You’ll need a reservation at Yosemite National Park for much of 2024: Here’s what to know

A school group crosses a meadow which is beginning to flood in front of Yosemite Falls in Yosemite Valley, as warming temperatures have increased snowpack runoff, on April 28, 2023 in Yosemite National Park, California

If you're planning to visit Yosemite National Park in California next year, you will need to reserve your entry and vehicle.

The National Parks Service said Wednesday the reservation system is being introduced to counter the long wait times to enter the park and make entry smoother for both visitors and park authorities.

"Yosemite has been grappling with congestion − even gridlock − for decades," says NPS. "We want to build from the lessons learned from the last three summer of managed access. We are currently developing the Visitor Access Management Plan in order to design an approach that provides a great visitor experience while protecting Yosemite's natural and cultural resources."

'Is it worth visiting?': We're spotlighting a different national park each week. Here's what travelers should know.

What days are reservations required for?

The vehicle reservation system, “Peak Hours Plus” 2024, will be in effect on the following days and times:

Weekends from Feb. 10 to 25: 24 hours

Washington's Birthday (Monday, Feb. 19)

Weekends from April 13 to June 30: From 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT on Saturdays, Sundays, and on holidays (May 27 and June 19)

Every day from July 1 to Aug. 16: From 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day

Weekends from Aug. 17 to Oct. 27: From 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays, and on holidays (September 2 and October 14).

NPS said that the system will be similar to the 2022 “Peak Hours” system, with the addition of more reservations for afternoon entries.

All vehicles entering the park will need a reservation, even if they are just passing through, between 5 a.m. and 4 p.m. However, those entering the park before 5 a.m. and after 4 p.m. will not need a reservation.

'Trashed' the place: California man who squatted at Yosemite National Park vacation home gets over 5 years in prison

Mist from the base of Bridalveil Fall on Thursday, May 25, 2023 gathers behind trees in Yosemite National Park.

Types of available reservations

Visitors can choose from two types of reservations: reservations valid for a full day, or reservations valid for entry any time after noon.

Both reservation types are valid for up to three consecutive days, including the arrival date.

Those visitors who have in-park lodging or campground reservations, wilderness or Half Dome permits, or visitors entering the park via YARTS buses and on permitted commercial tours do not need a vehicle reservation.

When will the reservations be available?

Reservations for February arrival dates are available now, right here.

The NPS said that reservations for arrival dates between Apr. 13 and Oct. 20 will be available for purchase online beginning at 8 a.m. (PST) on Jan. 5, 2024, at recreation.gov/timed-entry/10086745. They will be available on first-come-first-serve basis until no available reservations are left.

Afternoon arrivals and an additional batch of full day reservations will be added one week in advance, said the NPS. For example, additional reservations for a Sept. 30 arrival date will be added on Sept. 23, etc.

How much do the reservations cost?

A reservation fee costs $2 and is non-refundable. It is separate from the park entrance fee.

Each vehicle needs only one reservation fee and is valid for everyone inside the vehicle.

Free entry: Visit America's national parks for free on these six days in 2024

Bridalveil Fall and Half Dome are just two of many features seen Thursday, May 25, 2023 from Tunnel View in Yosemite National Park.

'Built from extensive feedback'

"This summer's pilot system is built from extensive public feedback, data from three years of pilot reservation systems here in Yosemite, and lessons learned from other national parks," Superintendent Cicely Muldoon said in the statement. "This pilot system will inform how we ensure an equitable and outstanding visitor experience while protecting Yosemite's world class resources."

Muldoon said that NPS will use this pilot to evaluate what strategies work best in order to provide visitors with smooth and high-quality experiences in the present and future and protect the park and its resources in the long-run.

The NPS advises visitors to check their website before making any plans for updated information. More details on the new reservation system can also be found on the website.

'Go, Mom!': 81-year-old with cancer completes 24-mile Grand Canyon hike in 21 hours

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at sshafiq@gannett.com and follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @saman_shafiq7.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Yosemite National Park reservations 2024: How to register for entry