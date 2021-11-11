‘I’ll stretch you out,’ mom warns before shooting at son’s classmates, Memphis cops say

A Tennessee woman accused of opening fire on two young teens in downtown Memphis this week is behind bars, authorities say.

Sharon Hall, 36, faces two counts of attempted second-degree murder after Memphis police say she admitted to shooting at the teens with her 9mm handgun on Tuesday, Nov. 9, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by McClatchy News.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 4 p.m. that afternoon, the affidavit states. The two teens, a 14- and 15-year-old, told police they were walking along Lauderdale Street when a silver Ford SUV driven by their classmate’s mother pulled up beside them.

The driver yelled, “I’ll stretch you out” and then fired two shots at them, they told police. The teens got away unharmed and called to tell their parents what had happened.

Police identified Hall as a suspect after the 14-year-old picked her out of a photo line-up, according to the affidavit. She was arrested at her home and gave officers permission to search her car, which was parked outside.

Inside, police found a loaded handgun.

Hall’s son, who wasn’t named, has accused the teens of bullying him in the past, WHBQ reported. He said his mother tried talking to the teens’ parents before about the alleged bullying, according to the news station.

Hall was taken to jail, and her bond was set at $100,000, WREG reported.

