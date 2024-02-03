Lizzo’s sexual harassment lawsuit partially upheld, singer requests jury trial

The sexual harassment lawsuit filed against Lizzo by several of her former backup dancers is officially heading to trial.

Allegations against the “Tempo” singer were made last summer by dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, who claim Lizzo harassed them during their time on her Special tour and while contestants on “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrls” in early 2021.

While Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Marc H. Epstein ruled this week to toss several of the accusations — including one that Lizzo fat-shamed a dancer — he denied the singer’s motion to dismiss the entire suit, multiple outlets reported Friday.

Following the ruling, the 35-year-old Grammy winner requested a jury trial.

Lizzo, who previously denied “each and every” one of the allegations and announced her intent to countersue her accusers, is “pleased” that some of the claims were tossed, spokesman Stefan Friedman told ET.

“Lizzo is grateful to the judge for seeing through much of the noise and recognizing who she is — a strong woman who exists to lift others up and spread positivity,” Friedman said. “We plan to appeal all elements that the judge chose to keep in the lawsuit and are confident we will prevail.”

The plaintiffs are also “very pleased” with Epstein’s ruling, their attorney Ron Zambrano told the outlet.

“He did dismiss a few allegations, including the meeting where Arianna was fat-shamed, the nude photo shoot, and dancers being forced to be on ‘hold’ while not on tour,” Zambrano said, but noted that “all the other claims remain, including sexual, religious and racial discrimination, sexual harassment, the demeaning visits to the Bananenbar in Amsterdam and Crazy Horse in Paris, false imprisonment, and assault.”

“The ruling also rightfully signals that Lizzo — or any celebrity — is not insulated from this sort of reprehensible conduct merely because she is famous,” Zambrano added. “We now look forward to conducting discovery and preparing the case for trial.”

The allegations against the “Truth Hurts” singer, who was formerly celebrated as an advocate of body positivity, were first made public August. The dancers’ claims kicked off a flurry of backlash, as well as similar allegations from others who had worked with Lizzo.

While some of Lizzo employees came out in support of her, others who joined the chorus of accusers included more dancers, her former wardrobe designer and a filmmaker who was supposed to direct a documentary about her.