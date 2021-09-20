‘I’ll show you a gangster’: RICO trial underway for reputed Four Corner Hustlers leader allegedly connected to six murders

The homicides tied to Four Corner Hustlers leader Labar “Bro Man” Spann started adding up in early 2000, when the gang boss allegedly ordered the murder of a man Spann believed had shot and paralyzed him six months earlier, federal prosecutors told a jury Monday.

Over the next three years, five more murders were allegedly committed on Spann’s orders, according to the government, including a man who’d testified against Spann’s father, rivals believed to be infringing on the Four Corner Hustlers’ lucrative West Side drug turf, and the June 2003 contract murder of Rudy “Kato” Rangel, an aspiring rapper and then-leader of the Latin Kings who was gunned down in a pop-up barber shop.

As Spann’s racketeering trial got underway at the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse on Monday, images of the two-decade-old crime scenes were shown one by one on flat-screen televisions as Assistant U.S. Attorney Kavitha Babu walked jurors though the government’s evidence in the case.

One depicted the body of George King, lying face down on a snowy sidewalk in early April 2003 with multiple bullet wounds to his head.

Another showed Willie Woods dead in a garbage-strewn parkway, his body half-covered in a white sheet in front of a black pickup truck. After Woods had been shot in the face, his brother and girlfriend tried to pull him into the the vehicle to take him to the hospital, but he was already dead, Babu said.

Finally, jurors saw bloody crime scene images of the infamous murder of Rangel, whose slaying — which prosecutors alleged was a contract hit that earned Spann $15,000 — was the inspiration for rapper DMX’s hit “A ‘Yo Kato.” Rangel’s body could be seen sprawled in the corner of a trailer, next to an overturned barber chair.

The murders were part of a sweeping 2015 racketeering indictment that placed Spann at the head of one of Chicago’s most notorious gangs, one that for decades ruled the drug trade on the West Side by robbing competitors, killing rivals and terrorizing the community.

Nearly a dozen defendants were named in the original 2015 indictment, but all but Spann have since pleaded guilty to various charges, some of whom are expected to testify against their former boss.

The trial against Spann, 44, is expected to last three months or more. He faces up to life in prison if convicted of crimes related to the slayings.

During opening statements Monday in U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin’s courtroom, Spann watched from his wheelchair as Babu described how the Four Corner Hustlers monitored police scanners to avoid law enforcement, assembled security details for its members and used violence and intimidation to convince witnesses not to cooperate with police.

Babu said Spann’s involvement with the gang stretched back to his teen years in the mid-1990s when he ran security for older gang members. After he was shot in 1999, Spann took over the reins, using murder to “elevate his reputation in the gang as well as the gang’s reputation for ruthlessness,” Babu said.

Spann made no secret about his status, even when confronted by authorities, Babu said. She played for jurors an interview Spann gave to federal investigators after his arrest in 2015 in which he bragged about his old-school gangster cred and decried the style of younger gangbangers.

“You wanna be a gangter? I’ll show you a gangster!” Spann shouted in the recorded interview. “Sit the (expletive) down and stay in your position.”

In his opening statement, defense attorney Matthew McQuaid denied Spann was the part of any enterprise, saying the Four Corner Hustlers was really just a loose connection of factions where everyone was looking out for themselves, not some greater organization.

He also painted the parade of cooperators expected to testify, including some who got deals of immunity or vastly reduced sentences from prosecutors in exchange for their testimony, as habitual liars out to save their own skin.

“The will lie, cheat and steal to cut a deal,” McQuaid said. “the will say anything and do anything to save their hides.”

McQaid said that all of the murders described in the indictment were investigated by Chicago police years ago and that its only recently that others have been “conjuring up stories about Labar Spann” being involved.

“All they had to do was say two words when they were in their pickles: ‘Bro Man,’” McQuaid said. “When the police heard ‘Bro Man’ all rational thought went out the window.... They gave away the store.”

Spann has been in custody since 2015 when he was arrested for firing a Glock pistol rented by a friend at a gun range in Lyons. The charge was lodged after Spann posted a 15-second video at the range on Instagram, and prosecutors later alleged he pressured the friend to lie to a federal grand jury investigating the case.

He later pleaded guilty in that case to one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a felon, three counts of obstruction of justice and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.