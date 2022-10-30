LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 1st of December to $0.275. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 2.0%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

LKQ's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. However, prior to this announcement, LKQ's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 5.1%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 22% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

LKQ Is Still Building Its Track Record

It's not possible for us to make a backward looking judgement just based on a short payment history. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that LKQ has grown earnings per share at 22% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

LKQ Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that LKQ is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for LKQ (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about. Is LKQ not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

