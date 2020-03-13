Lizzo hosting mass meditation amid growing coronavirus fears

As the novel coronavirus outbreak continues, many people are looking for ways to quell their anxieties. Pop star Lizzo is offering her help.

On Thursday, the 31-year-old performer announced on Instagram that she will host a live, mass meditation which anyone can join.

"Goin live tomorrow morning to do a mass meditation, we need healing from fear during this global crisis," she said. "If you with me join me with a high vibration and any sanitizer you got."

Her post has received over 480,000 views, with many of her fans ready to join in.

"Love this! Thanks for bringing the high vibes," one person commented. Another chimed in asking, "Thank you for this! What time-ish do you think you’ll be going live?"

Lizzo has yet to confirm a time for the meditation event.

The "Truth Hurts" singer's meditation announcement follows the cancellation of a Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo debut performance due to coronavirus concerns.

