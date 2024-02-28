You’ll moon over this dog, who awaits adoption while under the care of Wayside Waifs

Luna

Breed: Beagle mix

Age: 4 years old

The stars will shine more brightly with Luna in your life. Luna came to Wayside Waifs after her family could no longer care for her. Her transition into shelter life was tough, so we enrolled her into the Canine Behavior Center for some confidence boosting.

She has come so far and is ready to meet her people. She’s a small, but energetic girl, so she’s not the biggest couch potato. Don’t let that deter you: She is a cuddle and kisses queen, and enjoys getting as close to you as possible once she gets to know you. But she also enjoys zooming around the yard and playing with toys. She can still be a bit unsure about her surroundings, so having a patient home will be key for her.

She loves to go on walks and use that beagle nose to explore all the smells. Are you looking for the sweetest little girl with the biggest personality? Call 816-986-4426 to schedule a time to meet Luna, as she’s staying at a foster home right now.

Larry

Breed: Domestic shorthair mix

Age: 5 years old

Large and in charge, “Lawrence,” aka Larry (and so many other affectionate nicknames), is ready for his forever home. Larry was originally at Wayside as a kitten, but he was adopted and enjoyed growing up in his home. Unfortunately, they were unable to care for him any longer, but we were happy to welcome Larry back with open arms.

As you can see, Larry was well loved, but we have him on a diet to try to get him on track to a manageable and healthy weight. He is ready for some adopters to support his weight loss journey. But other than that, he is all sweet, all cuddles, all the time. He’s never met a stranger. He also got along with dogs in his previous home. He does ask that he is your only cat in the home because he wants to soak up all the attention for himself.

