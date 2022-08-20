Llano man, 32, accused of Taos County shooting

Aug. 20—A Llano man was arrested Monday on charges related to two Taos County shootings earlier this month, according to a news release issued Friday by New Mexico State Police.

William Guinn, 32, is charged with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one count of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or occupied building and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the news release.

The alleged shooting broke out Aug. 8 in Peñasco when Guinn is accused of driving beside another vehicle and flashing a gun at the driver, according to the release. The other man, who was not identified by police, told officers he then pulled out his own gun and started firing out of fear.

He added Guinn shot back and followed him to a home off of N.M. 73. As the shooting continued, a neighbor chased Guinn off the property and pursued him in his Ford F-150 truck, according to the release.

Police said Guinn, who was in a Nissan Titan truck, eventually stopped. He then reversed into the F-150 several times before stepping out of his Nissan and firing at his pursuer. The driver was not hit.

State police said they were alerted of the shooting via 911 calls and were told a man had suffered a gunshot wound to the back. The man, later identified as Guinn, was found at a residence on Lower Llano Road and taken to a local hospital, the release stated.

Police later determined at least two other men were inside the vehicle with Guinn during the alleged Aug. 8 shooting. According to the release, they each told officers Guinn was the aggressor.

Guinn is also suspected in a shooting Aug. 5 at a Llano home, police said.

He was arrested in connection with both incidents Monday and booked into the Taos County jail.