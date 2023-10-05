‘You’ll never see her again’: Texas police search for missing woman after texted threats

A teacher’s assistant in the Dallas school district has been missing from Seagoville since late last month. Authorities suspect “foul play” and are asking for the public’s help in locating her.

Jennifer Mendez Olascoaga, 24, was last seen Sept. 27 in surveillance footage from the Creekside mobile home park off Highway 175 near Modene Street, where she was dropping off a friend, according to a news release from Seagoville police. The next day, Olascoaga’s family found her vehicle in Mesquite.

The 2015 Buick Lacrosse was found at Lawson Road and Milam Road, police said.

Her vehicle was found on the road in southeast Mesquite, just off Interstate 20 and less than a mile from the city’s recycling and waste management property. The road stretches into unincorporated Dallas County land and then to Sunnyvale before ending at Highway 80. It was about 10 miles from the mobile home park.

Her brother-in-law told Star-Telegram media partner WFAA that her wallet was still in the car when police secured it and towed it to a relative’s home.

“Someone did something to her because she would never leave her wallet,” Marco Barroso, the brother-in-law, said to WFAA. “We tried calling her phone, it was off. Her phone is never off.”

Her family filed a missing person’s report with Dallas police on Sept. 28, who contacted authorities in Seagoville on Oct. 1, according to the news release.

Before family members reported Olascoaga missing, and while they were in the process of filing a missing person’s report, they received text messages that “would lead one to believe that Jennifer’s disappearance may have involved foul play,” police said in the news release.

Police also told WFAA that, despite the text messages, they have not been able to definitively determine whether her disappearance was an abduction.

The texts included, “Hey do you miss someone? Are you missing someone? You’ll never see her again and won’t find her,” Barroso told WFAA.

The family told police that it is also not like Olascoaga to disappear without saying anything to them. One cousin told WFAA that’s why they became concerned when she didn’t come home.

“It was a hint, like, ‘Hey, something’s going on. You know she always makes it home,’ ” Litzy Mendez, Olascoaga’s cousin, told WFAA. “We just want her back home safe and sound.”

Anybody with information on Olascoaga’s whereabouts should contact Seagoville police at 972-287-2999 or call 911.