Lizzo Posted Video Of Adele's *Real* Reaction To Harry Styles Winning Album Of The Year, And It's Actually Very Funny And Very British

STORY: Drag performer Hinacio King takes part in Brazil's first drag king contestLocation: Sao Paulo, Brazil (Hinacio King, Drag performer)"Doing a performance where I deconstruct myself, I start from a very macho place and deconstruct myself throughout the performance until I become a very gay character."15 drag kings participated in the King of Kings competitionDrag kings are mostly female or transgender performers playing exaggerated male characters but the contest is open to anyoneMany of the acts carry messages about social issues affecting the LGBT community (Lorde Lazzarus, Event organizer)"It's historic, because we don't have a contest or an event dedicated to drag kings in Brazil. / I would like to tell all the people of Brazil to embrace LGBT culture and have more affection for LGBT artistic expressions.”