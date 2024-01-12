Lloyd Austin: Biden backs Defence Secretary despite lapse in judgement

Joe Biden expressed support for Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, after the top cabinet member did not disclose a hospital visit and cancer diagnosis.

Asked by reporters if he remained confident in Mr Austin's leadership, Mr Biden replied, "I do."

Mr Biden learned of Mr Austin's condition just prior to him making it public on Wednesday.

He replied "yes" when asked if Mr Austin's silence had been a lapse in judgement.

Mr Biden's backing of the country's top military official comes hours after the US and United Kingdom launched military strikes against the Houthi rebel group in Yemen, which has been attacking commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea region.

Mr Austin , 70, remained hospitalised during the strikes but continued to carry out his duties during the joint attack, according to the Pentagon and White House.

Maj Gen Pat Ryder, a Pentagon spokesperson, told BBC News that Mr Austin "gave the order to the US Central Command commander to go ahead and execute the strikes".

The defence secretary monitored the attack from his hospital bed from a "full communication suite", Gen Ryder said. He also has spoken multiple times with President Biden, the US national security adviser, and numerous other military leaders.

"He has been very actively engaged throughout and continues to monitor the situation today," Gen Ryder said.

Gen Ryder said Wednesday that Mr Austin had no plans to resign.

Mr Austin had a "minimally invasive" surgery to treat prostate cancer in late December. He was readmitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on 1 January due to complications related to the procedure.

That second hospital visit was not disclosed to the White House or the appropriate Pentagon officials for several days, leading to sharp criticism from lawmakers of both parties and clear frustration from the White House.

The president did not learn Mr Austin had prostate cancer until Wednesday morning, the White House said, just hours before the Pentagon and Walter Reed revealed the diagnosis and treatment timeline to the public.

The White House had learned earlier of Mr Austin's hospitalisation, but no-one within the chain of command was notified of his absence because the defence secretary's chief of staff was sick with the flu, Pentagon officials said.

Mr Austin has apologized for not "ensuring the public was appropriately informed", and the Pentagon has pledged to conduct a review of their internal procedures.

The White House has also ordered all other cabinet secretaries to review their procedures.