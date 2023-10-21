I’ll do all I can to keep your daughter’s killer behind bars, justice minister tells mother

Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary, has told Mrs Soulsby the victims bill will recognise the work she has done - GEOFF PUGH/GEOFF PUGH

Alex Chalk has promised to “do everything he can” to help a mother in her battle to keep the sadistic killer of her daughter behind bars.

‌In a face-to-face meeting with Doreen Soulsby, the Justice Secretary told her that legislation in next month’s King’s speech would answer many of her demands for reforms to the way victims are treated by the criminal justice system.

‌Mrs Soulsby has been fighting for 26 years to hold Stephen Ling to account for the rape and murder of her 29-year-old daughter Joanne on Christmas Day 1997.

‌Ling, 48, raped and then stabbed Joanne 60 times after luring the hairdresser to his home in Stamfordham, Northumberland. He carved images on her body including swastikas and crosses.

‌Mrs Soulsby successfully persuaded Mr Chalk’s predecessor Dominic Raab to block Ling’s attempt to move to an open prison - the first time such powers had been used.

‌But she now faces a further parole attempt by Ling on November 14 and 15. Ling had sought to have his parole application held in secret but, again, Mrs Soulsby persuaded a judge to require it to be heard in public.

‌To her fury, Ling has refused to appear on camera, which even Mr Chalk cannot overturn, and will instead only be heard but not seen when the parole board convenes at the Royal Courts of Justice.

‌“Mr Ling has chosen not to appear on camera, therefore this is not a public parole board hearing. He is not facing up to what he has done,” Mrs Soulsby told Mr Chalk.

‌Ling’s parole application is possible only because although he was jailed for life, the minimum term he has to serve has been set at 18 years, meaning he can apply for parole every two years from that point.

‌If the Government’s forthcoming victim and prisoners bill had been in force on the day Joanne died, Ling would have been subject to a whole life term under Mr Chalk’s plans for sadistic or sexual killers never to be released.

‌The legislation cannot apply retrospectively, which is why Mrs Soulsby will do all she can to lobby whoever she can and publicise her plight to keep a man she describes as a “monster caged”. “We don’t want him to come out,” she told The Sunday Telegraph after her meeting with Chalk.

‌She believes his sexual deviancy means he will remain a threat and that justice was never done for the pain he caused her and her family. He has never been tried for the rape, as it was ruled by the judge a secondary less serious offence.

‌“I screamed and screamed and screamed,” she recalled of the Christmas Day morning she was told of her daughter’s murder. “All the little kids, all my grandchildren were wondering what was wrong with Granny.”

Memories of the murder

She remembers switching off the oven with the turkey in it and the dismal, dark journey through the rolling Northumberland countryside to the nearby police station at Hexham. “That’s why we don’t have Christmas,” she said.

‌She and her second husband Wayne, 72, leave Britain every December to visit a country that doesn’t celebrate Christmas to avoid the painful memories of the murder of her “bubbly, party-loving, never think ill of anyone” daughter whose innocence and naivete was brutally exploited by Ling, a “big, abrasive, surly” farmworker.

‌They return only on Christmas Eve to be with her daughter at her grave. “I think of her all the time,” said Mrs Soulsby. “I can’t stand Christmas. I can’t stand the hype. It’s too much. We go away most of December to somewhere that doesn’t celebrate Christmas.”

‌Mr Chalk told her the “severity of the crime could not have been worse,” said Mrs Soulsby. “He said he would do everything he could to help. He said the victims bill in the King’s Speech will recognise the work you have done. It will have my name on it.”

‌Over the 26 years, Mrs Soulsby has campaigned for victims to have more information about offender progress and status, which will be set in legal stone by the bill. It will give ministers a veto over the release of the most dangerous criminals and beef up the parole board with ex-police and prison officers to take a more “robust” approach to justice.

‌Typed neatly in block capitals for her to read as she made her final appeal to Mr Chalk in their meeting, she said: “I would ask you to take on board everything we have discussed and block any parole board recommendation to open prison or into the community. It’s our family serving a life sentence.”

