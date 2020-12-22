Pop star Lizzo surprises her mom a brand-new car for Christmas

Lizzo surprised her mother with a new car for Christmas (JM Enternational/Rex Features)

Lizzo surprised her mother with a brand-new car for Christmas, prompting emotional and touching responses from her mum and fans alike.

The Grammy-winning pop performer captured the moment on Instagram, writing, “Got my mommy a brand new Audi for Xmas. I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family.. I couldnt do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays y'all.”

"Got you an Audi, girl!" Lizzo, 32, can be heard exclaiming in the background as she presented her mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, with the new vehicle.

"You see these things on television but you never expect these things to happen to yourself!," Johnson-Jefferson exclaimed.

Earlier this month, Lizzo made the news when she described her detox journey on Instagram. "I detoxed my body and I’m still fat. I love my body and I’m still fat. I’m beautiful and I’m still fat. These things are not mutually exclusive," the "Truth Hurts" singer wrote.

She also described working with a nutritionist and noted that she did the cleanse safely.

"To the people who look to me, please do not starve yourselves. I did not starve myself,” she wrote. “I fed myself greens and water and fruit and protein and sunlight. You don’t have to do that to be beautiful or healthy. That was my way. You can do life your way. Remember, despite anything anyone says or does. DO WHAT YOU WANT WITH YOUR BODY."