You’ll want to eat this giant M&M cookie right out of the pan

AOL.com editors

Welcome to Best Bites, a twice-weekly video series that aims to satisfy your never-ending craving for food content through quick, beautiful videos for the at-home foodie. Check back on Tuesdays and Thursdays for new episodes!

Treat that sweet tooth of yours with this irresistible M&M cookie skillet complete with vanilla ice cream! Check out the recipe on this episode of Best Bites!

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups all purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 cup butter
  • 3/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 3/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1 large egg
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1 cup chocolate chips
  • 1/2 cup toffee bits
  • 1 cup peanut M&Ms, plus more for top

Instructions:

  1. In mixing bowl, cream the butter, granulated sugar and brown sugar very well.
  2. Add the egg and vanilla; using a whisk, cream everything together until the mixture is light and fluffy.
  3. Add the flour, salt, and baking soda, mix.
  4. Once fully incorporated, add the chocolate chips, toffee bits, and the M&Ms. Mix well.
  5. Transfer the mixture to a well-greased 10" skillet and bake for 45 minutes at 350 degrees.
  6. Let set for 10 minutes before slicing.

Other desserts we love: