Llandudno: Stay away from seals plea as hundreds arrive on coast

Up to 250 seals can be seen on Angel Bay, Llandudno, at one time as they come ashore to moult their old coats

People are being urged to take care and not disturb hundreds of seals that have arrived on a beach in a north Wales coastal town.

The grey seals have landed at Angel Bay at Llandudno, Conwy county, where they are expected to stay until spring.

The sea mammals are annual visitors to the area, where they come ashore to moult their old coats.

Up to 250 can be on the shore at Angle Bay at one time, especially at low tide.

However, it leaves them vulnerable if they are disturbed, by either the public or animals such as dogs.

The location of the beach on the Wales Coastal Path, and just outside the resort town, on the Little Orme headland, means the seals are attracting hundreds of sightseers every day.

Conservationists are urging visitors to avoid getting too close to the seals

On Wednesday, close to 50 seals could be seen from the headland.

"It's the first time to see them in their natural environment," said Pat Nilssen, from Chester, who is on holiday in the area.

"It's lovely, they're playing, they are having fun, lovely to see the young ones here too - to shed their coats."

The rocky beach now home to the seals, which is also known by its Welsh name of Porth Dyniewaid, is below a cliff that has been cordoned off by conservationists.

They want to ensure the seals, including many young pups, are not disturbed.

Dave Haynes came to visit the pups on Wednesday

"I'm really glad to see they have some signs up and some barriers up to stop people going down and interfering with them," said Dave Haynes, another visitor who had come to see the seals.

"People used to do that - climbing down there, and letting their dogs off."

It takes up to six weeks for each seal to shed its old fur and grow a new coat, with the youngest moulting first.

The seals are expected to stay on the beach until about April, before they return to warmer spring seas, and start fishing and exploring more of the north Wales coast.