Lizzie Lane: Childhood on Bristol council estate inspired books

A best-selling author said growing up on a Bristol council estate is what inspires her books.

Lizzie Lane grew up on an estate between Knowle West and Bedminster in the 1950s and 60s.

The author in saga and historical fiction told BBC Radio Bristol that her work has been inspired by her time growing up.

"I feel like I'm a receptacle for Bristol history," she added.

Ms Lane later worked for Imperial Tobacco and said her time with the women she worked with inspired her historical fiction series "The Tobacco Girls".

"It's set in Bedminster. Their lives are mapped out - getting married - until the war then they finally get aspirations and goals in their lives," Ms Lane said about the series.

"I have had a lot of letters from people saying they recognise the places in my books.

"I feel like I'm a receptacle for Bristol history. It was very provincial, then.

"It's a very different city now, it has more culture," she added.

The last book in the Tobacco Girls series was published in July.

