Is LKS Holding Group Limited’s (HKG:8415) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at LKS Holding Group Limited’s (HKG:8415) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. LKS Holding Group has a price to earnings ratio of 7.97, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 13%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for LKS Holding Group:

P/E of 7.97 = HK$0.18 ÷ HK$0.023 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

It’s nice to see that LKS Holding Group grew EPS by a stonking 110% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 17% annually, over the last five years. So we’d generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

How Does LKS Holding Group’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that LKS Holding Group has a lower P/E than the average (13) P/E for companies in the commercial services industry.

SEHK:8415 PE PEG Gauge December 27th 18 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that LKS Holding Group shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

LKS Holding Group’s Balance Sheet

The extra options and safety that comes with LKS Holding Group’s HK$28m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On LKS Holding Group’s P/E Ratio

LKS Holding Group trades on a P/E ratio of 8, which is below the HK market average of 10.3. It grew its EPS nicely over the last year, and the healthy balance sheet implies there is more potential for growth. The relatively low P/E ratio implies the market is pessimistic.