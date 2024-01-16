‘He’ll win Ohio again in 2024;’ Lt. Governor endorses former President Donald Trump

Ohio’s lieutenant governor has announced his endorsement for President in the Republican primary.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced on social media Monday that he has endorsed former President Donald Trump.

“Joe Biden’s reckless policies have weakened America -- especially our economy and our security,” he said in a statement. “In Ohio, we are creating a record number of jobs and have abundant job training opportunities. But many people are still suffering - because of their addiction to drugs and rising crime.

Husted said the country needs strong leadership to get back on track.

“That’s why I’m endorsing Donald Trump for President,” he said. “He will secure our borders from the drugs, crime, and human trafficking that is plaguing our communities. And he’ll rebuild our national economy. Trump has won Ohio twice and he’ll win Ohio again in 2024.”

The Ohio Republican Primary is scheduled for March 19.

News Center 7 reported that the Associated Press declared former President Trump the winner of the 2024 Iowa Republican caucuses.

He also received the endorsement of Vivek Ramaswamy on Monday night after he suspended his campaign following his fourth-place finish.

Ramaswamy was raised in Cincinnati and graduated from St. Xavier High School in 2003.