Llano County has plan to improve EMS response times

LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Llano County is putting an emphasis on keeping their community safe.

Recently the Llano County Commissioner’s court approved a bid to renovate and build EMS stations around the county, which will cost about $1.6 million.

Three stations would be built in total, one of them in Kingsland, another near downtown Llano in the city and the final across the river, just north of the city.

“So even if that bridge is shutdown we are not cutting the city in half,” said EMS Chief Patrick Cobb with Hamilton County Hospital District EMS.

Hamilton County Hospital District EMS has been working with the city since 2021.

Since they started, response times in the city have been about six minutes with the average response time for the county being just under 12 minutes, Cobb said.

Right now EMS crews stay in a vacant wing of MidCoast Central, which is the hospital in town.

”How do we improve response times?” Cobb said. “The crews are living here in the hospital, they are under a roof in heat and air conditioning and in a controlled environment, but the trucks aren’t here.”

To get to the trucks, crews have to walk out of their wing, down a hall then outside and around a building. The garage where the ambulances are held is across the street.

”As you can see under the best of conditions and good weather it is going to take two to three minutes to get out here,” Cobb said.

”It is just always critical to have those ambulances strategically placed around the county to keep those response times down,” said Llano County Judge Ron Cunningham.

Cunningham said they will be working with engineers to come up with plans soon.

“The funding is always critical and anything we can do to keep that going we are going to try to do,” Cunningham said.

Adding these facilities will also free up space at the hospital.

When EMS crews move out of the wing they are currently staying in, the hospital will be able to add additional services for the community.

“With them moving out we are going to be able to provide a new program for geriatric psychiatric treatments,” said MidCoast Central Llano CEO, Hatch Smith.

