Llamas frolic in snowy Colorado neighborhood — and get police escort home, photos show

A trio of runaway llamas seized an opportunity for some mischief in a Colorado neighborhood, funny photos show.

Residents in a town near Denver spotted the llamas running through the snowy streets before Wheat Ridge police showed up to wrangle them, the department said on Facebook.

“In Colorado, even the llamas love fresh powder,” the department said in the Feb. 4 post. “Three llamas in southeast Wheat Ridge were so eager to play in the snow this morning, they got out of their fence.”

Photos show the llamas hanging out together and grazing under tall trees where less snow has fallen. One of the photos shows officers posing with the haltered llamas.

“Sofia, Tina and Napoleon are back home with their folks now after hanging out with our team,” the post says.

People in the comments got a kick out of the llamas’ names — especially the ones that seemed to come from the movie “Napoleon Dynamite.”

“Of course one is Tina, & Napoleon,” someone wrote, adding a GIF from the movie.

“Those names are killing me!” someone else said. “Love it! Happy they’re safe.”

Some said they understood the llamas’ desire to escape.

“Maybe the snow was whiter and fluffier on the other side of the fence,” someone said.

“It was a llama snow day!” another person said.

