Lizzo shares 2 nude Instagram posts: ‘If you love me, you love all of me’

Lizzo shared two fully nude Instagram posts Saturday and encouraged more people to practice self-love.

”If you love me… you love all of me,” she wrote. “You don’t get to pick and choose. We should be unconditionally loving of one another, starting with being unconditionally loving to ourselves.”

The “Truth Hurts” singer, 33, continued with more positivity.

“Take a moment today and think about the conditions we hold so tightly to that keep us from the freedom of true love. Do you really wanna be so tightly wound? Free yourself in love. You deserve it.”

She followed up with a second post captioned: “ART”.

Lizzo has been very public about her complex relationship with her own body. She’s often preached body positivity, but has been open with her own moments of weakness. She addressed the “haters” back in August 2021.

“It’s fatphobic, it’s racist and it’s hurtful,” she said. “What I won’t accept is y’all doing this to Black women over and over and over again, especially us big Black girls. When we don’t fit into the box that you want to put us in, you just unleash hatred onto us. It’s not cool.”