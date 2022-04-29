'I’ll accept gracefully': Dolly Parton flips on possible spot in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Good Morning America

Dolly Parton is currently on the ballot for potential inclusion in this year's class of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, despite a statement she made last month requesting that her nomination be withdrawn. Previously, in her bid to remove herself from the running, Parton explained that she didn't feel she'd earned the right to be considered, despite being "extremely flattered and grateful." In a new interview with NPR's Morning Edition, Parton now says that she misunderstood the scope of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, underscoring that she didn't want to take votes away from any other nominees who are more firmly rooted in the rock genre.