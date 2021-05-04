‘You’ll never be white.’ Woman harasses Latino deputy in California traffic stop video

Summer Lin
·2 min read

Body camera footage from a California traffic stop shows a woman harassing a deputy and telling him that he’ll “never be white” and repeatedly calls him a “murderer.”

In the video, which was posted on Twitter Monday, a woman is heard telling a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop: “You’re always going to be a Mexican. You’ll never be white, you know that right? You’ll never be white, which is what you really want to be.”

The comments were made after the deputy pulled over the woman for apparently using her phone while driving, Newsweek reported.

The officer can be seen approaching the car and saying, “I pulled you over because...” before the woman cuts him off, saying “because you’re a murderer.”

Another deputy then arrives and after the woman signs the citation, she tells the deputy, “Here you go Mexican racist,” as she returns his pen.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department confirmed to McClatchy News in a statement that the video involved one of their deputies:

“We are aware of the video captured by one of our deputies. The person in the video filed a personnel complaint against the deputy for “discourtesy” and an active inquiry is being conducted. Due to the active complaint, we are unable to provide further comment regarding the supervisory inquiry. What we can say is peace officers are faced with situations like the one captured on this video daily, and they routinely respond with professionalism, compassion, and humility.”

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department is currently distributing body cameras but the deputy in the video is using a personal camera because he hasn’t received one yet, KABC reported.

On Monday, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva praised the deputy for his “professionalism.”

“This Deputy exemplifies the core values of our Department, his demeanor during this traffic stop is just an example of professionalism and patience our LASDHQ Deputies have,” Villanueva tweeted.

