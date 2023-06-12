I’ll stop this brazen abuse of our courts and protect the press

Secretary of State for Justice Alex Chalk

A free press is the beating heart of our democracy, reporting in the public interest to hold the powerful to account and expose wrongdoing. Without it, freedom of speech withers and dies.

But in recent years, ultra-rich individuals and big corporations, including oligarchs with links to Vladimir Putin and something to hide, have abused the legal process to put our media in a chokehold. To stifle reporting and keep accusations about dirty money and corruption out of the public domain, those guilty of wrongdoing are using bogus legal cases that have come to be known as strategic lawsuits against public participation – so-called “Slapps”.

With their deep pockets, they use trumped up legal cases to aggressively hound journalists, academics and activists who dare to expose their shady dealings.

Masquerading as genuine cases under our world-renowned privacy and defamation laws, Slapps bully critics into silence so that claimants can evade scrutiny by targeting those who can’t match their financial firepower – like sharks against minnows.

Facing endless lawsuits and eyewatering legal costs, journalists and campaigners pull the plug on investigations and stories, too afraid to speak out. It leaves corruption hidden and the British public in the dark.

Last year, the Government sought the views of Slapps victims to hear their first-hand accounts of this abuse of our justice system.

We found that the sinister chilling effect of Slapps ripples widely – to the point where some super rich individuals and multinational corporations are viewed as untouchable by the media and campaigners. Our press are deterred from publishing the evidence they find and, in some cases, even starting to investigate when they suspect wrongdoing – for fear of the financial consequences.

And these cases are on the rise. The Coalition Against Slapps in Europe (CASE) reports that there were fourteen Slapps in 2021, up from just two in 2020 and 2019, and one in 2018. Across Europe, CASE have identified 538 Slapps over the last decade, 26 of which were brought here in the UK.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Many cases never make it to court, because authors often back down under a barrage of aggressive legal letters in the pre-action stages, retracting stories in fear of financial ruin. Journalists and campaigners told us of the toll these bullying tactics have taken on both their finances and mental health.

And Slapps aren’t just stifling free speech in this country. They are a stain on our free and fair justice system where all should be equal under the law. Our courts should be used in the pursuit of justice – not to serve the ends of the crooked and corrupt.

As Lord Chancellor and with my responsibility to respect the rule of law, I am determined to put a stop to this brazen abuse of our system. As such, later today the Government will table amendments to the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill currently before Parliament to give courts the power to throw out lawsuits aimed at gagging press and campaigners who expose financial misdeeds.

We will define Slapps in law for the first time so that judges can weed out sham cases and give journalists confidence to stand up to the corrupt. Any bogus lawsuit involving allegations of wrongdoing – like money laundering or corruption – will be regarded as a Slapp.

And a new early dismissal mechanism will spare defendants the stress and expense of a lengthy court battle. The court will be able to strike out a case where it is identified as a Slapp and where the claimant has failed to demonstrate that the case has a realistic chance of succeeding at trial.

If a case does reach court, the judge will have the power to order that the defending journalist is protected from the costs racked up by the claimant, enabling them to participate in the court process without fear of having to cover ruinous costs. This will allow genuine claims to continue, but at the same time, deter those who ramp up costs to cause maximum personal distress to those reporting in the public interest.

As some seventy percent of these lawsuits involve allegations of economic crime, our changes will stop most Slapps in their tracks.

But this is just our opening salvo. We’re also looking at how to tackle Slapps outside of economic crime, as well as the huge costs they bring to the media and campaigners seeking justice.

It’s right that anyone who has genuinely had their reputation tarnished can defend themselves in law, but I won’t allow the corrupt to use their wealth to cover up their wrongdoing.

It’s time to end the charade. To those hell-bent on abusing our courts and gagging the press to cover up their financial misdeeds, my message is simple: The game is up.

