‘I’ll Drag You Out of That Car!’: Enraged White Man with Unleashed Pitbull Threatens Delivery Woman In Viral Video Sparking Outrage

A food delivery person posted a video online of a white man threatening to drag her out of his vehicle after she told him to get away from her car.

The video has gone viral and prompted outrage as the unknown woman cries out tremblingly and begs for him to get away from her.

Screenshot of video of man confronting woman on property. (Photo: TikTok/ Jayless1104)

Within 56 seconds, a white-haired man is seen intimidating the delivery person, who says she just wants to complete the order.

Trending Today:

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The man appears to be in front of his property, allowing his pet pitbull to roam free. She says the fact that the dog was running unleashed is why she cannot make the drop.

“I’m trying to do a delivery,” she says. “And he won’t grab his pitbull dog. I can’t get out to do the delivery because of this racist man right here.”

“All I did was ask him to [grab the dog]. He keeps coming to my car,” she yells.

“Don’t come to my car, sir, don’t come to my car,” she repeats repeatedly.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE.

Aggressively, he marches over to her car and rants. He seems to tell her to get off his driveway, to which she replies, “I’m not on your driveway. Sir, please get away from me.”

He argues that he is on his own property and can come close to her despite her insisting she is actually parked on his neighbor’s side. That man inserts that he owns both properties.

“Please get away from my car … please, please, please,” she continues to beg when he blurts out, “I’ll drag you out of that car!”

At this point, she says, “Please get away from my car before I shoot you.”

Video of the altercation has garnered nearly 290,000 views on the social media platform X.

Some users pointed out how outrageous it was that the woman was threatened while just trying to do her job, including one who asked, “Can someone please tell me where it is safe to simply be Black?”

Others believed the woman might want to consider getting a different job if she is that afraid of dogs.

“So wait… he’s at home minding his business, and you want him to remove his dog so you can deliver food?” another comment read. “Um… that’s not how that works. If you’re afraid of dogs, you have no business delivering anything.”

A theme that came up several times was the importance of knowing one’s rights, particularly in situations like this.

“We as a people need to learn the laws related to self-defense. Some states have stand-your-ground laws. In my opinion, she had the right to defend herself with force…,” one X user wrote.

“She had the legal right to be on the property delivering food. She also could have decided not to make the delivery and shared the reason with her delivery company and the local police,” he continued.

However, it is unclear where the food was meant to be delivered, and the woman has since deleted the video.