academic Exchange Service and Georgia State University.

  • Trump appears to back plan to overturn election result in Congress amid more false claims of fraud

    President seems to be banking on Republican politicians disrupting the vote-counting session on 6 January

  • Beijing tightens COVID-19 curbs as cases detected across capital

    Beijing has tightened COVID-19 curbs over concerns that China's mass travel during the holiday period could cause cases to spike in the capital, as it reported locally transmitted cases for a fourth straight day on Sunday. A meeting led by the capital's Communist party boss, Cai Qi, urged all districts in Beijing to enter an "emergency" mode, sealing off residential compounds and villages where infections are found. Shunyi district, where all the recent coronavirus cases have been reported, has declared a wartime mode and testing for all its 800,000 people.

  • Boris Johnson 'totally capitulated' on fishing in trade deal, say EU diplomats

    Boris Johnson has "totally capitulated" on fishing in the EU trade deal negotiations, but both sides have compromised, EU diplomatic sources have claimed. On Thursday Mr Johnson finally accepted the bloc’s final offer of returning 25 percent of the value of fish caught in UK waters to British fishermen. It was a “big move”, sources said, because he had been demanding 35 percent of the value of the catch. French officials claimed that the British had made major last minute concessions. The UK and EU settled on a five and a half year transition period before annual negotiations over fishing opportunities would begin. There was satisfaction in Brussels at having forced the prime minister into the climbdown but anxiety he will not be able to sell the deal to hardline Brexiteers in his party. “It won’t be a total victory. It never is,” an EU diplomat said. “I am a little concerned that London has not got the landing rights for the deal with its constituents.” “Whatever happens will be presented as a great victory. The Europeans will yawn,” another source said before confidently predicting that Mr Johnson has the European Research Group of MPs “in his pocket”.

  • FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb

    Federal investigators have identified a person of interest in connection with the explosion that rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas Day and were searching a home associated with that person, law enforcement officials said.

  • UN peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic on eve of election

    The UN said three peacekeepers died in two separate attacks, as rebel and government forces clash.

  • George Blake, last in line of Cold War spies who betrayed Britain, dies at 98

    George Blake, who died in Russia on Saturday at the age of 98, was the last in a line of British spies whose secret work for the Soviet Union humiliated the intelligence establishment when it was discovered at the height of the Cold War. Britain says he exposed the identities of hundreds of Western agents across Eastern Europe in the 1950s, some of whom were executed as a result of his treason. His case was among the most notorious of the Cold War, alongside those of a separate ring of British double agents known as the Cambridge Five.

  • French investigators to question Carlos Ghosn in Lebanon

    A team of French investigators will come to Beirut next month to participate in interrogating former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, a Lebanese justice ministry official said Saturday. Former auto executive Ghosn, who is a Lebanese, Brazilian and French national, fled Japan in a dramatic escape that drew headlines last year, arriving in Lebanon on Dec. 30, 2019. In addition to his trial in Japan, the 66-year-old businessman is facing a number of legal challenges in France, including tax evasion and alleged money laundering, fraud and misuse of company assets while at the helm of the Renault-Nissan alliance.