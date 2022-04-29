'I’ll accept gracefully': Dolly Parton flips on possible spot in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
The country music icon says she’ll accept a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction since it is voted on by fans.
The country music icon says she’ll accept a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction since it is voted on by fans.
"It was always my belief that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for people in rock music," she told NPR. "I have found out lately it's not necessarily that"
Harold Livingston, an American novelist who wrote the screenplay for “Star Trek: The Motion Picture” in 1979, died early Thursday morning, Bobby Livingston confirmed to Variety. He was 97. “Star Trek: The Motion Picture” was Livingston’s most famous writing credit, and he also wrote for several TV shows, including “Mission: Impossible,” “The Six Million Dollar Man” and […]
61% of eligible Kansans are fully vaccinated, compared with the national rate of 66%. The vaccination rate in rural areas has lagged more urban areas.
Dolly Parton is currently on the ballot for potential inclusion in this year's class of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, despite a statement she made last month requesting that her nomination be withdrawn. Previously, in her bid to remove herself from the running, Parton explained that she didn't feel she'd earned the right to be considered, despite being "extremely flattered and grateful." In a new interview with NPR's Morning Edition, Parton now says that she misunderstood the scope of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, underscoring that she didn't want to take votes away from any other nominees who are more firmly rooted in the rock genre.
Basketball recruiting links from the Next Cats blog, updated regularly with news on Kentucky and the top national stories.
For family law attorney Robin Frank, defending parents at one of their lowest points — when they risk losing their children — has never been easy. The job is never easy, but in the past she knew what she was up against when squaring off against child protective services in family court. Now, she worries she’s fighting something she can’t see: an opaque algorithm whose statistical calculations help social workers decide which families should be investigated in the first place.
"In light of the disturbing news," the House No. 2 leader wrote, "it is essential that we have a clear and unambiguous policy in place regarding gun safety."
A member of Prince Andrew's household leaked the news of Prince Harry's romance with Meghan Markle, Tina Brown alleged.
The all-cash offer is for $35,000 over asking price.
The country singer was arrested amid allegations that he bugged his ex-girlfriend's dorm room, and was booked on "interception and disclosure of wire, electronic, or oral communications"
Russia wants to set up new forms of government in territories it captures across Ukraine, the US official said.
Hailey Bieber opens up about her ‘ministroke’ one month after suffering a blood clot to her brain. The model shares details about the heart surgery that followed the traumatic incident, which she became alerted to while having breakfast with husband Justin Bieber.
The Army National Guard is providing M-113 armored personnel carriers as part of a larger U.S. support package to Ukraine.
As rent prices soar nationwide, one state stands out as the least affordable place to make a home in America, according to a new CBS MoneyWatch report
The band performed songs from their new album, Still Sucks, alongside fan favorites. Limp Bizkit Kick Off US Tour with Fred Durst Sprawled Out on a Recliner: Video + Setlist Jon Hadusek
Elizabeth Taylor was the first major celebrity to become involved with raising awareness about AIDS and rallying others to take action.
Every post is a Truth if everyone is entitled to their own.
"I no longer hope that my symptoms will go away because hoping would mean focusing on them. I had to accept a failing grade in order to move on."
Millennials and Boomers generally share a more progressive frame of mind, but when it comes to parenting practices , quite a bit has changed over the years....
Marlon Wayans isn't done speaking on Will Smith's controversial encounter with Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards, revealing he told him to see a therapist.