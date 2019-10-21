Lizzo ties record with 7th week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" has now tied the record for the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a rap song by a female artist.

"Truth Hurts" has now been No. 1 for seven weeks, equaling the mark set in 2014 by Iggy Azalea for "Fancy," which also featured Charli XCX

"We... Are... Officially.... Tied w/ Fancy for longest female rap #1 thank you to everyone who streamed," Lizzo commented on Instagram with a screenshot of the chart. "IF WE GET ONE MORE WEEK TRUTH HURTS WILL BE THE LONGEST RUNNING FEMALE RAP #1 OF ALL TIME."

The song from Lizzo’s third studio album, "Cuz I Love You," returned to No. 1 this week after it was replaced last week at the top of the chart by Travis Scott’s "Highest in the Room."

"Truth Hurts" also remains at No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts for an eighth week.

Lizzo already holds the record for the longest solo female No. 1 rap song in history -- as opposed a song featuring another artist. Cardi B’s "Bodak Yellow" previously held that record.

The song is mired in some controversy currently, with Los Angeles songwriter Justin Raisen accusing Lizzo of using his lyrics, melody and chords in "Truth Hurts" without giving him credit or compensation. Also, CeCe Peniston is accusing Lizzo of appropriating her hit "Finally" for the "Good as Hell" rapper's track "Juice."