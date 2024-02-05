We’ll cut boiler prices if Sunak scraps green tax, say industry chiefs

Claire Coutinho, the Energy Secretary, has suggested the Government will scrap a fine of £3,000 if suppliers miss heat pump targets - Simon Walker/No 10 Downing Street

Manufacturers will cut the price of boilers by more than £100 if the Government drops a controversial levy meant to drive take-up of heat pumps, the industry has said.

Claire Coutinho, the Energy Secretary, has suggested the Government will scrap a fine of £3,000 which is levied against suppliers if they miss a target of selling one heat pump for every 24 gas boilers.

However, manufacturers claimed the targets were too ambitious, citing industry forecasts that suggested only half of the 80,000 heat pumps sold this year would be retrofit installations.

Industry chiefs welcomed the Government’s plans on Monday and said they would reduce the price of boilers if the so-called Clean Heat Market Mechanism (CHMM) was scrapped.

Mike Foster, of the Energy Utilities Alliance trade body, said: “Without the fines, there is no need to have the price rises. If the Government formally announces the scrapping of the fines then I expect the boiler manufacturers to respond immediately and announce they are rescinding their price increases.”

In December, several manufacturers announced price increases on gas boilers to offset the fines.

Worcester Bosch and Baxi, which both raised the price of boilers by £120 in December, confirmed that they would lower prices if the CHMM was scrapped.

A spokesman for Vaillant, a supplier which also increased prices, said: “We await the information from the government on any adjustments or changes to CHMM.”

However, charities and consumer groups alike accused boiler manufacturers of “unfairly hiking prices” in the first place and questioned evidence that targets would be missed.

Gillian Cooper, director of energy at Citizens Advice, said: “Rewarding this behaviour by rolling back the Clean Heat Market Mechanism will only hurt consumers, who will be left exposed to volatile gas prices for longer.

“The Government must not water down the scheme simply because of these opportunistic price hikes.”

Fiona Waters, of charity coalition Warm This Winter, accused manufacturers of trying to “undermine the heat pump rollout” by raising prices.

She said: “This government needs to stop caving into the narrow demands of this industry and get on with the job of phasing out gas – and gas boilers – as many other countries are successfully doing.”

Bean Beanland, of the Heat Pump Federation, a lobby group, said a similar mandate on car manufacturers to sell electric vehicles had been more successful because drivers immediately benefitted from lower running costs.

But until electricity rates are lowered for heat pump users, there is no such incentive for households to make the switch, he said.

Mr Beanland added: “We made it clear in our response that a single supply-side policy on its own was of no use. It had to be accompanied by at least one of the demand side initiatives.”

A senior energy industry source suggested discussions over lowering electricity prices for heat pump users had been delayed due to a looming general election.

He said: “It’s a difficult conversation to have. Either you force gas-reliant households to pay more or add it to general taxation – neither would be very popular.”

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said it remained committed to the target to install 600,000 heat pumps a year by 2028, adding that applications for new heat pumps rose by 50pc from December 2022 to 2023.

A spokesman said: “We want to do this in a way that does not burden consumers and we’ve increased our heat pump grants by 50pc to £7,500 – making it one of the most generous schemes in Europe.”

