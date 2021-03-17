You’ll be able to visit Disneyland in April — with restrictions. Here’s what to know

Maddie Capron
·2 min read

Disneyland officially has a reopening date.

The park announced Wednesday it will be reopening April 30 after more than a year. The park will have limited capacity and additional safety measures.

“You’ll soon be welcomed back to enjoy unforgettable attractions, see beloved Disney friends, shop for the latest merchandise, savor the world-famous food and drinks, capture fun photos and cherish special magical moments,” Disney said in a company blog post. “Get ready to once again experience favorite attractions at both parks.”

The park will reopen with “surprise appearances” along Main Street, U.S.A. and the Pixar Pier. New attractions will also be open for the first time.

There will be no parades or nighttime spectaculars when the park first opens, Disney said.

“Because theme park capacity will be significantly limited to comply with governmental requirements and promote physical distancing, the Disneyland Resort will manage attendance through a new theme park reservation system that requires all guests to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance,” Disney said.

You can still scream on California roller coasters — but keep it under wraps, parks say

People will need a park reservation and a valid admission to enter the park. Reservations will be limited, and, for the time being, only California residents can visit the parks — Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park.

Disneyland Resort hotels will also have a phased reopening.

“Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa plans to reopen on April 29, with limited capacity,” Disney said. “Disney Vacation Club Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will plan to reopen May 2. Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel and the Disneyland Hotel will reopen at a later date.”

California officials relaxed state guidelines for reopening venues and said amusement parks could open April 1 in counties that are no longer in the state’s purple tier, according to The Associated Press.

Disney, however, said it would need more time to get the park ready to follow additional COVID-19 safety measures and retrain its workers.

More than 10,000 park employees have been furloughed and will need retrained to follow all of California’s new requirements for theme parks during the pandemic.

“Here in California, we’re encouraged by the positive trends we’re seeing and we’re hopeful they’ll continue to improve and we’ll be able to reopen our parks to guests with limited capacity by late April,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek said in a March 9 statement.

