Llano Logistics to host job fair in Lubbock

Llano Logistics, the distribution arm of The United Family, is hosting an on-site job fair on Monday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will hire for various full-time and part-time roles.

According to a news release from the company, morning, afternoon, and evening shifts are available. The company offers a number of benefits, including a starting pay ranging between $15 to $17 per hour, along with quarterly safety and attendance bonuses.

Joining the Llano Logistics team also means enjoying the perks of being a part of The United Family, such as weekly pay, grocery discounts, and opportunities for career advancement, according to the release.

Llano Logistics provides support and supplies to all branches of The United Family, including the 98 stores across the company's five retail banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market, Amigos, and United Express.

Details of the job fair are as follows:

Where: Llano Logistics (5801 M.L.K. Jr Blvd, Lubbock, TX 79404)

When: Monday, June 5 - 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

What: Job Fair for Llano Logistics

