You’ll be able to visit Disneyland in April — with restrictions. Here’s what to know

Maddie Capron
·2 min read

Disneyland officially has a reopening date.

The park announced Wednesday it will be reopening April 30 after more than a year. The park will have limited capacity and additional safety measures.

“You’ll soon be welcomed back to enjoy unforgettable attractions, see beloved Disney friends, shop for the latest merchandise, savor the world-famous food and drinks, capture fun photos and cherish special magical moments,” Disney said in a company blog post. “Get ready to once again experience favorite attractions at both parks.”

The park will reopen with “surprise appearances” along Main Street, U.S.A. and the Pixar Pier. New attractions will also be open for the first time.

There will be no parades or nighttime spectaculars when the park first opens, Disney said.

“Because theme park capacity will be significantly limited to comply with governmental requirements and promote physical distancing, the Disneyland Resort will manage attendance through a new theme park reservation system that requires all guests to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance,” Disney said.

People will need a park reservation and a valid admission to enter the park. Reservations will be limited, and, for the time being, only California residents can visit the parks — Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park.

Disneyland Resort hotels will also have a phased reopening.

“Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa plans to reopen on April 29, with limited capacity,” Disney said. “Disney Vacation Club Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will plan to reopen May 2. Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel and the Disneyland Hotel will reopen at a later date.”

California officials relaxed state guidelines for reopening venues and said amusement parks could open April 1 in counties that are no longer in the state’s purple tier, according to The Associated Press.

Disney, however, said it would need more time to get the park ready to follow additional COVID-19 safety measures and retrain its workers.

More than 10,000 park employees have been furloughed and will need retrained to follow all of California’s new requirements for theme parks during the pandemic.

“Here in California, we’re encouraged by the positive trends we’re seeing and we’re hopeful they’ll continue to improve and we’ll be able to reopen our parks to guests with limited capacity by late April,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek said in a March 9 statement.

Recommended Stories

  • Disney CEO announces Disneyland will reopen on April 30

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the latest market action.

  • Disneyland in California to reopen April 30

    Disney amusement park lovers finally have a date to look forward to.California's DisneyLand will reopen at a limited capacity on April 30th, the company announced on Wednesday.State health officials gave the green light last week permitting Disneyland and other theme parks, as well as stadiums and outdoor entertainment venues to reopen as early as April 1, after being shut for more than a year due to the health crisis.But the reopening will come with some restrictions.Masks and other social distancing will still be required, and Disney Land will initially be open only to California residents. Attendance will be limited to 15% of normal capacity, CEO Bob Chapek told CNBC, and DisneyLand is putting in place a new reservation system in order to adhere to those capacity restraints.One thing that could steal some of the joy around the re-opening: even though infection rates across the country have slowed and vaccinations are on the rise, DisneyLand is located in a California county where infection rates remain dangerously high.The reopening plan, however, is good news for Disney workers. Last year Disney warned it would furlough some 28,000 workers, mostly across its U.S. theme parks in California and Florida. Some of those workers, no doubt, will be put back to work. Its other main U.S. theme park Disney World in Florida reopened last July - also with limited capacity.Before the health crisis. theme parks were responsible for more than one-third of annual Disney sales.Shares of Disney, which have hit record highs on the overwhelming success of its Disney+ streaming video service, turned higher on the news.

  • Donna Heinel May Have Played a Pivotal Role in the 'Operation Varsity Blues' Scam

    In a new Netflix documentary, we learn about the former USC official who allegedly collected $1.3 million from wealthy parents.

  • Paralysed and in pain, Spaniard hails euthanasia law as an option

    Paralysed from the neck down after suffering a car crash at 19, Rafael Botella, now 35 and in pain, is relieved that the Spanish parliament is set on Thursday to approve a law to allow euthanasia and assisted suicide. Botella thought of ending his life when agonizing pain confined him to his bed six years ago. Despite opposition from the political right and religious groups, once signed into law, Spain will become the European Union's fourth country to legalise the practice after Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

  • Pre-embryos made in lab could spur research, ethics debates

    For the first time, scientists have used human cells to make structures that mimic the earliest stages of development, which they say will pave the way for more research without running afoul of restrictions on using real embryos. “We believe our model can open up this field,” he said, if “you can test your hypothesis without using human embryos.” Wu’s team used embryonic stem cells and the second team used reprogrammed skin cells to produce balls of cells that resemble one of the earliest stages of human development.

  • Most small businesses kept paying their bills during the pandemic. Experts say that can only last so long.

    Small businesses have experienced significant revenue drops during COVID-19 but remained able to make payments with the help of government aid.

  • Where’s the swoon emoji? A shirtless Lenny Kravitz cutting a coconut just made our year

    We have to say 2021 is really looking up.

  • 'Celebrity Great British Bake Off': James McAvoy stuns with incredible baking skills

    The 'X-Men' star had a near-perfect competition.

  • BMW i4 Is Coming to Pick a Fight with the Tesla Model 3

    BMW took the wraps off its first electric sedan this week, unveiling the exterior of the i4 sedan that will go on sale later this year, targeting the Tesla Model 3.

  • Jimmy Fallon Reflects on How Life Has Changed a Year Into Pandemic: 'I Bonded with My Daughters'

    After famously broadcasting from home during the lockdown, the Tonight Show host is honoring the one-year anniversary of the pandemic with a special episode this Friday

  • Age-old problem: how easy is it for athletes to fake their birthdates?

    Baseball players are often accused of presenting themselves as younger than they actually are. But it is becoming harder to slip under teams’ radars Albert Pujols is nearing the end of a huge contract with the Angels. Photograph: David Zalubowski/AP No matter how full the stadiums may be, normalcy will still be in short supply when the new Major League Baseball season opens under the shadow of the pandemic. “Face mask enforcement officers” will patrol clubhouses to ensure compliance, players will sport electronic contact tracing devices and the specter of an outbreak will loom over every road trip. All of which made the recent headlines surrounding Albert Pujols feel a bit like a return to the before times. The Los Angeles Angels slugger, entering what could be the final campaign of his illustrious career, found himself staring down questions about his age after a former MLB executive asserted that Pujols isn’t really 41. Officially, Pujols was born in 1980, but according to former Miami Marlins president David Samson, “not one person in baseball” actually believes that. The comments evoked memories of a not-long-ago era in baseball, when age falsification was a recurring storyline in the game. “I believe – we all believe, in baseball – that he was one of scores of players who falsified their age in order to better their ability to join Major League Baseball with the highest signing bonus possible,” Samson told the Guardian last week. Samson first made the claim about Pujols last month during an interview on The Dan Le Batard Show, as he recalled the Marlins’ efforts to sign the player in December of 2011. The Angels ultimately won the sweepstakes, signing Pujols to a 10-year contract worth $254m and trumping the Marlins’ offer by $40m. Samson said his side offered less money, specifically on the backend of the deal, because they anticipated a steep drop in production due to Pujols purportedly being older than he claims. But the subject of Pujols’ age, Samson emphasized, did not come up at the negotiating table. “I want to be very clear: [Pujols] didn’t lie to me one time. The reason he never lied to me is I never asked the question. I never asked his agent the question. I never asked anyone the question because we were very aware of what productivity we were going to get,” Samson said. “The real story is that the Angels knew this just like we did, and the Angels made the decision to sign him just like we wanted to sign him. The Angels just gave him $40m more than we did.” (A spokesperson for the Angels declined to comment. Representatives for Pujols did not respond to The Guardian’s inquiries.) It was around the time Pujols signed his mega deal with the Angels that the league was embarking on a concerted push to eliminate age and identity fraud among its newly signed prospects, a trend that was particularly common among players from the Dominican Republic, the baseball-rich island nation that has produced legends such as Pujols, Manny Ramirez and Pedro Martinez. For example, the Washington Nationals acquired 16-year-old Dominican phenom Esmailyn “Smiley” Gonzalez in 2006, only to learn down the line that they actually signed Carlos Lugo, who was 20 at the time of the contract. Meanwhile, Fausto Carmona made his debut for the Cleveland Indians the same year and pitched six seasons for the team before it was revealed in 2012 that his real name is Roberto Hernandez and was actually three years older than he originally claimed. He was subsequently arrested in the Dominican Republic for his use of the false identity (the charges were later dropped after he agreed to complete a work program) and was dealt a suspension from MLB, but he went on to play for another five seasons after the ordeal. Samson had his own brush with a player misrepresenting his identity when he was still in the Marlins front office. In 2009, the team signed Dominican pitcher Leo Nunez, who had spent the first four seasons of his career with the Kansas City Royals. But the player known to his teammates as “Nuny” was really Juan Carlos Oviedo, who was born in 1982, not 1983. Oviedo was arrested outside the US consulate in Santo Domingo in 2011, but did not face charges for his use of false documents. “He had taken the name of his friend and pretended he was his friend,” Samson said of Oviedo, who returned to the majors for one final season in 2014 with the Tampa Bay Rays. “We had a major issue trying to get him back into the states. It was a nightmare.” MLB took heat for its use of DNA testing in the Dominican Republic, which was decried as both invasive and possibly illegal, forcing the league to hit pause on the practice before resuming it in 2010 under new guidelines. The policy has been revised further since, with the league stressing that the DNA test is voluntary and only requested when there is significant doubt about a player’s identity. Additionally, MLB now covers the cost of the test, no longer requiring players to pay as it originally did. The DNA testing was initially overseen by Sandy Alderson, a longtime MLB hand who was tapped in 2010 to address the problems that had beset the Dominican talent pipeline. Under Alderson, the league pursued a number of initiatives targeting age falsification, including fingerprint testing on youth prospects and taking back some control over a Dominican player development system that some in MLB had likened to “the wild west.” Alderson, now the general manager for the New York Mets, said at the time that the league’s efforts were “not about someone coming down here and breaking all the china and pointing a finger,” but he was not warmly embraced by the locals. (Alderson, through a Mets spokesperson, declined to comment for this article.) Alderson left his post as the league’s emissary to the Dominican Republic, but MLB continued to expand its footprint on the island, opening a Latin American headquarters in Santo Domingo in 2014. The Alderson-led project drew the immediate ire of the buscones, talent agents in the Dominican Republic who train promising players from an early age in the hopes of shepherding them to the big leagues. Alan Klein, an anthropology professor at Northeastern University in Boston who has written extensively on Dominican baseball, said that the role was born out of MLB’s desire to unearth the country’s deep talent. “Inadvertently, [the league] created the modern buscone,” Klein told the Guardian. “That modern buscone was the guy who could now be all over the island. They would find the kid, sign the kid and be able to govern his training and take care of him and bring him to fruition.” The absence of a draft for international prospects has also opened the door for the buscones to wield their influence, according to Rob Ruck, a sports history professor at the University of Pittsburgh whose research also includes baseball in the Dominican Republic. “They created their own operations,” Ruck said of the buscones. “Some are pretty awful. Some are predatory, where the guys running them are essentially pimps trafficking in kids. And some are pretty good, like a smart, wise uncle who’s helping his nephew get better.” Ruck said that while the buscones felt threatened by MLB’s moves into the Dominican Republic in 2010, even staging a protest outside Alderson’s hotel during a visit to the island, the old system wasn’t completely supplanted. “My sense is that the buscones are so entrenched with player development that Major League Baseball depends on them,” Ruck told the Guardian. The buscones often played a central role in the age manipulation, enticed by the allure of taking a substantial cut of the prospect’s signing bonus. In that context, the incentives to pose as a younger player are self-evident. There is a premium placed on potential in the early stages of an athlete’s career, and the initial contract is typically commensurate with the team’s expectations. A 17-year-old pitcher who throws 94 miles per hour will almost certainly command a larger deal than an 18 or 19-year-old who does the same. “People used to refer to the Dominican Republic baseball scene as a cesspool of people who were doing corrupt, bad things, breaking laws,” Klein said. “They ignored the fact that there’s a reason you’re claiming to be younger than you are, and the reason is created and fostered by MLB. If MLB is willing to pay much greater signing bonuses for a 17-year-old than they are for an 18-year-old, one year older, than any Dominican would be foolish not to try to be younger.” Prospects must have also been encouraged by the ease with which the deception could be pulled off, especially prior to 11 September 2001. Following the attacks, as it probed various visa documents, the United States government learned that more than 300 baseball players in the major and minor leagues had forged their birthdates. The combinations of those post-9/11 security reforms and the efforts put forth by the league a little more than a decade ago have largely eradicated age falsification in baseball. There was a record 110 Dominican players on Opening Day rosters in MLB’s Covid-abridged season last year, and Samson believes that none – with the possible exception of Pujols – are older than they say they are. “MLB came in and they took over. They put an office in the Dominican. They provided a clearinghouse for all 30 teams. They said they would give us a list of which available players to be signed, and they would give us all the information that was confirmed, and double confirmed, and then triple confirmed,” Samson said. “It totally eliminated any question of age.” But there will be others, as history suggests that some athletes and their handlers will always be willing to stretch the truth for a financial or competitive advantage. The phenomenon of age fraud is not limited to professional baseball: perhaps the most infamous example in American sports involved Danny Almonte, who became a national sensation due to his brilliance on the mound in the 2001 Little League World Series before an investigation revealed that he was actually two years older than the competition’s age limit. Other sporting cultures have grappled with the same issue. Nigerian soccer was, for years, clouded by allegations that its players had falsified their ages. The same goes for China’s gymnastics program, which has been sanctioned and stripped of the team bronze medal it won at the 2000 Olympics for misrepresenting an athlete’s age. For Pujols, however, the age dispute is nothing more than an innocuous footnote on a storied career that will land him in the Baseball Hall of Fame. There, his plaque will be on display alongside the likes of Phil Rizzuto and Pee Wee Reese, both of whom were a year older than they claimed they were.

  • What 20 celebrities look like without their signature hairstyles

    It's hard to imagine Zooey Deschanel without her thick bangs or Vin Diesel with any hair, but these stars haven't always rocked their go-to hairdo.

  • 2 jurors seated in the Derek Chauvin trial were removed after exposure to $27 million George Floyd settlement

    The number of jurors selected in the Derek Chauvin trial went from nine to seven on Wednesday. The court is looking for 12 jurors and two alternates.

  • Meghan Markle isn't the only woman of color to be accused of workplace bullying. The 'angry Black woman' is a stereotype rooted in racism.

    The "angry Black woman" stereotype has previously been projected onto women like Kamala Harris and Serena Williams, and has now reached Meghan Markle.

  • Some Republicans say they bungled their fight against Biden's COVID-19 bill. But they still have lawsuits.

    President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and their spouses are barnstorming the U.S. to promote the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which passed with zero Republican votes but enduring high public approval, even among certain Republican voters. "Conservatives are starting to ask: Did we botch this?" Politico reports. "The overwhelming sentiment within the Republican Party is that voters will turn on the $1.9 trillion bill over time. But that wait-and-see approach has baffled some GOP luminaries," who expected a cogent effort to attack the bill. "We got beat on this one," one Senate GOP aide told Politico. Several Republicans blamed former President Donald Trump, directly or indirectly. A second Senate GOP aide said there was no oxygen to fight Biden's bill because "we were spending the early part of the year dealing with the insurrection and impeachment trial and then we jumped right into passage." Attacks that focused on the lack of bipartisan votes ran into the broad bipartisan support among voters and state and local officials who welcomed the $350 billion in local relief. The "liberal wish list" charge never gained traction, and the accusation that many provisions had nothing to do with the pandemic didn't ring true to voters. The scattered Republican attacks that Democrats are ballooning the deficit fell flat, in part because "Republicans lost credibility on that issue during the Trump years, especially the first couple years when we had the power to do something about it," said GOP consultant Brendan Steinhauser. "It was just, 'let's not even talk about spending or the debt or deficit or anything like that.'" And Republican focus on culture war issues and migrants crossing the border are distractions from the bill, not rebuttals. Democrats "aren't sweating the politics and, frankly, never were," Politico reports. But 21 GOP state attorneys general on Tuesday threatened to take legal action against the Biden administration over a provision in the ARP designed to prevent states from using the $350 billion in local aid to offset new tax cuts, The Washington Post reports. The GOP attorneys general asked Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a letter Tuesday to clarify that the states can proceed with some of their plans to cut taxes, saying if that isn't the case, the ARP "would represent the greatest invasion of state sovereignty by Congress in the history of our Republic" and they will take "appropriate additional action." More stories from theweek.comBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachJudge dismisses 2 jurors in Chauvin trial over their reactions to George Floyd family settlementChess grandmasters can't stop laughing after opening their tournament match with the worst possible moves

  • 'Heartbroken': Democrats condemn hate against Asian Americans after deadly shooting in Atlanta

    President Joe Biden last week denounced anti-Asian attacks and called them "un-American" during his first primetime address to the nation.

  • Biden sees critical need to maintain Good Friday agreement for Northern Ireland

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday underscored his strong commitment to the landmark 1998 Good Friday peace agreement and the need to maintain the political and economic stability of Northern Ireland. "We strongly support that, and think it's critically important to be maintained," Biden said at the start of a virtual meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin on St. Patrick's Day. "The political and economic stability of Northern Ireland is very much in the interest of all our people."

  • N. Korea may test new missile soon: U.S. general

    North Korea may soon begin flight testing a new and improved missile design, according to the head of the U.S. military's Northern Command on Tuesday.Air Force General Glen VanHerck's warning appeared to be based on North Korea having unveiled an intercontinental ballistic missile in October, which would be its largest yet.On Tuesday VanHerck warned Pyongyang's latest missile design could strike the U.S. "homeland," but expressed confidence in U.S. defenses."We always maintain our ability to defend our homeland. And the right to defend our homeland, we are postured each and every day through ground based interceptors, which create deterrence by denial."The remarks point to worries Pyongyang may resume testing missiles and nuclear weapons after a more than three-year hiatus.Even during the testing lull, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for continued production of nuclear weapons and launched a series of smaller missiles.Van Herck noted that Kim lifted a self-imposed ban on testing over a year ago.He spoke hours before U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's met with leaders in South Korea on Wednesday.Earlier in the week, the White House confirmed a Reuters report that it had tried to reach out to North Korea but received no response.Shortly after, North Korean state news reported that Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jung criticized the Biden administration's ongoing military drills in South Korea, warning them to avoid quote "causing a stink."

  • New Zealand offers cash to keep America's Cup racing at home

    Just minutes after Team New Zealand won the America's Cup sailing series on the water Wednesday, the government was offering up cash to keep the team together and the racing at home for the next match. “We want to see it all over again in 2023," said Stuart Nash, the minister responsible for the America’s Cup. Indeed, the government took the unusual step of offering money to Team New Zealand before it had even asked.

  • Australian regulator says AstraZeneca vaccine rollout to continue

    Australia's pharmaceutical regulator on Wednesday said the rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine would continue despite many European nations pausing vaccination to investigate serious side effects reported in some recipients. John Skerritt, the head of Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration, said he held talks with more than a dozen European countries overnight and current evidence suggested there were no reasons to halt the immunisation drive. "We did a preliminary look at the evidence last night and while we are working very closely on this, we don't have any signals that it will stop in Australia," Skerritt told Australian Broadcasting Corp television.