Llano County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspected murder/suicide

LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Llano County Sheriff’s Office opened a murder/suicide investigation into an incident that left two people dead on Wednesday, the agency said in a news release posted to social media.

Around 2:50 p.m., LCSO responded to a 911 call from a home on Marsh Lane in Kingsland, from an individual who said “her boyfriend killed her father and was now going to kill himself.”

LCSO, Texas DPS and LCRA Rangers arrived at the home and found Steven Gene Lane, 72, dead in a bedroom, according to officials. Then, a few minutes later, officials saw Brian Scott Hutson, 39, in the woods across the street from the home.

Hutson was holding a firearm, and when law enforcement got closer to him, he “fired a single shot, then fell to the ground,” according to LCSO. Then, a few minutes later, Hamilton EMS responded to the scene, and a short time later, Hutson died as a result of the gunshot wound.

An autopsy was ordered for both Lane and Hutson by Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Maureen Riggs, according to LCSO.

The investigation into what led to the death of Lane remained under investigation by LCSO Wednesday.

