‘We’ll be back’: This Columbia area Chick-fil-A is closing for remodeling

West Columbia Chick-fil-A fans will have to find another location to get their fix, at least temporarily.

The Chick-fil-A at 2299 Augusta Road in West Columbia announced on its social media that it will temporarily close for remodeling. The restaurant is along a busy commercial stretch east of Interstate 26, near a Hobby Lobby and a number of other restaurants and businesses.

The closure begins on Friday, Feb. 10. The social media post did not offer a timeline for reopening.

“We’ll be back!” the restaurant posted. “Better than ever!”

In the meantime, the restaurant directed customers to its sister location at Saluda Pointe, which is at 4295 Sunset Blvd. in Lexington.

Chick-fil-A has continued to make tweaks and moves to its various stores in the Midlands. For instance, last summer it closed the store on Decker Boulevard and moved it to 7515 Two Notch Road, just north of Interstate 20.

Meanwhile, the company also demolished its store at 294 Harbison Blvd. last year and has been in the process of building a new store on that site. That Harbison unit appears close to completion and is currently in the process of hiring employees.