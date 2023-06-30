We’ll Be Talking About Justice Jackson Dissents for Decades

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

It was another day in the Hellscape formerly known as America, according to The New Abnormal co-host Danielle Moodie, after the Supreme Court decided to remove affirmative action and eliminate the consideration of race in admissions for elite colleges and universities.

While the ruling was met with fury by members of the public, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was also among its critics, writing a scathing rebuke of the decision in her dissent.

And as the conservative-majority Supreme Court weighs two more important cases, co-host Andy Levy admits: “I feel like we’re in for decades of talking about fantastic Justice Jackson dissents.”

Joining the show to discuss the consequences of the decision is Jessica Levinson, a professor at Loyola Law School and a columnist at MSNBC, who tells Moodie that the ruling “will absolutely change admissions policies.”

“Let’s be clear about that… we know essentially what happens, which is that the number of students who are Black, the number of students who are Latino, that drops. And that is a practical consequence that we expect to see as a result of this decision.”

There’s a Reason We’re Seeing Videos of RFK Jr. Shirtless

Plus! Delaware state Senator Sarah McBride, who on Monday announced her candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives to replace fellow democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester, also joins the show. She was the first openly trans person to work in the White House, to speak at the Democratic National Convention, and to be a state senator, though she tells Levy that she’s not running to make history.

“I’m running to make a difference. But, you know, it’s definitely been a through line in my life that I’ve been the first in the spaces that I’ve been in, which just shows how fortunate I am, unfortunately, because it’s all too rare and I certainly believe that it’s time for people of every background in our country to be represented at every level of government.”

