“I’ll shoot everyone”: Man threatened to kill ex-girlfriend and children, police say

A man was arrested after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend and her children.

On Dec. 3, Memphis Police responded to an incident in the 3500 block of Clayphil Avenue.

A woman said she was in the bedroom when she heard a loud noise at the front of the house.

According to an affidavit, she saw her ex-boyfriend, Henry Madkins, had kicked in the front door and was pointing a handgun at her son and a 16-year-old.

When she told Madkins to leave he allegedly pointed the gun at her.

The woman’s 14-year-old daughter then stepped between them, and he pointed the gun at her, police said.

The daughter said, “I’m calling the police,” and Madkins replied, “If y’all want to call the police I’ll shoot everyone,” records show.

Madkins previously pled guilty to aggravated assault in 2020, making him a convicted felon.

He is prohibited from having a firearm.

Madkins and his ex-girlfriend appear in 28 prior police reports, records show.

Madkins is charged with four counts of aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and possession of a handgun during commission of a felony.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: