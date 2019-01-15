You’ll want to eat this giant M&M cookie right out of the pan

Welcome to Best Bites, a twice-weekly video series that aims to satisfy your never-ending craving for food content through quick, beautiful videos for the at-home foodie. Check back on Tuesdays and Thursdays for new episodes!

Treat that sweet tooth of yours with this irresistible M&M cookie skillet complete with vanilla ice cream! Check out the recipe on this episode of Best Bites!

Ingredients:

2 cups all purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup butter

3/4 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 large egg

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup chocolate chips

1/2 cup toffee bits

1 cup peanut M&Ms, plus more for top

Instructions:

In mixing bowl, cream the butter, granulated sugar and brown sugar very well. Add the egg and vanilla; using a whisk, cream everything together until the mixture is light and fluffy. Add the flour, salt, and baking soda, mix. Once fully incorporated, add the chocolate chips, toffee bits, and the M&Ms. Mix well. Transfer the mixture to a well-greased 10" skillet and bake for 45 minutes at 350 degrees. Let set for 10 minutes before slicing.

