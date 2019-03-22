What’ll you do with all the money you save buying these $16 smart bulbs instead of $50 Philips Hues?

If you decide to go with Philips Hue smart lights, you can easily spend hundreds of dollars on each room as you upgrade your old “dumb” lights to smart LED bulbs. After all, standard A19 color bulbs from Philips Hue are a whopping $50 each. Here’s another option: check out MagicLight WiFi Smart Light Bulbs, which offer very similar features for just $16 a bulb or under $15 if you buy a 2-pack. In other words, you can buy three of these bulbs for every one comparable bulb from Philips Hue!

Here are the highlights from the product page:

✔ Compatible with Alexa & Google Assistant: Voice Control your MagicLight WiFi light bulb with your Amazon Echo or Echo Dot and Google Home Assistant

✔ Works with IFTTT: DIY Your WiFi Light Bulb Depending on Various Events by Connecting it to IFTTT

✔ Works with iOS/Android: Personalize Your WiFI Smart Lights to Match Your Mood, Control Your Smart WiFi Lights Bulb Remotely When You are not at Home

✔ Various Scene Modes: Color Palette, Group Control, Sunlight, Music Mode, Timer, Sunrise, Sunset, Dimmable, MIC Function, DIY Mode, Scene Mode, Energy Saving……

✔ Application: This is a WiFi enabled light bulb, no hub required. Multiple lighting patterns, suitable for a showcase, residential, office, hotel, shop, exhibition room, landscaping, indoor, home etc.

