'I'll spend the rest of my life in prison': John McAfee said he feared extradition to US days before death

Justin Vallejo
1 min read
In this article:
John McAfee (AP)
John McAfee (AP)

Antivirus creator John McAfee said he feared spending the rest of his life in prison just days before he was found dead, according to reports.

The 75-year-old was found dead in a Barcelona prison cell on Wednesday, according to the Catalan justice department quoted by Reuters.

A week earlier, McAfee testified to a Spanish court on 15 June as part of his fight against extradition to the United States on tax charges carrying a prison sentence of 30 years, according to The Associated Press.

Appearing via videolink, McCafee argued to Spain’s National Court that the charges were political motivated and that he would spend the rest of his life in prison if he was returned to the US.

"If I am extradited, it is almost certain that I will spend the rest of my life in prison because the United States wants to use me as an example," he said, according to the Spanish news outlet Europa Press.

John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison, reports say

Spanish court OKs extradition of McAfee to the U.S.

US antivirus software creator fights extradition from Spain

