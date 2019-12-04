‘I’ll see you at your trial’: Kamala Harris hits back at Trump taunt after dropping out of 2020 race

Kamala Harris has hit back at Donald Trump after the president taunted her for dropping out of the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries.

Ms Harris, who was seen as a potential frontrunner earlier this year, blamed funding issues for her decision and said she could not continue running “in good faith” as there was no longer a realistic path forward for her campaign.

Mr Trump responded to the news by mockingly tweeting: “Too bad. We will miss you Kamala!”

Within minutes, the California senator told the president that he need not miss her because she expected to see him again soon.

“Don’t worry, Mr President. I’ll see you at your trial,” Ms Harris tweeted, referring to a looming impeachment hearing in the Senate.

The president is accused of abusing his power for personal gain by withholding congressionally approved US military aid to Ukraine.

Democrats in Congress said on Tuesday that they had gathered “overwhelming evidence” of misconduct after several high-profile US diplomats and foreign service officials testified about their concerns over Mr Trump’s behaviour.

In a statement announcing her decision to pull out of the race, Ms Harris said her campaign did not have the financial resources to compete with other candidates.

“I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete,” she said.

Ms Harris added that she would continue to fight for key campaign pledges, such as gun control legislation and blocking anti-abortion laws, despite leaving the Democratic primary.

The former attorney-general had a brief bump in polling in late June after the first Democratic debates, in which she took on then-frontrunner Joe Biden on his record on racial issues.

However, she failed to keep that momentum and soon fell behind other major candidates, such as Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg.

All four of those candidates praised Ms Harris on Tuesday and thanked her for her campaign.

Ms Harris’ announcement came after reports of division in her team, with one staff member writing a resignation letter which accused the senator of having “no real plan to win”.

“I have never seen an organisation treat its staff so poorly,” the staff member wrote.​

Read more

Where did it all go wrong for Kamala Harris?