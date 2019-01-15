Welcome to Best Bites, a twice-weekly video series that aims to satisfy your never-ending craving for food content through quick, beautiful videos for the at-home foodie. Check back on Tuesdays and Thursdays for new episodes!
Treat that sweet tooth of yours with this irresistible M&M cookie skillet complete with vanilla ice cream! Check out the recipe on this episode of Best Bites!
Ingredients:
- 2 cups all purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 3/4 cup butter
- 3/4 cup granulated sugar
- 3/4 cup brown sugar
- 1 large egg
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 cup chocolate chips
- 1/2 cup toffee bits
- 1 cup peanut M&Ms, plus more for top
Instructions:
- In mixing bowl, cream the butter, granulated sugar and brown sugar very well.
- Add the egg and vanilla; using a whisk, cream everything together until the mixture is light and fluffy.
- Add the flour, salt, and baking soda, mix.
- Once fully incorporated, add the chocolate chips, toffee bits, and the M&Ms. Mix well.
- Transfer the mixture to a well-greased 10" skillet and bake for 45 minutes at 350 degrees.
- Let set for 10 minutes before slicing.
Other desserts we love:
- This article was initially published on AOL.com: You’ll want to eat this giant M&M cookie right out of the pan