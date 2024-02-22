"We’ll hold onto hope" - Tallahassee pastors unite in solidarity for missing Lori Paige
Pastors from across the Griffin Heights Neighborhood have rallied together to stand in solidarity for Lori Paige.
Pastors from across the Griffin Heights Neighborhood have rallied together to stand in solidarity for Lori Paige.
Stocks powered higher as investors celebrated Nvidia's blowout results, which beat sky-high expectations and revived the AI frenzy.
Some forms of student loan forgiveness are taxable. If you aren't prepared, the taxes on student loan forgiveness can be significant.
Nvidia shares surged after the chipmaker's better-than-anticipated earnings report, as its CEO said generative AI has hit a "tipping point."
Golden Ventures, a Canada-based venture capital firm, closed on over $100 million in capital commitments for its fifth fund targeting high-potential, seed-stage founders working across technologies, including AI, climate, blockchain and quantum. Matt Golden, founder and managing partner, started the Toronto-based firm in 2011 and amassed a team, including Ameet Shah, general partner, and new principal Nick Chen. “This is a continuation of our core thesis and created to be super founder-aligned,” Golden told TechCrunch.
In the face of South Africa’s worsening energy crisis, marked by increasingly severe power shortages, implementing daily electricity rationing has become imperative to avert the risk of a nationwide grid collapse. This situation is similar in most African countries, thereby increasing the demand for solutions provided by clean tech startups across the continent. In the latest development, three-year-old Hohm Energy, which connects homeowners and businesses with accredited solar installers, product suppliers, and embedded solar finance in South Africa, has raised $8 million in seed investment.
Uber has signed a memorandum of understanding with an Indian government-backed firm that aims to make mobility and commerce more accessible across the South Asian nation. The ride-hailing giant said Thursday that it will explore an integration with Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to explore integrations with the network and expand range of its mobility offerings on the Uber app. At an event in Bengaluru, Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber "views open source tech stacks with a lot of interest and recognizes the opportunities they bring for everyone."
Get up to 24% off with these great spring cleaning deals on things like garage storage racks, handheld vacuums, trunk organizers and more.
Meta is testing a feature that allows users to post to both Facebook and Threads at the same time.
They might look expensive, but they start at just $40 — and there's something to suit all tastes.
If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.
SolarEdge stock sank amid an abrupt slowdown in demand and weakness in the residential installation market.
Nielsen today released its January report on viewing usage across linear TV and streaming, which revealed that YouTube is once again the overall top streaming service in the U.S., with 8.6% of viewing on television screens. Netflix, meanwhile, saw 7.9% of TV usage. The new data points to YouTube’s dominance in the TV streaming arena and marks 12 consecutive months of the platform being in the top spot.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde open up the podcast giving their thoughts on the prolonged College Football Playoff media deal discussions.
The Wild scored six goals in less than six minutes on Monday in the fastest stretch of its kind in the NHL since 1999.
From a viral Bissell steamer to a KitchenAid stand mixer, you'll want to grab these deals before they're toast.
The Wooden Award winner is running it back.
Nearly 80,000 New York hockey fans were treated to a thriller on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
According to a report from The New York Times, the Biden administration is planning to loosen the strict rules on tailpipe emissions proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency last year. The rules are expected to be published this spring.
Griner returned to Baylor for Sunday's ceremony, 12 years after leading the Bears to an undefeated national championship.
We pledge allegiance to this sale.