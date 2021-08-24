Llama antibodies blunt COVID variants in lab trial, says Belgian start-up

Clement Rossignol
·2 min read

By Clement Rossignol

GHENT, Belgium (Reuters) - Llama antibodies could soon be playing a role in the global fight against COVID-19, if clinical trials being conducted by a Belgian biomedical start-up live up to their early promise.

Researchers from the VIB-UGent Center for Medical Biotechnology in Ghent say antibodies extracted from a llama called Winter have blunted the virulence of coronavirus infections, including variants, in laboratory testing.

The technology, which would supplement rather than replace vaccines by protecting people with weaker immune systems and treating infected people in hospital, is a potential "game-changer", said Dominique Tersago, chief medical officer of VIB-UGent spin-off ExeVir.

Unusually small, llama antibodies are able to bind to specific part of the virus's protein spike and "at the moment we're not seeing mutations of a high frequency anywhere near where the binding site is," she said.

The antibodies also showed "strong neutralisation activity" against the highly infectious Delta variant, she added.

Researchers expect clinical trials in healthy volunteers, started last week in partnership with Belgian pharmaceutical company UCB, along with those in hospitalised patients, to be similarly effective.

Along with other llamas and members of the camel family, Winter produces versions of conventional antibodies that are smaller, more stable, easier to reproduce and more versatile than those of other mammals, said VIB-UGent group leader Xavier Saelens.

"Their small size... allows them to reach targets, reach parts of the virus that are difficult to access with conventional antibodies," he said.

The search for a COVID-19 treatment follows studies from 2016 into llama antibodies to counter the SARS and MERS coronaviruses. France's Sanofi paid 3.9 billion euros ($4.6 billion) for Ablynx, a Ghent-based medical company that specialises in llama antibody research, in 2018.

Meanwhile Winter, whose antibodies can now be reproduced in the lab, is enjoying retirement in a private art and animal park in Genk.($1 = 0.8522 euros)

(Reporting by Clement Rossignol; writing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UN rights chief warns of abuses amid Taliban’s Afghan blitz

    The U.N. human rights chief warned Tuesday that she had received credible reports of severe abuses in areas under Taliban control in Afghanistan, including “summary executions” of civilians and security forces who had laid down their arms and restrictions on women. Michelle Bachelet urged the Human Rights Council to take “bold and vigorous action” to monitor the rights situation in Afghanistan, where the Taliban’s stunning takeover raised fears that they will return the country to the brutal rule they imposed when they were last in power.

  • Top Stock Reports for Apple, Home Depot & Deere

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), The Home Depot, Inc. (HD), and Deere & Company (DE).

  • Delta cases show 300 times higher viral load - S.Korea study

    People infected with the more transmissible Delta variant have a viral load 300 times higher than those with the original version of the COVID-19 virus, when symptoms are first observed, a South Korea study found. But the amount gradually decreased over time - to 30 times in four days and over 10 times in nine days - and it matched levels seen in other variants after 10 days, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Tuesday. The higher load https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/people-with-allergic-reaction-mrna-vaccines-can-get-2nd-dose-delta-viral-load-2021-07-26 means the virus spreads far more easily from person to person, increasing infections and hospitalisations, a health ministry official Lee Sang-won told a news conference.

  • Pritzker signs new laws in effort to protect victims of domestic violence

    Several new laws in Illinois aim to protect victims of domestic violence.

  • Taiwan seeks again to reassure U.S. over tackling chip shortage

    Taiwan is doing all it can to address the global shortage of semiconductors, Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Tuesday after talks with the newly-appointed de facto U.S. ambassador in Taipei, a problem that has idled some auto production lines. Democratic U.S. senators from Michigan and Ohio last week asked the Taiwanese government to help address the shortage,given that the island is a major semiconductor producer and seen as central to efforts to resolve the problem. Wang said the top U.S. diplomat in Taiwan, Sandra Oudkirk, had raised the issue of chip shortages during a meeting on Monday.

  • U.S. report finds multiple problems with Keystone pipeline

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. government watchdog found multiple problems with the construction, manufacture and design of the Keystone pipeline, validating President Joe Biden's decision to revoke the permit for a Keystone XL extension, leaders of several House Democratic committees said on Monday. The lawmakers requested the Government Accountability Office report in November 2019 after more than 11,000 barrels of oil leaked from the pipeline system in two releases in less than two years. "GAO found that preventable construction issues contributed to the current Keystone pipeline’s spills more frequently than the industry-wide trends," they said in a statement.

  • S.Korea set to curb Google, Apple commission dominance

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea is likely to bar Google and Apple from requiring software developers to use their payment systems, effectively stopping them from charging commissions on in-app purchases, the first such curbs on the tech giants by a major economy. The parliament's legislation and judiciary committee is expected on Tuesday to approve the amendment of the Telecommunications Business Act, dubbed the "Anti-Google law," that takes aim at app store operators with dominant market positions. Lawmakers in South Korea have pushed the issue of the commission structure since mid last year.

  • '[Humans] are creating the waves and the strains': Doctor on Delta variant spread

    Preventive Medicine Specialist & True Health Initiative President Dr. David Katz joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments as the FDA officially approves the first COVID-19 vaccine.&nbsp;

  • With holidays around the corner, Walmart starts last mile delivery service

    Walmart on Tuesday launched a delivery service for other merchants throughout the United States, an announcement that comes as goods sellers scramble to secure deliveries ahead of the all-important holiday shopping season. Walmart has this year been trialing its first company-branded "last-mile" delivery vans, taking a page out of Amazon's play book as pandemic-led e-commerce demand pressures United Parcel Service, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service. Through its latest program, called Walmart GoLocal, Walmart will dispatch workers from its Spark delivery network to merchants' stores to pick up items and then deliver them to shoppers.

  • Ultra-Vaxxed Israel’s Crisis Is a Dire Warning to America

    Jack Guez/AFP via Getty ImagesJERUSALEM—The massive surge of COVID-19 infections in Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries on earth, is pointing to a complicated path ahead for America.In June, there were several days with zero new COVID infections in Israel. The country launched its national vaccination campaign in December last year and has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 80 percent of citizens above the age of 12 fully inoculated. COVID, most Israelis thought, ha

  • A Miami paramedic had sex with a patient. He lost his license, but that’s not exactly why

    A paramedic working in Plantation General Hospital’s emergency room decided pursuing his sexual desire was a bigger emergency than anything in the ER’s immediate future.

  • Scores Of Florida Doctors Stage Walkout To Protest The Unvaccinated

    One physician lamented the patients he'd see that day who "shouldn’t have been there in the first place if they’d taken the simple advice of getting vaccinated."

  • Fauci apologizes, says he misspoke about getting COVID-19 under control in 2022

    Dr. Anthony Fauci walked back his prediction Monday that it will take the United States more than one year to get control of COVID-19.

  • Lefties Planted the Anti-Science Seed Fueling Vaccine Skepticism

    GettyOn Dec. 31, 2019, the first case of the coronavirus was recorded, a global pandemic was en route and emerging biotechnology would be our salvation—so long as we embraced it.The following day, anti-biotechnology activists saw their biggest American legislative win go into effect: federal labeling for genetically modified organisms, or GMOs.Those rules, pushed forward by political progressives, were supposedly the answer to health concerns stoked by a health disinformation campaign, amplified

  • Why has Covid-19 had less of an impact in Africa?

    More than a year into the pandemic, scientists have some understanding of why its impact in sub-Saharan Africa remains markedly lower compared to the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

  • What Are Ear Seeds, And Do They Actually Work?

    What if the secret to curing all of your ailments and jumpstarting weight loss was hiding in…your ears? That’s the general idea behind ear seeds, a wellness treatment we first heard about (sorry, had to) from...

  • Oregon, once a virus success story, struggles with surge

    Oregon was once the poster child for limiting the spread of the coronavirus, after its Democratic governor imposed some of the nation’s strictest safety measures, including mask mandates indoors and outdoors, limits on gatherings and an order closing restaurants. The intensive care unit at Salem Hospital in Oregon’s capital city is completely full, with 19 of the 30 beds occupied last week by COVID-19 patients, the youngest only 20 years old. A COVID-19 patient died in its emergency room last week while waiting for an ICU bed to open, an event that was deeply distressing to the medical staff.

  • How to Make Your Neck Look Younger

    The skin on your neck is some of the thinnest on the body, which is why it’s also one of the first places to reveal signs of aging. Here, six ways to make your neck look younger and address everything on this...

  • You aren't legally allowed to know which variant gave you COVID-19 in the US, even if it's Delta

    Sequencing tests, which pick up on variants, have be federally approved before their results can be disclosed to doctors or patients.

  • Don Lemon Mocks People Who Won’t Take Vaccine but Will Take Animal Meds

    Don Lemon couldn’t believe that some people who refused to get a coronavirus vaccine are experimenting with drugs made for livestock, and was outraged at the dangerous misinformation that’s been spreading about vaccines. For some reason, some people have been purchasing a drug used to deworm livestock called ivermectin from feed stores and taking it because right-wing misinformation fooled them into thinking it provides some kind of protection against the coronavirus — it doesn’t. The matter cam