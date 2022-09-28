Lizzo plays President James Madison’s 1813 crystal flute during concert in Washington, DC
Lizzo visited the Library of Congress to play a few flutes before playing President James Madison’s crystal flute at her concert in Washington D.C.
Grammy- and Emmy Award-winning musician Lizzo made history on Tuesday when she played an 1813 crystal flute onstage at her Washington, D.C., concert.
Lizzo already has numerous accolades to her credit, but now she can boast about something no other person has ever done: play a 209-year old crystal flute once owned by President James Madison. A classically trained flutist who segued into pop music later in life, Lizzo briefly performed a few notes on the instrument
Twerk it like it's 1813.
